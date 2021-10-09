Dallas Stars Jersey History

Over the course of the Dallas Stars franchise, the team has sported quite a few jerseys; some well-liked, while others not so much. Here is a comprehensive history of every jersey the Stars have worn since making the move to Dallas.

New State, Same Jerseys

When the Stars initially made the move to Dallas, their jerseys retained almost the exact same design as those used by the North Stars in the final two seasons in Minnesota. The only major difference between the two is that a patch was added to the shoulder that displayed the state of Texas with a star in the center.

The home jerseys were white with a star on the crest in green with gold trim and the word “Stars” above it in gold lettering. The away jerseys were almost the exact same, but it was in black rather than white.

These were used for the 1993-94 season. The Stars brought them back for warmups on a retro night in February of the 2017-18 season.

The @DallasStars donned vintage jerseys in pre-game warmup as part of their Retro Night at American Airlines Center. #MINvsDAL pic.twitter.com/EYH6WeHiuO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 4, 2018

Lots of fans really enjoyed the use of the jersey and wished it had been used during the game. Tyler Seguin liked them so much he wanted the Stars front office to make it their alternate jersey for the 2018-19 season.

Color Block Alternates

Up until the 1997-98 season, the home and away jerseys remained the same; however, an alternate jersey was added to the mix. This new jersey had a color block effect with the Stars’ iconic victory green and black with a gold and white trim between the two sections.

Goaltender Ed Belfour of the Dallas Stars (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

The color block effect was centered upon the shape of a star and was very similar in design to those of the All-Star Game jerseys used in the mid-’90s.

Alternate Becomes the Star

For the 1999-2000 season, the Stars decided to make their alternate jersey from the previous two seasons their road jerseys. They also created a new home jersey to go along with the road threads.

Mike Modano, Dallas Stars, 2004 (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

This new home jersey had that same color block effect, but the two main colors were now victory green and white with a gold and black trim between the two sections.

The Mooterus

The team kept with just the home and away jersey until 2003 when they added an alternate jersey. What the Stars didn’t know was that this jersey would become the butt of a joke that the team would never really live down.

The Dallas Stars usually have very good jersey designs, but this one definitely didn’t have much appeal. (Photo Credit: ClassicAuctions.net)

The jersey was black with green and red detailing and featured the Taurus constellation on the crest. However, after the jersey was revealed, hockey fans noticed the constellation’s resemblance to a uterus.

The jersey was soon dubbed the “mooterus” and the joke became something that would haunt both the Dallas front office and fans for year to come.

Throwback to the ’40s

Brenden Morrow with Dallas (HermanVonPetri/Flickr)

For the 2007-08 season, the Stars went with a simple design. The home jersey was black with “Dallas” arched on the crest with the player’s number displayed below it. Having a player’s number displayed on the crest was not commonly used in the NHL. This was mostly seen on high school and college jerseys and hadn’t been used in the NHL since the 1940s.

The new away jersey was similar to those used in the 1993-94 season; however, it also had the players number located on the front of the jersey as well as the back.

For the 2008-09 season, the Stars added a third jersey. This new third jersey was almost the exact same as the home threads — it was in white rather than black.

For the 2011-12 season, the Stars decided to get rid of the previous road jersey and replaced it with the third jersey they introduced in 2008. The Stars stuck with this until the 2013-14 season.

Brand New Threads

For the 2013-14 season, the Stars decided to scrap their previous jerseys and created brand new ones, and went back to using green as the main color of the jerseys.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The home jerseys were dominantly green with small black and white details and featured the Stars logo on the crest. The away jerseys were very similar, but were mainly white with green and black details.

Winter Classic

Earlier this year the Stars partook in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl. The team donned jerseys that were heavily inspired by the jerseys worn by the former Dallas Texans of the United States Hockey League.

FIRST LOOK: The Dallas Stars' Winter Classic jersey has been released. #4theStars pic.twitter.com/i5kvGotSw4 — FOX 4 Sports (@KDFWsports) November 6, 2019

Nighttime Skyline Influence

For the upcoming seasons, Dallas decided to stick with the same home and road jerseys from the past few seasons. In addition, on Oct. 28 the Stars revealed their new alternate jersey.

🎶 The stars at night are big and bright 🎶 pic.twitter.com/cclHsp69dl — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

This new alternate jersey design is inspired by the nighttime Dallas Skyline. The main color of the jersey is black and the crest features the Dallas logo within the outline of the state of Texas in the new shade of green the team calls Skyline Green.

Many fans have had mixed reactions to the jersey. Some love it, others hate it. On Twitter, many have compared it to Monster Energy drink cans because of the black and neon color scheme.

The Stars are also set to announce their new reverse retro jersey sometime this month and while there has been speculations on what the jersey will look like, no one really knows quite yet.

It’s clear the Stars have donned quite a few jerseys in their time. While some have been a bit of a hit or miss, for the most part, Dallas’ jerseys are often crowd-pleasers and embody the team’s rich culture through even the smallest details.