New Jersey Devils’ 2024 NHL Free Agency Guide

The New Jersey Devils entered this season with momentum. They had set a team record for wins and rallied from a two-game deficit to defeat the rival New York Rangers in a seven-game instant classic of a first-round series. The Devils were many pundits’ dark-horse favorite to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Then disaster struck. Everything that could have gone wrong for New Jersey did. A disastrous mix of injuries, performance regression, and substandard play in goal combined to cost the team a chance even to make the postseason and Lindy Ruff his job.

With his sights set on next season, general manager Tom Fitzgerald already answered the first question of the offseason by conducting a deliberate and meticulous coaching search that resulted in the hiring of Sheldon Keefe to helm the team. His next priority is finding a way to remake a team with much of its core already signed to long-term contracts. He solved his main quandary by acquiring starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom to pair with the experienced Jake Allen. His wishlist does not end with goaltending. Earlier this week, reports cited other general managers who indicated that the Devils have been making calls seeking a top-six forward, a bottom-six forward, a top-pair defenseman, and a bottom-pair defenseman. The most likely route for acquiring a goalie will be via a trade; for the other needs, the simplest path may be free agency. Fortunately for Fitzgerald and the Devils, there are players available that can fill their needs.

This guide looks at 35 free agents who could fit New Jersey’s needs. You will not see the highest-priced free agents like Jake Guentzel, Brady Skjei, and Sam Reinhart, as they don’t fill their needs at an affordable price. The Devils have 17 players signed and just north of $16 million in remaining cap space. Dawson Mercer is the only significant internal free agent they need to fit under the cap. With Mercer, the team has two realistic options: qualify him at just under $900,000 or work out a short-term bridge deal that would likely cost $3.7 million for two years. Otherwise, the Devils have the full extent of their cap to spend and ownership, showing they will spend to the cap even as it rises. Fitzgerald said he wants to diversify his team and make it less “vanilla,” especially in the forward group.

The players are grouped below alphabetically by position. Each player’s description will identify their contract, as projected by AFP Analytics, their age, and their likely role in New Jersey. It will also feature a stat that makes them most attractive to the Devils and their playoff experience. The guide only covers unrestricted free agents, as it is unclear which, if any, noteworthy restricted free agents may become available. Keefe’s system is predicated on high pressure in all three zones and allows skilled players to utilize their skills to create offense. The Devils will likely put a premium on players with versatility, as Keefe is known to tinker with his lines.

Centers

The Devils are uniquely positioned to have two former first-overall draft picks as their 1C and 2C in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. With a nagging and recurring shoulder injury, Hughes was forced out of the faceoff circle for the second half of the season, which could lead to New Jersey putting a premium on a center that could also play wing with Jack. The Devils need the most help at center in their bottom six. Before his arrest and leave of absence, Michael McLeod had rounded into one of the best two-way players on the Devils and the best faceoff center in the NHL. The Devils need to replace McLeod’s speed and forechecking and add a player who can win important draws. They also lack a right-handed center unless Mercer is shifted back to where he began his career. Currently, the Devils have Erik Haula slotted in as the 3C, but Haula can as easily shift out to the wing.

Teddy Blueger – 2 x $2.1 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: 4C

Teddy Blueger anchored the Vancouver Canucks fourth line for most of the season. He brings speed, toughness, and a winning pedigree. He has not missed the playoffs in his career. He is adept in the faceoff circle, winning at least 52% of his draws in three straight seasons. He can provide secondary scoring at even strength and on the penalty kill. This season, he tied a career-high with 28 points. One downside to Blueger is that he has never played 70 games in a regular season. Blueger, at the contract projection, would be a good stop-gap for New Jersey, adding a professional fourth-line center who competently does everything you would expect from that position.

Most Appealing Stat: Expected goals for percentage (xGF%) of 57.8 (led all Canuck centers) Playoff Experience: 37 games played, one Stanley Cup

Max Domi – 2 x $3.5 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Six

There is still a decent chance that the Toronto Maple Leafs find a way to keep Max Domi and extend his contract before he gets to free agency. Should he make it to free agency, he will have multiple suitors. He has bounced around in his career and can play both the wing and center throughout the middle six. He scored 47 points this season while shooting a dismal 6.6%, ending up with single-digit goals. Domi plays with energy and edge which is something the Devils covet, however, he at times lacks discipline. Notably, he has been moved around often in his career and struggled to find a permanent role.

Most Appealing Stat: 57% career playoff faceoff win percentage Playoff Experience: 50 games

Matt Duchene – 3 x $4.8 – Shoots L – 33 years old – Role: Middle Six

Matt Duchene rebounded from being bought out by the Nashville Predators to signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Dallas Stars. Prove it he did, as he rebounded this season and was a major part of the Stars’ successful march through the playoffs to the Western Conference Final. There is a silver lining to the buyout: it pays Duchene just over $1.5 million on top of the salary from a team that signs him in free agency, which might make his contract demand more affordable. Duchene is an offensive threat with his speed and finishing. He is not generally a penalty killer but can contribute to the power play. He would pair well with Hughes, as Duchene is exceptional on draws. He is a career 53.5% in the circle and has not been under 50% since his rookie season. He competes every shift and can be relied upon for 60 points, significantly bolstering the secondary scoring.

Most Appealing Stat: 96th percentile for speed bursts in 2024 Playoffs. Playoff Experience: 51 games

Adam Henrique – 3 x $4.3 – Shoots L – 34 years old – Role: Middle Six

Adam Henrique was moved from the Anaheim Ducks to the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline this season. He brings grit, the ability to score in the dirty areas, responsible three-zone play, and secondary scoring to support the team’s core. On Anaheim teams that were largely non-competitive, he was a reliable 20-goal scorer and contributed to both the power play and penalty-kill units. Henrique would be a good foil for Hughes. He doesn’t need the puck to be effective in the offensive zone and can also cover defensively if Hughes takes chances looking for offense. Over the past seven seasons, he has been over 53% on faceoffs. The main reason for concern would be his age, but he has shown little sign of decline. A bonus is that the fanbase would celebrate his return, as he provides both high character and versatility.

Most Appealing Stat: 79 career special teams goals, including 16 shorthanded goals Playoff Experience: 42 games

Sean Monahan – 4 x $5.3 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Six

The Winnipeg Jets acquired Sean Monahan at the trade deadline to bolster their forward group. He was deployed at 2C most often for the Jets, and contributed in all three phases. He brings size and puck skills but lacks the bite and pure speed the Devils seek in their forward group. If signed by New Jersey, he could play all six positions in the middle six and form a formidable third line if paired with Haula and Palat. Injuries have also been an issue for Monahan, but he seemed to overcome them this season, playing in 83 regular season games. The competition for Monahan is bound to be fierce on the open market as it lacks high-end centers, and at the projected cost, the Devils can find better value for their needs elsewhere.

Most Appealing Stat: 55%, his faceoff percentage over the last three seasons. Playoff Experience: 35 games

Kevin Stenlund – 2 x $1.3 – Shoots R – 27 years old – Role: Fourth Line/PK

When Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito signed center Kevin Stenlund as a free agent last summer, there were no headlines or tweets from insiders. Yet, it turned out to be one of the most consequential moves in setting up the Panthers for their run to the Stanley Cup Final. He has anchored Florida’s fourth line, contributing to both secondary offense and control of the faceoff dot. He has ideal size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and just completed his first full NHL season. He would be the only right-handed primary centerman on the Devils, but he is also a dangerous penalty killer with two short-handed goals in both of his last two seasons. It is difficult to find a center entering his prime who stands 6-foot-4, is right-handed, wins faceoffs over 50% of the time, kills penalties, and will cost you less than $1.5 million a season.

Most Appealing Stat: 220 – The team-leading number of PK minutes he played. Playoff Experience: 28 games

Chandler Stephenson – 5 x $5 – Shoots L – 30 years old – Role: Middle Six

At first glance, Vegas Golden Knight Chandler Stephenson checks all the boxes. He has multiple Cups, can play center and wing, wins over half of his faceoffs, and is relied upon for secondary scoring. The difficult decision with Stephenson is whether his decline this season is a blip or a harbinger of things to come. In every measurable way, he was worse this season than last, including Corsi, Fenwick, points, and xGF%. 5v5 he posted the lowest xGF% of any of the Vegas centers. With Stephenson expected to get at or just above $5 million per season, there is a significant risk of tying up that much cap on a player trending downward.

Most Appealing Stat: plus-11 for his career in the playoffs. Playoff Experience: 95 games, two Stanley Cups

Chris Tierney – 1 x $775,000 – Shoots L – 30 years old – Role: Fourth Line/Depth

Devils fans are familiar with Chris Tierney’s game. He served a valuable role for the team as a depth forward who could play both center and wing and contribute to the penalty kill. He set a career-high and took a lot of pride in winning faceoffs, finishing the year at 57%. With all of the injuries the Devils faced this season, Tierney was likely overexposed and used more than was ideal. He did demonstrate that he could be effective after being scratched for long periods, and his play was praised by several of his teammates on the team’s breakup day. Tierney found a way to contribute where the Devils’ needs occurred. He would be an ideal minimum-salary free agent for depth in their bottom six if they have cap space.

Most Appealing Stat: goalies played to a .909 save percentage when he was on the ice. Playoff Experience: 40 games

Alex Wennberg – 4 x $3.8 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Bottom Six

The Seattle Kraken moved Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers at this season’s trade deadline. The Rangers had hoped that Wennberg would solve the 3C issue they had since the injury to Filip Chytl. He produced mixed results. Wennberg brings size and skating and manages the puck well but is not as willing to look for offense in the dirty areas, instead relying on playing from the perimeter. He is a good two-way forward who is just below 50% on faceoffs and meets the Devils’ desire for versatile forwards with size and speed who can defend, but is he worth the allocation of resources? He does provide secondary offense and has experience on both special teams.

Most Appealing Stat: 712 games played before he turns 30. Playoff Experience: 58 games

Wingers

Viktor Arvidsson – 3 x $4.7 – Shoots R – 31 years old – Role: Middle Six

Devils fans may recall Viktor Arvidsson from his heated discussion with Hughes across the penalty boxes. He was the player to whom Hughes uttered his infamous line, “They pay to see me play.” One team will have to pay to see Arvidsson play next season as he will likely move on from Los Angeles. He is in demand as he brings a scoring touch with added bite and a valuable right-hand shot. He would fit seamlessly in New Jersey’s lineup either on a line with former enemy combatant Hughes or as a secondary scorer on the third line. The downside to Arvidsson is his diminutive stature and recent injury history, which cost him significant time this season. He appeared healthy in the playoffs, with three points in five games and logged over 18 minutes of ice time per contest. The issue will come down to salary and how New Jersey values him by comparison.

Most Appealing Stat: 27 goals per 82 games on average. Playoff Experience: 72 games

Tyler Bertuzzi – 4 x $5.2 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Six

Tyler Bertuzzi was brought to Toronto to add some toughness and secondary scoring. A middle-six winger who can be counted on for 20-30 goals per season and almost 90 hits. He plays big on the walls and around the crease. He can be an agitator, which is something the Devils desperately need. The biggest concern about Bertuzzi would be the cost. His ice time and success increased rapidly as the season progressed. He found a role in Toronto, setting the tone in tough areas similar to what Timo Meier does when healthy. Bertuzzi isn’t the play-driver that Meier is, but he is skilled as a net-front presence at even strength and on the power play. In this season’s playoffs, he played the most minutes at 5v5 of any Toronto forward, and the Maple Leafs outscored the Boston Bruins 6-3 with him on the ice and played to a .946 SV%. Whether the Devils take a run at Bertuzzi and look to invest that amount of money in a player who could play alongside Jack Hughes will largely depend on Keefe’s recommendation.

Most Appealing Stat: 14 points in 14 playoff games. Playoff Experience: 14 games

William Carrier – 2 x $2.4 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Bottom Six

The Golden Knights are in a significant cap crunch this offseason and will struggle to retain their important free agents. If they play their cards right, the Devils could end up with a player with the size and speed of Meier slotted in as their regular fourth-line left wing at a cost of almost $7 million less. While certainly not the offensive player that Meier is, William Carrier brings the same size with championship pedigree and significant snarl, best demonstrated by his 337 hits in 81 playoff games. He is a capable puck-transporter as a winger and has the speed to threaten defenses and the bite to hamper opposing offenses. In this year’s playoffs alone, he was ranked in the 81st percentile in top speed and 92nd percentile for the number of speed bursts above 22 mph while only playing in one round (Per NHL Edge). The only nagging concern about Carrier is his inability to stay healthy. He has never played a full 82-game season but has always been available in the postseason for Vegas.

Most Appealing Stat: 244 hits per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 81 playoff games, one Stanley Cup

Jake DeBrusk – 5 x $5.8 – Shoots L – 27 years old – Role: Middle Six

The Bruins’ middle-six wing would fit in well with the Devils. Jake DeBrusk plays with bite along the wall and can be a voracious forechecker when he is going. He provides secondary scoring, averaging 47 points per 82 games, and can play on both specialty teams and defends his position well. The difficulty with DeBrusk is the contract term he will seek. While objectively a five-year deal makes sense for a 27-year-old player, the Devils will not want to commit almost $6 million per year for that time to a middle-six player.

Most Appealing Stat: 192 hits in his last 144 games. Playoff Experience: 86 games

Anthony Duclair – 3 x $4.3 – Shoots L – 28 years old – Role: Middle Six

The Devils got a first-hand look at Anthony Duclair’s speed and skill in this season’s game against the San Jose Sharks, where he scored twice, including the game-winner. Duclair is an enigma. He possesses elite speed and skill but has been on eight teams in his ten-season career. He has also been susceptible to injuries, having only played more than 75 games once in those ten seasons. The thought of pairing Duclair with Hughes is tantalizing as the pair’s speed would be dazzling. After being traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the deadline, he proved that his offensive output was not a function of playing on a bad team. He put up 15 points in just 17 games after the trade. Similarly, after returning from injury last season, he played a key role in the Florida Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final with 11 points in 20 games.

He is more of a goal scorer than a play driver and passer, which would be a good match for Hughes. In his last two full seasons, he has scored 31 and 24 goals, respectively. If paired with Hughes, they would need a third forward who is more defensive-minded, which could be accomplished with Mercer. The acquisition of Duclair would be leaning into the Devils’ strengths and a signal to the rest of the NHL that they are looking to push the pace at every opportunity.

Most Appealing Stat: 55 goals over the last two full seasons. Playoff Experience: 39 games

Brandon Duhaime – 3 x $1.8 – Shoots L – 28 years old – Role: Bottom Six

In some ways, Brandon Duhaime is the less expensive alternative to Carrier. He has the size of a forechecking, fourth-line wing and the speed the Devils crave in that position. He does not provide much offense, but he brings a physicality they lack. He has not fallen prey to the injury bug like Carrier, having already played in 80 games in two of his first three seasons. He won’t provide much secondary offense, but he can put up 15 to 20 points. He also has value on the penalty kill, as he has scored shorthanded twice already in his burgeoning career. His speed should not be overlooked. In the playoffs, his top speed of 22.73 mph put him in the 91st percentile of all forwards. He ranked in the 87th percentile for speed bursts in the playoffs over 20 mph. When combining his speed with his physicality and age, he has the potential to be a steal at the projected contract.

Most Appealing Stat: 555 hits in 211 career games. Playoff Experience: 23 games

Warren Foegele – 3 x $3.9 – Shoots L – 28 years old – Role: Middle/Bottom Six

The Edmonton Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final has been due to contributions from many sources. Forward Warren Foegele has been one of the players who has stepped up as the season has progressed. He is a useful forward who plays with pace and competes every shift. Foegele provides limited scoring but has been used anywhere from the second to the fourth line by the Oilers. He is one of Edmonton’s best forecheckers and plays strong on the walls. He is also unafraid to throw his body around and averages over 100 hits per 82 games. In some ways, he plays like a younger, bigger version of Haula, just without the faceoff prowess. He has raised his game in the playoffs, and for his career, he has 163 hits in just 78 games. Having first come up in the Carolina Hurricanes system, he is familiar with a heavier brand of hockey that is played with speed and has the versatility to succeed in New Jersey.

Most Appealing Stat: 58.4 xGF%, fifth among Oilers forwards. Playoff Experience: 78 games

Mattias Janmark – 1 x $1 – Shoots L – 31 years old – Role: Fourth Line/Depth/PK

With his team facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Final, Mattias Janmark scored a shorthanded goal that began to tilt momentum back to Edmonton. The 31-year-old Swede would be in line to replace Tierney or Tomas Nosek on the Devils roster. He would be an ideal depth forward who can play all three forward positions, plays with pace, competes in all three zones, and is responsible defensively. He also provides adequate secondary scoring, averaging 29 points per 82 games. Janmark was not only deployed to defend, as shown by playing to a 52.38 xGF% despite being largely relegated to the fourth line.

Most Appealing Stat: .923 SV% when he was on the ice at 5v5. Playoff Experience: 89 games

Dakota Joshua – 4 x $3.2 – Shoots L – 28 years old – Role: Bottom Six

Much like Carrier, Dakota Joshua made a lot of money with his play in this year’s playoffs. Many teams will surely seek Joshua if he makes it to free agency. The Vancouver Canucks would be wise to try to re-sign him, as finding players with his combination of size, physicality, and secondary scoring is not easy. He set a career-high this season with 32 points in 69 games. He was also credited with over 200 hits for a second straight season. His 82-game averages are 15 goals with 255 hits. The only concern is the inevitable wear and tear of his playing style, which has kept him from playing 80 games in a season. His projected salary is higher for a primarily fourth-line player, but Joshua has shown he can play third-line minutes and on special teams. The Devils must determine whether Carrier, Duhaime, or Joshua makes the most sense for how they want to play.

Most Appealing Stat: 8 points and 74 hits in 13 playoff games this season. Playoff Experience: 14 games

Patrick Kane – 2 x $6 – Shoots L – 35 years old – Role: Top Six

More than a year after major hip surgery, Patrick Kane has proven that there is still gas in the tank. Who better than arguably the best American-born hockey player to play alongside Jack Hughes? Kane is a past winner of the Hart, Conn Smythe, Art Ross, and Calder Trophies. In over 1,200 games played, he remains a more than point-per-game player. Durability may be an issue at this career stage, but his offensive ability is not. In 50 games this season, he scored 20 goals and 47 points. He would immediately boost the Devils’ offense and power play, and the team would surely benefit from his postseason experience in winning three Stanley Cups. He would improve the Devils’ power play and has shown a knack for scoring important goals throughout his career, including seven game-winning goals this season. The Devils may view Kane as an unaffordable luxury, but they should at least inquire.

Most Appealing Stat: 16 seasons of 20 goals or more. Playoff Experience: 143 games, three Stanley Cups

Ryan Lomberg – 1 x $881,760 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Fourth Line Agitator

Every good team needs a pest. Few players can get under opponents’ skin as skillfully as the guy they call “The Lomberghini” can. Despite his diminutive stature, Ryan Lomberg plays a grinding, physical game. The Devils have seen firsthand that he is not bashful when standing up for his teammates. He was one of the main agitators in the 2022-23 season when the Panthers thought Nico Hischier took liberties with Aleksander Barkov. He led all Panthers forwards in hits with 179 in just 75 games. He certainly brings the snarl missing from far too many Devils games this season. He is the quintessential player you love when he is on your team and hate to play against. He also has a knack for timely goals; two of his five goals this season were game-winners. He made just $800,000 this season and would likely consider a move up the East Coast should the Devils make him the right offer.

Most Appealing Stat: 178 hits per 82 games for his career. Playoff Experience: 30 games

Anthony Mantha – 3 x $4.7 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Six

A massive winger, Anthony Mantha’s production may be a better fit for a third-line role, but he has the size, speed, and skill to make a huge impact alongside a player of Hughes’ caliber. He is more of a shooter than a playmaker and uses his size to gain more advantages in the offensive zone with his positioning than pure physicality. He averages 24 goals per 82 games and is in the middle of his prime with room to improve. The biggest drawback is his inconsistency, especially at a cap charge of nearly $5 million. The Devils may be willing to take a chance on Mantha, hoping that his play for Vegas is a harbinger of his next few seasons.

Most Appealing Stat: 24 goals per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 14 games

Jonathan Marchessault – 3 x $6.3 – Shoots R – 33 years old Role: Top Six

If Vegas and Jonathan Marchessault can’t find common ground in their negotiations, the Devils should do all they can to find a way to sign him. He could step right into the role vacated by Tyler Toffoli and contribute immediately. He followed up his Conn Smythe playoff run by leading the Golden Knights with 42 goals this season. Known for being a clutch performer and a leader, more than ten percent of his career goals are game-winners. He is considered the heart and soul of the Vegas team and is unlikely to reach free agency, but if he does, he will check most of the Devils’ boxes in their top six.

Most Appealing Stat: Eight straight seasons with at least 15 even-strength goals. Playoff Experience: 102 games, one Stanley Cup

Jordan Martinook – 3 x $2.7 – Shoots L – 31 years old – Role: Bottom Six

Fitzgerald said he needed players he could win with on his roster. Martinook is that type of player. His counting stats belie his value, but every good team has players like him. The 31-year-old winger can play on either side of any line in the bottom-nine and kill penalties. His play to save a goal in Game 6 vs. the New York Rangers in this year’s playoffs will be replayed forever. His success against the Devils in the playoffs last season should also not be lost on Fitzgerald.

The Hurricanes dominated in the regular season at 5v5 with Martinook on the ice. His xGF% and Corsi for percentage (CF%) were over 60. The team had 218 more scoring chances than their opponents, with Martinook on the ice. Forming a line of Palat, Haula, and Martinook would provide the team with one of the peskiest third lines in the NHL. He also brings durability. He has never played less than 77 games in his six non-COVID-impacted seasons. His skating would fit in with the Devils’ style of play as his speed bursts rank him in the 80th percentile in the NHL for bursts above 20 and 22 mph. His ability to score in the clutch and provide secondary scoring in the playoffs is highly valued. Martinook’s signing would signal a power shift within the division, and the Devils should be all in for the winger.

Most Appealing Stat: .935, the team’s SV% with him on the ice in the playoffs. Playoff Experience: 61 games

Stefan Noesen – 3 x $3.1 – Shoots R – 31 years old – Role: Bottom Six

The former Devils forward is another versatile, physical agitator who finds a way to contribute offensively. Stefan Noesen is a late bloomer, having come into his own during the last two seasons in Carolina. He is a dogged competitor who has given tremendous value for a guy playing on essentially a league-minimum contract. He provides secondary offense and plays on the Hurricanes’ power play. He is unafraid to throw his body around and is third on the team in hits with 118 despite averaging only 12 minutes per game. He is a different player than when he was last in New Jersey. He may be available as a casualty of the Carolina cap and would be a good complementary piece in New Jersey’s bottom six, adding a depth right-hand shot to the power play.

Most Appealing Stat: Despite his age, he has only played 366 games, so there is plenty left in the tank. Playoff Experience: 30 games

David Perron – 2 x $2.9 – Shoots R – 36 years old – Role: Middle Six/PP

David Perron does not fit the general profile of what the Devils have sought in free-agent forwards, but that may be why he would be attractive to New Jersey. At this stage in his career, he would be brought in for his hockey sense, leadership, competitiveness, and contribution to the power play. Perron brings significant secondary scoring and is comfortable in the dirty areas around the net. He provides a right-hand shot and a reliable scoring touch, much like Toffoli did with Hughes this season. Certainly, age and cost are concerns, but his winning pedigree and durability over the past two seasons in Detroit should quell some concerns.

Most Appealing Stat: 110 hits per 82 games, adding bite to his scoring touch. Playoff Experience: 104 games, one Stanley Cup

Jack Roslovic – 3 x $3 – Shoots R – 27 years old – Role: Middle Six

At the trade deadline, the Rangers acquired Jack Roslovic, hoping he could add the depth, scoring, and presence on the right wing they needed to complete their team. His performance for New York was a microcosm of his entire career: at times brilliant, at others invisible. Roslovic has the talent to be a valuable piece on a contending team, especially with his ability to play center and wing, contribute to the power play, and assist on the penalty kill. Should he find a way to put it all together, he has the potential to be a regular 20-goal scorer and middle-six contributor, but his skills, at $3 million per year, don’t match well with the Devils’ needs.

Most Appealing Stat: .5 points per game for his career. Playoff Experience: 36 games

Daniel Sprong – 3 x $4 – Shoots R – 27 years old – Role: Middle Six

Daniel Sprong often shows flashes of brilliance with his speed and offensive skill. He has enough brilliance that he has caused five teams to put him in their lineups in just eight seasons. Each team subsequently discovered that Sprong’s talent was unfulfilled and lacked consistency. He has yet to unlock his full potential but may be on the cusp of breaking out and becoming a regular offensive contributor to a good team. At 27, time is still on his side. His best asset is scoring off the rush, and he can be counted on to score 15 to 25 goals per season reasonably, but he still has issues with attention to detail and defensive consistency. Those concerns should be red flags for a New Jersey team seeking to improve both those areas.

Most Appealing Stat: 20 goals per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 13 games

Vladimir Tarasenko – 2 x $4.2 – Shoots L – 32 years old – Role: Middle Six

Vladimir Tarasenko is a power forward who could be energized if placed alongside a player of Hughes’ caliber. He took a one-year, prove-it deal with the Ottawa Senators before being a trade deadline pickup for the Panthers, where he thrived both on the ice and in a leadership role among the team’s younger forwards. He has been deployed in the Panthers’ middle-six since his acquisition and into the playoffs. His scoring pedigree is undisputed. He has 629 points in 751 regular season games and another 73 points in 119 playoff games.

Tarasenko is no stranger to big games. He won a Cup with St. Louis and has been sought after at the deadline by playoff teams the last few years. He is a 14.6 percent shooter in the playoffs, almost two percent higher than in the regular season. He is an older, more defensively responsible version of Meier. His experience is invaluable, and he would be another player on the roster who is a proven winner and could help guide the young core on the road to a Cup.

Most Appealing Stat: 31 goals per 82 games over a 12-year career. Playoff Experience: 119 games, one Stanley Cup

Tomas Tatar – 1 x $1.6 – Shoots L – 33 years old – Role: Middle Six

There is mutual admiration between the Devils and Tomas Tatar. The veteran forward was well-liked by his teammates and management during his time in New Jersey and had an opportunity to return on a one-year contract. He overplayed his hand and ended up signing with the Colorado Avalanche after the start of training camp. Tatar is a useful player who can play anywhere in the lineup and contribute on special teams. The concern with him has always been his inability to make an impact in the playoffs. As a depth forward who can add scoring, plays with pace, and is responsible defensively, as well as a leader in the room, he makes sense for the Devils.

Most Appealing Stat: Eight seasons of 19 goals or more. Playoff Experience: 52 games

Teuvo Teravainen – 4 x $5.2 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Six

Another Hurricane makes the list. Teuvo Teravainen has, at times, been an unsung hero for Carolina in their runs through the playoffs the last few seasons. There is no guarantee that the Hurricanes allow him to get to free agency but there is a chance that the speedy Finn his teammates call Turbo could hit the open market. If he does, Fitzgerald would be wise to offer to pair him with Hughes. Teuravainen is in his prime at 29 and is well-schooled in the heavy forechecking puck-pressure style the Devils will implement. He tends to play on the perimeter but has the skill to get inside and score goals. Fitzgerald has talked about finding players he can win with. Turbo is one of those players. He has won both in Carolina and Chicago, where he won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Blackhawks. He also brings defensive responsibility; he is plus-107 for his career and has only been assessed 126 penalty minutes in nearly 700 career games.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-25 career in the playoffs. Playoff Experience: 90 games, one Stanley Cup

Tyler Toffoli – 4 x $6 – Shoots R – 32 years old – Role: Top Six

In many ways, Toffoli is the guy the Devils need to replace this off-season. He was a perfect fit for New Jersey this season, bursting on the scene and finding synergy with Hughes and on the power play. The parties have mutual interest, but the Devils likely do not want to go out for four years at the price Toffoli will command. He should be in demand as few back-to-back 30-goal scorers are heading to free agency, and even fewer who shoot right-handed. He has maintained his New Jersey area residence over the summer and has said nothing but good things about his time as a Devil, so maybe there is common ground for the parties.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-24, when on the ice with Hughes. Playoff Experience: 93 playoff games, one Stanley Cup

Yakov Trenin – 3 x $2.5 – Shoots L – 27 years old – Role: Bottom Six

Colorado acquired Yakov Trenin from the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline to bolster their bottom six. He has generally been slotted in as the 4C for the Avalanche. The player, nicknamed “The Yak,” uses his size to make his presence felt in all three zones. He averages 199 hits per 82 games for his career. He has excelled in a small sample size with Colorado, playing to an expected goals rate of 53% while enjoying 71% of the actual goals. The Avalanche played to a .974 SV% with him on the ice. He is finishing a contract paying him $1.7 million annually and will certainly be looking for an increase, but the projected number is not out of line for his skills. The only concern with Trenin is he is under 50% on faceoffs for his career, which may force him to the wing; however, having players like Curtis Lazar available to take draws would ameliorate the issue.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-20 for his career despite playing in a checking role. Playoff Experience: 20 games

Jason Zucker – 2 x $3.7 – Shoots L – 32 years old – Role: Middle Six

Jason Zucker adjusted his game to add more snarl and physicality as he got older. He plays with pace and competes hard on the forecheck and along the walls. He has shown he can still provide secondary scoring and the versatility to play up and down the lineup. After an injury-plagued season in Pittsburgh, he has rebounded the last two seasons, demonstrating he is healthy and able to contribute. Last season, he scored 48 points in 69 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins before leaving in free agency for the Arizona Coyotes, who ultimately moved him to Nashville at the deadline, where he helped guide the team to the playoffs. He is a valuable piece that good teams need who can be counted on to play the style that Keefe wishes to implement.

Most Appealing Stat: 105 hits per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 52 games.

Defensemen

With the trade of Kevin Bahl to Calgary, the Devils now have a hole on the left side of their third pair. With talk that Fitzgerald has been calling around to general managers asking about defensemen, it seems he is looking to fill out his roster with a veteran shutdown defenseman with size and snarl. Fortunately for him, this season’s crop of free-agent defensemen is full of that type of player with reasonable contract projections.

Ian Cole – 1 x $2.1 – Shoots L – 35 years old – Role: Shutdown D/PK

Vancouver primarily deployed Ian Cole as a third-pair defender to match up with other teams’ top lines and on the penalty kill. He is a skilled shot blocker, uses his experience to maintain good positioning, and is responsible with the puck. He is not likely to be skating the puck out of trouble or leading the rush, but that is not what the Devils seek. He averages 144 blocks and over 100 hits per 82 games. He isn’t the top available defenseman in this category, but he could be a good value add as a sixth or seventh defenseman, depending on the cost.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-144 for his career. Playoff Experience: 129 games, two Stanley Cups.

Brendan Dillon – 2 x $2.8 – Shoots L – 33 years old – Role: Shutdown D/PK

The Devils learned that playing defensemen with top-four talent on your third pair pays huge dividends. Brendan Dillon mostly closely resembles former Devil Ryan Graves in size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, but even though he is six years older, he is still a better, faster skater than Graves (per NHL Edge) and brings more edge and aggression. Dillon has never been shy about standing up for his teammates, which is a quality New Jersey values. This season, he participated in seven fights, many of which were in response to liberties taken by opponents on other Jets. He is also a premier penalty killer and defensive defenseman without sacrificing mobility and the ability to move the puck out of danger by passing or skating. This season, he was credited with 241 hits and 111 blocks; both would have led New Jersey, as would his 82-game average of 198 hits and 110 blocks. Dillon has demonstrated durability throughout his 13-year career, having played at least 76 games every full season since his rookie year.

Most Appealing Stat: 263 hits and 118 blocks in 83 career playoff games. Playoff Experience: 83 games

Joel Edmundson – 2 x $1.6 – Shoots L – 31 years old – Role: Shutdown D/PK

Joel Edmundson is the prototypical size for a modern defensive defenseman at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds. He has a wealth of experience at 30, with a Stanley Cup from his time with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. As a free agent, he will likely have a choice to stay and play for his former coach, Craig Berube, or move on to a place like New Jersey, which is seeking stability and experience. He had little time to play under Keefe as a deadline acquisition from the Washington Capitals. Edmundson is neither flashy nor an offensive threat, but he plays heavy, leverages his size, and can be utilized on a shutdown defense pairing and the penalty kill. One concern has to be his history of injuries and that he has not played more than 70 regular season games in a season, but at the price he commands, that may be a risk worth taking for New Jersey to get his experience and leadership in the room.

Most Appealing Stat: He averages 152 hits and 127 blocks per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 82 games, one Stanley Cup

Derek Forbort – 1 x $1.2 – Shoots L – 32 years old – Role: Bottom 4/2 Way

Like many others on this list, Derek Forbort presents a large frame, good skating, and is a responsible defender. When on the ice, he can play a two-way game, provide some secondary offense, and match up against opponents’ middle-six players. His main issue in the last two seasons has been his inability to stay healthy. Should he be able to stay on the ice, he is a good option for New Jersey at the price he is projected. He averages 141 blocks per 82 games and 142 hits.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-30 over 165 games as a Bruin. Playoff Experience: 35 games

Matt Grzelcyk – 3 x $3.9 – Shoots L – 30 years old – Role: Bottom 4/2 way/PK

Matt Grzelcyk seemed to fall out of favor in Boston this season despite turning in a grand performance in the Bruins’ record-setting season a year ago. He also suffered from several injuries that limited his playing time. He is not the prototypical defender New Jersey seeks but has attractive attributes to the Devils. He is an excellent defender, can move the puck, and has experience in both power play and penalty kill. He has never been negative in plus/minus or below plus-9 for his career. Durability has been an issue as he has failed to play more than 75 games in a season over his eight-year career. With the loss of Bahl, adding a player of Grzelcyk’s abilities and stature probably doesn’t make much sense for New Jersey, especially at almost $4 million annually.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-137 for his career. Playoff Experience: 66 games.

Jani Hakanpaa – 1 x $1.5 – Shoots R – 32 years old – Role: Shutdown D/PK

As an affordable third-pair defenseman, Jani Hakanpaa would bring size, stability, and experience. The 6-foot-6 225-pound Finn has less mileage on him than Dillon but is equally effective and is right-handed. He was forced out of the playoffs this season with an injury, and the Dallas Stars felt his loss. He spent most of the season as the Stars’ shutdown pair teamed with Esa Lindell. The pair was also the team’s first choice on the penalty kill. Like Dillon, he also brings unique physicality with an 82-game average of 265 hits and 127 blocks. He would be a welcome addition to New Jersey, especially if he only required a one-year deal; he would essentially take the cap hit and role that was envisioned for Colin Miller at the start of the season and not encumber the Devils’ long-term plans on the back end with contracts for Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec coming due in short order.

Most Appealing Stat: 132 hits and 65 blocks in just 33 playoff games. Playoff Experience: 33 games.

Dmitry Kulikov – 2 x $2.8 – Shoots L – 33 years old – Role: Third Pair/Shutdown/PK

Another former Devil on the list, Dmitry Kulikov, has demonstrated his value throughout the postseason for the Panthers. At this stage in his career, he is a bottom-four, third-pair-leaning defenseman comfortable playing on either side. Florida has often deployed him on the right side with Oliver Ekman-Larsson in its third pair throughout the playoffs. He will contribute secondary offense, but that is a bonus. His bread and butter is his play in the defensive zone and penalty-killing. He averages 130 hits and 109 blocks per 82 games. His ability to quickly exit the zone and make outlet passes has helped foster Florida’s four-line rush game and contributed to the team’s ethos. Kulikov is unafraid to be physical around the net and to stand up for his teammates in scrums. While not possessing the size of Dillon and Edmundson, he is an effective player in a similar role.

Most Appealing Stat: 51 hits and 24 blocks in 22 games this postseason. Playoff Experience: 51 games

Ilya Lyubushkin – 2 x $1.4 – Shoots R – 30 years old – Role: Shutdown D/PK

Another big, physical defenseman the Maple Leafs acquired at the trade deadline from Anaheim is Ilya Lyubushkin. He would bring his experience as a right-handed counterpart to Edmundson. Lyubushkin is not the skater that Edmundson is, but he is a lockdown defenseman who utilizes his size and physicality to counter other teams’ top six. He is an excellent shot blocker and lane clogger asset on the penalty kill. Lyubushkin would bring the snarl to the right side of the defense, which is currently lacking. He would also be an option to form a shutdown pair should the Devils move on from either John Marino (possible) or Simon Nemec (very, very, very unlikely) at a very reasonable price. Lyubushkin averages 200 hits and 132 blocks per 82 games. This season alone, he had 57 blocked shots as a penalty killer in just 74 games. As the trade deadline approached, he was linked to the Devils and could be a potential fit.

Most Appealing Stat: 29 hits in a seven-game series vs. the Bruins this postseason. Playoff Experience: 14 games

Colin Miller – 2 x $1.8 – Shoots R – 31 years old – Role: Third Pair

When the games began, Colin Miller had difficulty getting out of the gate this season. Following a good training camp, he was injured, missed the beginning of the season, and seemed to have difficulty finding a role until the injury bug hit. He was a serviceable third-pair defenseman for New Jersey after being demoted and traded away by the Stars in the offseason. He is the only player in American Hockey League (AHL) history to win both the fastest skater and hardest shot competition. The foundation of his game is built on those attributes displayed this season when he led the NHL in fastest recorded shot at 102.59 mph. He is not known for playing a heavy game, but he does average 130 hits per 82 games. A reunion is unlikely, but should he not be signed quickly, he may be a good depth add for New Jersey later in the free-agent period.

Most Appealing Stat: He averages 26 points per 82 games. Playoff Experience: 41 games

Matt Roy – 5 x $5.8 – Shoots R – 29 years old – Role: Top 4/2 Way

The Los Angeles Kings seem to be doing all they can to keep Matt Roy on their roster, but time is running out. The good-skating, two-way defender would be a perfect third defenseman for many teams. The fit may not exist in New Jersey, especially with Nemec and Marino on the roster, but he is a player to keep an eye on should the Devils make other moves that open a spot on the right side. With the need to sign Luke Hughes and Nemec in the next three years to longer-term, more lucrative contracts, the prospect of committing to almost $30 million over five years is daunting for New Jersey. Nevertheless, a 29-year-old player who averages 24 points, 139 hits, and 148 blocks per 82 games should be monitored.

Most Appealing Stat: Career plus-106 over six seasons, all finished in the positive. Playoff Experience: 18 games played.

Brendan Smith – 1 x $1.1 – Shoots L – 35 years old – Role: Bottom Pair/PK/Depth

Devils fans know what they get with Brendan Smith. He is an elite penalty killer prone to being exposed if he plays too much. He would be an excellent fit for New Jersey as a seventh defenseman, where his leadership and versatility could benefit the team. He has also shown he can move up to forward should a need arise for a heavy forechecker on the fourth line. Smith was excellent when given third-pair minutes with Damon Severson two seasons ago and used primarily on the penalty kill. This season, he was one of the best penalty-killing defensemen in the NHL but struggled at times at even strength, especially when paired with inexperienced players.

Most Appealing Stat: Tied for sixth-least PK goals against by a defenseman this season. Playoff Experience: 59 games.

Chris Tanev – 3 x $4.4 – Shoots R – 34 years old – Role: Shutdown/PK

With the acquisition of Markstrom, the opportunity to reunite him with Chris Tanev may be too good to pass up. Tanev is similar to Hakanpaa in that he is a tough, competitive, right-side defenseman, but he is much more of a shot blocker than a hitter like Hakanpaa. He was third in the NHL with 207 blocks in only 75 games.

If the Stars cannot find a way to retain Tanev, he will likely be one of the most sought-after defensive defensemen in free agency. Like Hakanpaa, his energy, attitude, and physicality in all three zones are infectious, which was missing from the Devils’ defense this season. Known for his competitiveness, he would instantly improve the Devils’ defensive group. The sticking point with Tanev will be cost and term, which may make Hakanpaa the more attractive option for New Jersey, especially if suitors like the Maple Leafs drive up the price.

Most Appealing Stat: Plus-122 for his career. Playoff Experience: 60 games

Nikita Zadorov – 5 x $5.3 – Shoots L – 29 years old – Role: Middle Pair/PK

Nikita Zadorov has a presence. His 6-foot-6, 235-pound frame takes up space, and he always makes opponents aware when on the ice. He also has experience playing in front of Markstrom from his time in Calgary. After a mid-season trade to the Canucks, he played his best hockey when the chips were down in the postseason and likely played himself into a contract too expensive for the Canucks to retain him. He is a good skater for his size and provides secondary offense, but his calling card is his physicality. He averages 222 hits per 82 games to go along with 84 blocks. Sometimes, his aggression can be a detriment, and he gets out of position, but his physicality will be sought after in free agency.

Most Appealing Stat: 304 hits per 82 games in the playoffs. Playoff Experience: 58 games.

The Devils will be players in free agency. They currently have $16 million to spend on players. It is likely that after they re-sign Mercer, that number will shrink to between $12 and $13 million. That amount should be sufficient to add the players Fitzgerald is seeking. Now that they have the starting goaltender locked in and cost certainty at that position for two more seasons, they can chase a top-six and bottom-six forward and a defenseman with snarl who can kill penalties. Between the free agency and trade markets, the Devils should ice a fast, physical, and versatile team on opening night in Prague.

