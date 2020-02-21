Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings are a weekend away from the much-anticipated 2020 NHL Trade Deadline. And while we likely won’t see a firesale, Yzerman has the opportunity to advance the rebuild a few steps.

As usual, patience is the theme. The goal isn’t to bring in players to help today’s team. Instead, the Red Wings are focused on the future and will prioritize acquiring prospects and draft picks this year.

But before we reach Monday’s deadline, I have a few predictions for the Red Wings. Eight, in fact. Let’s dive into how I think the next few days will play out.

1. Red Wings-Flames Deal

The Calgary Flames are in town the night before the trade deadline. Chances are, Yzerman and Flames general manager Brad Treliving bump into each other at some point that night. My guess is that they’ll work out a trade Sunday night or Monday morning.

With the Vegas Golden Knights bringing in Alec Martinez, the Vancouver Canucks acquiring Tyler Toffoli, and Ken Holland likely to swing a deal up in Edmonton, Treliving will need to keep up with the Joneses somehow. Enter Yzerman.

Can Steve Yzerman and Brad Treliving come together for a deal? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal)

2. No Last-Minute Scratches

Before the Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri, they scratched Jacob de la Rose at the last second before the team faced off against the New York Rangers. There won’t be any special treatment this weekend, though. All of Detroit’s trade chips will remain in the lineup.

3. Jimmy Howard Stays Put

Hot take alert! (Not really.) Jimmy Howard may be a pending unrestricted free agent, but he’s not going anywhere. Poor stats aside, the veteran netminder hasn’t been moving around the crease well and is more of a liability at this point. No team wants to acquire that.

Jimmy Howard has had a nightmare of a season. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

4. So Does Jonathan Bernier

The Red Wings will opt for stability and keep Jonathan Bernier as well. Since goalies don’t fetch much at the deadline, Detroit won’t get an offer compelling enough to deal their MVP. Instead, Bernier will enter the 2020-21 season as the starter with a new acquisition backing him up.

5. Detroit’s Coveted Cap Space

Remember when David Backes was a thorn in Detroit’s side as a young buck for the St. Louis Blues? Watch the Red Wings acquire their former rival – and a first-round pick. This will allow the Boston Bruins to open up cap space for a deadline acquisition and re-sign some of their key free agents over the summer.

6. Red Wings Headed Out of Town

I covered which trade chips are staying, so here’s who will be dealt.

Mike Green’s offensive outburst against Montreal reaffirmed my belief that he’ll be traded. The same goes for Trevor Daley – who doesn’t want a depth defenseman with a Stanley Cup ring this time of year?

The Red Wings will finally trade Mike Green after what seems like years of speculation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

As for Andreas Athanasiou, the next two games will determine his fate. If he scores a couple more goals, doesn’t have any defensive zone blunders, and continues to be a driver for his line, a GM is going to pull the trigger and overpay for his services. If not, then Yzerman will wait until the offseason to make a decision.

7. Nick Jensen Reunion

During a recent 31 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman noted the Washington Capitals could be interested in moving former Red Wing Nick Jensen, who is under contract for another three seasons with a $2.5 million AAV. He also mentioned the Capitals may be considering a reunion with Green. Might they be part of the same deal – Jensen and a mid-round pick for Green, with half of his salary retained by the Red Wings? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

8. Red Wings’ Blue Line Prospects

Post-deadline, we’ll see Moritz Seider in Hockeytown. Full disclosure, this isn’t a guaranteed thing just yet – it’s merely my prediction.

MLive’s Ansar Khan recently chatted with Jeff Blashill on the possibility of Seider getting the call up:

“There’s factors in play — where Grand Rapids is at, what’s best for his development. It would be hard-pressed for me to see them totally secure a playoff spot; it usually comes down to the end. Steve [Yzerman] and I have had conversations about the possibility (of recalling Seider), but we’ve made no definitive decisions on whether or not that will happen.” Jeff Blashill to MLive’s Ansar Khan

Fellow rookie Gustav Lindstom isn’t going anywhere, though. The 21-year-old defenseman is in the second year of his entry-level contract, so the Red Wings don’t need to worry about a nine-game limit in Detroit.

What are your Detroit Red Wings predictions for the trade deadline? Share your thoughts below.