Danielson Scores First NHL Goal, Red Wings Beat Kraken 4-2

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the Seattle Kraken for the two teams’ first matchup of the season. It was a highly competitive contest, but the Red Wings were the stronger team of the two, winning 4-2.

Game Recap

At 17:50, the Red Wings took the first penalty of the game. With a minute left on the extra-man advantage, the Kraken got to work. Eeli Tolvanen took two shots, but both missed their mark. Matty Beniers picked up the rebound and passed it to Jordan Eberle. The puck found his stick immediately, and Eberle put the Kraken on the board first.

Just a minute into the first period, Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat skated the puck into Detroit’s offensive zone. DeBrincat had the puck and passed it to Lucas Raymond. With a shot, he tied the game.

45 seconds later, Axel Sandin-Pellikka took a shot which deflected off of Mason Appleton’s stick and Nate Danielson’s shin pad. With Danielson earning the last touch, he scored his first NHL goal and gave Detroit the lead.

Nate Danielson, Detroit Red Wings (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Danielson scored again just three minutes later, but the goal was challenged for offside. After a long deliberation, it was waved off. The Red Wings now only led by one goal again.

Seven minutes into the second, Shane Wright had the puck tied up along the boards and passed it down to Tolvanen. He sent it to Ryker Evans at the blue line, whose shot found the empty net.

Shortly after, Jani Nyman took a seat for goaltender interference. On the extra-man advantage, Andrew Copp was tied up along the boards and passed the puck to Danielson. Although he was in front of the net, he passed it to Emmitt Finnie, who gave the Red Wings the lead once more with his goal.

With 30 seconds remaining in the third and an empty net to boot, Dylan Larkin sent the puck into the yawning cage to ensure the Red Wings’ victory.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday, Nov. 20. The Red Wings will stay at home and host the New York Islanders. The Kraken will travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The season series will conclude next month on Dec. 6 when the Kraken host the Red Wings.