Insider Thinks Maple Leafs Have Their Eye on Jake DeBrusk

According to NHL insider and radio personality Nick Kypreos, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their eye on the Boston Bruins’ pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Jake DeBrusk. Kypreos had this to say in his most recent column with the Toronto Star: “There’s word they may have interest in pending Bruins free agent Jake DeBrusk, who’s been a Leafs playoff killer over the years.” (from ‘The Maple Leafs were in on Jacob Markstrom and fell short. It’s time to make goaltending a priority’ – The Toronto Star, 6/19/2024)

If this is the case and the Maple Leafs have an interest in DeBrusk, he would likely replace one of Max Domi or Tyler Bertuzzi. Not that there won’t be interest in bringing them both back, but they only have $20 million in projected cap space. If they do sign DeBrusk, he could take up a quarter of that projected cap space and there won’t be enough to sign both Domi and Bertuzzi.

Where Would DeBrusk Fit?

DeBrusk would be an ideal candidate for the Maple Leafs’ second line alongside Mitch Marner and John Tavares. He brings speed to the lineup and a proven track record of offensive abilities that could solidify that line. He is also versatile and can play both wings, which could make him a nice fit alongside William Nylander.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kypreos also mentioned in his most recent column that “the Leafs continue to look at all options when it comes to their top-six forwards next season.” This makes sense; they need to revamp their top six and see what they can find in free agency. With that, it makes perfect sense they would be interested in DeBrusk. He could slot in on the wing of either the first or second line and give the Maple Leafs a more skilled and reliable version of Alex Kerfoot. Once he earns a coach’s trust, he can be used in numerous situations, including the on power play, where he tends to do very well and could have a big impact.

Predicting DeBrusk’s Contract With Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs sign DeBrusk, it will likely mean, as previously mentioned, that one of Bertuzzi or Domi won’t be returning. It feels like DeBrusk would be a better replacement for Bertuzzi than Domi since they are both wingers. Ideally, the Maple Leaf awould attempt to bring him in on a deal that has a mid-tier average annual value and term attached to it; somewhere in the neighbourhood of $4.5–5 million over five years.

At just 27 years old, DeBrusk should be signed until the end of Auston Matthews’ contract. The reason for that is because that is when the window to win will likely be closing. After those five seasons, if Matthews chooses to leave and the organization as a UFA and the team decides to retool, then having contracts like DeBrusk’s come off the books would help immensely. Until then, though, the Maple Leafs will look to get the best-valued contacts they possibly can. DeBrusk would be one of the best options for not only Toronto but all playoff-contending teams.

Ideally, the Maple Leafs would sign DeBrusk as well as one of Domi or Bertuzzi and then focus their attention to their blue line. If they use the bulk of their projected cap space to revamp their back end, it would help the team go a long way in the playoffs and potentially contend for the Stanley Cup. A deep run is something that DeBrusk could help the Maple Leafs with by chipping in playoff scoring. That is something the core members of their team have lacked, but he has not. As Kypreos said, he has “been a Leafs playoff killer over the years.” All Leafs Nation hopes is that he becomes a playoff killer for them instead of against them.