Daily Hockey Trivia – Mats Sundin, St. Louis Blues & Fictional Players

Daily Hockey Trivia for August 4, 2024.

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

Despite Being Known as a Maple Leafs Legend, Which Team Selected Mats Sundin First Overall?

a) Hartford Whalers

b) Vancouver Canucks

c) Winnipeg Jets

d) Quebec Nordiques

Question 2:

Who Is the All-Time Points Leader for the St. Louis Blues?

a) Bernie Federko

b) Brett Hull

c) Brian Sutter

d) Garry Unger

Question 3:

The Buffalo Sabres One Made Up a Player and Drafted Them, What Was The Player’s Name?

a) Aito Iguchi

b) Taro Tsujimoto

c) Yu Sato

d) Haruka Toko

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Quebec Nordiques – The Quebec Nordiques had the first pick in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft, and they selected Mats Sundin. He played for the Nordiques for four seasons before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a blockbuster trade.

Q2 Answer: a) Bernie Federko – The St. Louis Blues’ all-time leader in points, as well as games played and assists, is Bernie Federko. With 352 goals and 721 assists, Federko is the only player to have reached the 1000-point mark with the Blues, and his 1073 points are the most in their franchise history.

Q3 Answer: b) Taro Tsujimoto – During the 1974 NHL Draft, Buffalo Sabres general manager George Imlach was tired of the tedious process the NHL had for their draft process and decided to have some fun with it. In the 11th round of that draft, he selected Taro Tsujimoto of the Tokyo Katanas, and the league registered the pick. Little did the NHL know at the time, Tsujimoto was an entirely made-up player, and the name was pulled from a local store called “Tsujimoto Garden and Gifts”.

