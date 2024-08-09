3 Penguins Who Need to Bounce Back in 2024-25

The Pittsburgh Penguins are desperate to get back on track this season. After missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Penguins have a lot to prove. There are a few reasons for the team’s struggles, including the lack of depth scoring and goaltending, but some players, despite the team’s overall failure, have continued to perform at a high level. On the flip side, some players need to bounce back in 2024-25.

Rickard Rakell

Rickard Rakell joined the Penguins in March 2022 via a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Pittsburgh had high hopes for him going into last season, but things didn’t go as planned. In 70 games, Rakell scored 15 goals and 22 assists and fell out of the top six on several occasions. He never quite found his rhythm, and injuries were partly to blame. From Nov. 22 – Dec.16, he missed 12 due to an unspecified injury and never quite looked like himself after he returned.

In July 2022, Pittsburgh signed Rakell to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $5 million. He needs to bounce back this season, and there is reason to believe he will. He had some success when he was paired with Evgeni Malkin and Michael Bunting late in the campaign. They jelled and were a huge factor in the Penguins’ 8-1-3 run that nearly got them into the playoffs. If he can continue to build on that chemistry with Malkin and Bunting, there is no reason he can’t score at least 20 goals this season.

Erik Karlsson

General manager Kyle Dubas made a splash last summer when he acquired defenceman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson was coming off a Norris Trophy-winning season with the San Jose Sharks, and the popular opinion was that he was exactly what the Penguins needed. Such high expectations might not have been realistic, but his overall performance in 2023-24 was underwhelming.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are several reasons why Karlsson will be a lot better this season. First, he had to learn and adapt to a different system after joining a new team. In San Jose, they did not pay much attention to defense. When he came to Pittsburgh, he had to adjust to a system that expected a lot more from him, and he had to curb his high-risk playing style.

Towards the end of last season, Karlsson seemed to find a middle ground, playing Pittsburgh’s system while staying true to his game. He had 10 points in the last 12 games and laid to rest a lot of doubts about him. If he can get his defensive game back on track and successfully quarterback the power play, the Penguins will find their path to the playoffs much smoother.

Tristan Jarry

The Penguins’ goaltending situation has been a hot topic for a while, and more questions arose when they signed backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract earlier this summer. Starter Tristan Jarry has not been on top of his game for a few years now, and his health and ability to be consistent have become an area of concern for Pittsburgh. Even if management addresses all of their issues, without a strong starting goalie, the team will not find success. He will more than likely remain the starter going into this season, but this is a make-or-break campaign for him.

Penguins Need To Get Down To Business

If Pittsburgh has playoff aspirations, they need to come out of the gate swinging. Their veterans need to step up and remain consistent, and the players listed here must be better than they were in 2024-25. With the regular season a little over two months away, the Penguins are running out of time to work out all the kinks.