Daily Hockey Trivia – Klefbom, Leafs Defense, Senators Overtime Goals

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 9, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Oscar Klefbom Earned Votes for 1 Major NHL Award, Which Award Was It?

a) Calder Memorial Trophy

b) James Norris Memorial Trophy

c) Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

d) Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Question 2: Which Maple Leafs Defenseman Had The Most Points as a Rookie?

a) Nikita Zaitsev

b) Jake Gardiner

c) Borje Salming

d) Ian Turnbull

Question 3: Two Players Lead the Senators in Career Overtime Goals With 7. One is Brady Tkachuk, Who Is The Other?

a) Mike Hoffman

b) Milan Michalek

c) Dany Heatley

d) Mike Fisher

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Lady Byng Memorial Trophy – Oscar Klefbom recently announced his retirement, so a look back on his career shows that the only major individual NHL award he received votes for was the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s most gentlemanly and sportsmanlike player. He finished fifth in voting for this award for the 2016-17 season.

Q2 Answer: c) Borje Salming – In the 1973-74 season, defenseman Borje Salming finished with 39 points as a rookie. In that season, Salming finished third in Calder Trophy voting and fifth in Norris Trophy voting. Salming recently passed away but is regarded as one of the best defensemen in franchise history.

Q3 Answer: d) Mike Fisher – Mike Fisher scored seven overtime goals with the Ottawa Senators over his 675-game tenure with the club, and is tied with Brady Tkachuk as the all-time leader. He is also tied with Tkachuk for fourth in overtime points with 13.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.