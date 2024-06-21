Blackhawks News & Rumors: Levshunov, Demidov, Trade Targets, More

Things are really starting to pick up in the hockey world, as we head into Game 6 in the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, trades and activity across the NHL are already starting to trickle in. It is late June, after all. The 2024 NHL Draft (June 28 and 29) and the start of the free agency period (July 1) are just around the corner. The Chicago Blackhawks are focusing on who they will select with their No. 2 overall pick, as well as the seven other selections they hold in this year’s draft. They’re also looking towards the free agency period, to determine what offseason trades and acquisitions will help improve their team for the 2024-25 season, and beyond.

Let’s get to some of the latest updates.

Blackhawks Plugging the 2024 Winter Classic

Being a major market, and one that has little problem selling tickets, the Blackhawks are slated to participate in yet another outdoor game (their seventh). This time it’s in the 2024 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31, versus the St. Louis Blues. Tickets for this event officially went on sale on Friday, June 14.

Coincidentally (I think not!), Blackhawks’ defenseman Connor Murphy was on hand on this date to throw out the first pitch for the Cubs. He also personally made a pitch for the upcoming Winter Classic game.

For those that are interested in attending, it will be quite the atmosphere at such an iconic venue. This was also the location of the 2009 Winter Classic, with the Blackhawks hosting the Detroit Red Wings. What a great way this latest outdoor game will be to ring in the new year!

Combine Thoughts: Levshunov, Nazar, Celebrini & Bedard

Moving on to some draft news, the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine officially wrapped up on June 8. Top prospect Artyom Levshunov was the big news. The defenseman is one of the players projected to go at the No. 2 spot, which the Blackhawks hold. The Zhlobin, Belarus native made quite the first impression.

Levshunov’s Outgoing Personality

It turns out Levshunov has a fun and easy-going personality in addition to his on-ice talent. He made a point to shake every reporter’s hand before he was interviewed, and then proceeded to have them all laughing at his responses. You’ve probably already heard how he was taken out to dinner by the Blackhawks, and he joked about having a couple of beers with them.

Obviously, there’s still no guarantee the Blackhawks will select him. Like every other young player, Levshunov takes being drafted very seriously. Said the 18-year-old,

Any team would be good for me. I just wanted to be drafted. Any team that has a good organization, they try to care about their players. I just want to be in the NHL someday. It’s my dream to play there. (from ‘What I learned about Blackhawks from the NHL Scouting Combine’, TheAthleticCHI – 6/10/24)

There’s little doubt Levshunov will be drafted high and play in the NHL, but there is some question about what would be the next step in his development. If chosen by the Blackhawks as the second overall pick, would the organization want him to start in the NHL right away? Or would they prefer he play at least another season with his current college club, Michigan State? After all, he just finished his freshman year.

Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale is pushing for that scenario. He pointed out many high-end college defensemen played for two years before going pro. Nightingale expanded,

You look at Cale Makar, two years, Zack Werenski, two years, Noach Hanifin, two years, Charlie McAvoy, two years, Quinn Hughes, two years, Luke Hughes, two years, Owen Power, two years. Those are all guys who played two years at his position. He’s (Levshunov) got the physical attributes, and I’m not saying he couldn’t play, it’s just you’re hopping into the best league in the world. And in that position, you really got to be as close to polished as you can.

It’s true that defensemen usually take longer to develop than forwards. The Blackhawks also have a number of young blueliners who will likely be on the roster next season, i.e. Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, Wyatt Kaiser, Isaak Phillips, Louis Crevier or even Ethan del Mastro. It would make sense for Levshunov to play one more year in college, or even with the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL.

Players Praising Players

Hockey is a tight-knit community, and all the players know each other, and many have competed against each other since they were kids. Here’s some tidbits from media availability at the combine.

Macklin Celebrini, the favorite to go first overall at the 2024 Draft, was asked which player posed the toughest opponent in college (he attended Boston University). His response was Levshunov. That’s bodes well for the Blackhawks if they do indeed select the 6-foot-1 blueliner.

Levshunov, when asked the same question, brought up Blackhawks’ top prospect Frank Nazar from the University of Michigan, along with Nazar’s teammate Gavin Brindley. Said the Belarus native, “They’re like small guys, smaller guys than me. It’s a little harder to play against them because I’m taller, they’re smaller. There’s a lot of good players in college hockey.”

Perhaps Nazar and Levshunov will end up as teammates, playing for the Blackhawks.

Frank Nazar impressed Artyom Levshunov when they were opponents in college last season. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back to Celebrini, he told the media that the Blackhawks’ 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard reached out to him recently, to give him some tips about all the attention he’ll unmistakably be getting at this year’s draft. “I talked to him a little bit. He’s a friend that we kind of grew up a little bit together. At the start of this year, he reached out and said if there’s anything I need or anything I need help with let him know.”

That certainly sounds like something a future NHL captain would do.

Demidov Impresses at Gold Star Camp

After the combine, everyone was naturally thinking Levshunov would be the Blackhawks pick at No. 2. But not so fast!

One of the other players in the running is Russian forward Ivan Demidov. Being Russian, this young man a little bit more unknown. While no Russian players were at the combine, they did attend the Gold Star Hockey camp in Fort Lauderdale, FL the week of June 17. Demidov was there, although he’s not currently skating due to recovering from an ankle injury. It’s reported the Blackhawks had dinner with the forward on Tuesday night (June 18).

The Russian center met with the media, and it turns out there were some misconceptions about this prospect. Many thought Demidov was a smaller forward, but he’s actually closer to 6-foot-1. During his interviews he used an interpreter, but for the most part his English was good.

Ivan Demidov’s official NHL Pre Draft height is 6’0.5 Weight 192lbs. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/1OUmzxdKEC — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) June 20, 2024

When asked about his hockey strengths, Demidov responded, “I think I’m a playmaker. I really like playing with the puck. I like shooting. I like passing. I’m all about agility. I love hockey. It’s good.” When asked what he needed to improve, the Russian forward said, “More explosive. I want to be more explosive. A little more strength.” (from ‘2024 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Demidov on Blackhawks, North America and his game’, The AthleticCHI – 6/18/24)

Demidov is currently under contract with the SKA in the KHL (Russian Hockey League) for one more season. One other deterrent surrounding Demidov was the question of when he’d commit to coming over to the United States. But it sounds like he’ll be ready to make that jump immediately after his current contract is up.

The very loud buzz is that Demidov will play out his KHL season in 2024-25, and then sign his NHL deal at the end of the playoffs.



Depending on timing, he should be ready to cross over to end the NHL regular season. https://t.co/2xSRA4HZ3V — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 18, 2024

So, will it be Levshunov or Demidov?! It sounds like either one will be an asset for the Blackhawks. We’ll find out on June 28 for sure!

Blackhawks Needs via Trades & Free Agency

Beyond the draft, the Blackhawks will be looking to improve their team via offseason trades and free agency signing. The NHL free agency period starts on July 1, and some other trades have already been popping up around the NHL. There’s no shortage of proposed trade and free agency targets surrounding the Blackhawks. Rumors have been all over the place, with names such as Jake Guentzel, Martin Necas, and Dakota Joshua thrown out as potential targets.

But let’s face it; a lot of things must align with both the hockey club and the player before a deal can be made. NOBODY really knows who the Blackhawks are going to acquire right now. Probably not even general manager Kyle Davidson. We’ll have to see how it all plays out, and how it ends up fitting together.

Related – Chicago Blackhawks Summer Trade Targets: Yae or Nay?

For now, let’s discuss the Blackhawks greatest needs. From what we’ve heard, Davidson is interested in acquiring a top-six forward, and perhaps a middle-six forward as well. He’s also in the market for a veteran defenseman to add to the mix, and possibly a veteran goaltender. (from ‘NHL rumblings: Trade talk heats up on Laine, Necas, Ehlers and more, plus latest on Cooper-Canada’, The Athletic – 6/12/24)

Blackhawks Needs at Forward

This could possibly be the greatest need for the Blackhawks. The organization has made it clear they want to take the next step in their rebuild. To do that, they’ll want to surround their No. 1 overall pick, Connor Bedard, with players who can help boost his offensive prowess, and vice versa. They also might need another veteran center, so they don’t have to rely on incoming prospects to fill that role.

The catch here might be Davidson’s trend of only signing players to one or two-year contracts, in an effort to keep his future options open. Sure, he’s happy to overpay a player, but many players want the security of a longer-term contract. They also might want to play for a contending team versus a rebuilding team. This could limit many of Davidson’s negotiations.

It might be time to take a flyer on a more long term contract for the right player. We shall see if Davidson makes a splash this offseason, or perhaps the next.

Blackhawks Needs on Defense

The team currently only has Seth Jones and Murphy signed as their veteran defensemen. They could definitely use someone else to help the youngsters along. Jones was a perfect partner for Vlasic last season, although Kevin Korchinski didn’t have that same luxury. His veteran partner was supposed to be Murphy, but Murphy had injury issues that limited him to 46 games. Even if Murphy is fully healthy this coming season, and could fill that role, it’s still not ideal to have just two veterans on the blue line, with the rest being relatively newbie prospects.

Chicago Blackhawks’ top prospect Kevin Korchinski could use a mentor this season, like Seth Jones was to Alex Vlasic last season. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some shutdown defensemen that were suggested in a recent article from The Athletic were Chris Tanev of the Dallas Stars, or Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers. Tanev is 34 years old, so a shorter term might make sense for him. Montour might be looking for more term at 30 years old. (from ‘What the Blackhawks’ dream offseason would look like’, The AthleticCHI – 6/14/24). Can Davidson entice them with more money, like he did with veteran forwards Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson?

Either way, it will be interesting to see what Davidson can work out, and with whom. The Blackhawks need an upgrade from Jaycob Megna, Nikita Zaitsev and Jarred Tinordi, who were all basically fill-ins last season.

Blackhawks Needs at Goaltending

Yes, the Blackhawks were pleasantly surprised with Petr Mrazek last season, which earned him a two-year extension with the club. But on the other side of the coin, they were disappointed with Arvid Soderblom’s performance. The organization also doesn’t want to rush Drew Commesso in his development. He could use another season or two as the top goaltender down in Rockford.

Related – Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 Player Grades: Goalies

Perhaps Soderblom will take that next step this season, but it sure doesn’t hurt to give him some competition. It would behoove the Blackhawks to sign a veteran netminder for more stability in net, and also to push Soderblom to perform at his best.

Guttman Re-Signed

In one final bit of news, the Blackhawks announced on June 20 that they re-signed center Cole Guttman to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an annual cap hit of $775,000.

I’ve been a fan of Guttman ever since he was thrust into second-line centering duties in the 2022-23 season, due to injuries. He might have been in over his skates, but he certainly didn’t show it. In 14 games played, Guttman registered a 52.1 faceoff percentage and contributed four goals and six points.

more goal Guttman 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Y2iL12dA4M — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 20, 2024

I thought he had a good chance of making the roster and being an everyday player in the 2023-24 season. He was on the opening night roster, and contributed four goals and eight points in 27 games before being assigned to the IceHogs in January.

The 25-year-old thrived in Rockford, posting 16 goals and 40 points in 39 games, as a top scorer for the team. Unfortunately, he dealt with some injuries along the way, but this signing means the organization has faith in his contributions.

The Northridge, CA native is likely slated for Rockford again this coming season. But I’m sure he’ll be looking to change some minds in training camp, and he could be one of the first players called up if injuries hit.

Related – Connor Bedard’s Rookie Season Was Anything but a Disappointment

This time of year is always a waiting game. But in the recent weeks we’ve learned more about who might be drafted at the No. 2 spot in the upcoming draft. We also have a better idea of the gameplan the Blackhawks have to improve the team. The 2024 Draft and free agency period are less than two weeks away, and then we can really get down to the business of discussing the 2024-25 season for the Blackhawks. Keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, updates, and analysis.