Penguins’ Tristan Jarry Will Be Under Pressure This Season

On July 1, 2023, the Pittsburgh Penguins locked up starting goaltender Tristan Jarry to a five-year, $26.9 million contract. Some fans questioned this move by new general manager, Kyle Dubas, due to the injury problems Jarry has experienced and the time he missed due to these injuries. That same day, Alex Nedeljkovic was signed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract to be Jarry’s backup.

At that point, no one could have predicted it would be Nedeljkovic to be in the net for the final 13 games of the season in an attempt to claim one of the last playoff spots. Going 2-7-1 in his last 10 starts, Jarry forced head coach Mike Sullivan’s hand to take a chance with Nedeljkovic as the starter to end the season. As the 2024-25 season inches closer, there are many questions surrounding Jarry, and there will be more pressure put on his shoulders with the team looking set to miss the playoffs again.

Playoff Push Pressure Will Be Early

Something Penguins fans had not experienced in a long time had been missing the playoffs two consecutive years, but have now experienced it as their team failed to qualify for the last two postseasons. A common theme with Jarry’s play over the last few seasons has been inconsistency when it really matters down the stretch of the regular season when a playoff spot is on the line. Even some of his playoff performances have been questionable. One performance that comes to mind is his terrible turnover in double overtime of Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Islanders. This team still has what it takes to make a playoff push, but it will rely largely on how Jarry plays as many Eastern Conference teams have become stronger with additions they made throughout the offseason.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The consistency will need to come at the drop of the puck in game one of the season. While he was outstanding in their home opener against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks last season, stopping 32 of 35, losing five of his first seven games should not be happening. Though losses are not entirely Jarry’s fault as the Penguins need to be better defensively, he has to be better fundamentally. During the 2-5-0 stretch, there were a number of goals that were buried right over his shoulder from playing too deep into his net, allowing more open holes for a shooter to choose from. Not only that but he was getting caught out of position a few times for a player to easily tuck the puck behind him due to bad rebound control. Even shots that did not go in would lie in the crease, making things more difficult for him and his defense.

In the five losses in that stretch, he allowed 18 goals, which included three goals on nine shots and being pulled in just over 25 minutes of play against the Ottawa Senators. In his two wins in that stretch, there is no doubt Jarry played spectacular and up to his potential as he captured shutouts in both contests – one against the Washington Capitals with 19 saves and the other against the Colorado Avalanche with 31 saves.

Jarry’s numbers to end last season were not up to par with some of the top goalies in the league as his .903 save percentage (SV%) and 2.91 goals-against average (GAA) both ranked 23rd among all goalies to have played 35-plus games. His shutouts, however, told a different story as his six shutouts were tied for first with Connor Ingram, Charlie Lindgren, and Stanley Cup champion, Sergei Bobrovsky. These were both drop-offs as he ranked 20th in GAA with a 2.90 GAA and 16th with a .909 SV%. For the Penguins to make the playoffs, they will need Jarry to dig down and find his 2021-22 self again. He was great that season as he had a .919 SV% and a career-best 2.42 GAA.

Nedeljkovic Right on Jarry’s Heels

Nedeljkovic struggled after being acquired by the Detroit Red Wings at the end of the 2020-21 season that sent Jonathan Bernier to the Carolina Hurricanes. In his first season with the Red Wings, Nedeljkovic put up a 3.31 GAA and a .901 SV% which were the lowest numbers he put up playing in 15 or more games. However, things got worse during his second season as he could not find his footing in the NHL, and was sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to gain confidence with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Through 15 games during the 2022-23 season, Nedeljkovic put up a career-worst 3.53 GAA and .895 SV%.

With a change of scenery and a team set up for a decent playoff run, at least should have been, he was able to come into the Penguins organization and get back to the way he was playing with the Hurricanes. Jarry’s injury in November opened the gates for Nedeljkovic to show Sullivan he is capable of being a starter, should that come to fruition. The Parma, OH native had 33 starts and put up solid backup goalie numbers with a 2.97 GAA and .902 SV%. There’s no question the goalie situation for the Penguins has been shaky, but Nedeljkovic is gaining his confidence back and could take over the number-one spot at some point this season. Though, this could push Jarry to be better, not to say he is a terrible goalie as there are worse starting goaltenders out there.

Entering the second season of his five-year contract, Jarry will have a ton of pressure on him to perform up to the standards of his contract, but he does have the ability to be one of the better goalies in the league. If the Penguins are to break their small drought and make the playoffs this season, Jarry will need to step up, especially when it gets down to the final 20 games of the season. If he is unable to step up his game, his future with the Penguins just might be talked about largely at the end of the season.