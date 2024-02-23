Don’t Look Now but Hurricanes Martinook Is Electric So Far in 2024

When people say “New year, new me” it can be in jest or something that is truly legit when it comes to a mindset. For Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Jordan Martinook, 2024 has been electric for the man fans who celebrate his goals with “Marty Party” cheers. Fans remember his very hot second-round playoff performance back in 2023 versus the New Jersey Devils when he tied the franchise record for points in one playoff round (10). Once the calendar flipped to 2024, it feels like Martinook is tapping back into his 2023 playoff form with an insane run of games since Jan. 2 versus the New York Rangers. What have the last 19 games looked like for Martinook since the start of the new year?

2024 Is the Year of the Martinook

Entering 2024, Martinook had one goal and nine points in the first 37 games of the season for the Hurricanes. The fact that he is in a contract season that sees him become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer gave pause to what the future holds for the 31-year-old forward from Manitoba. However, once the calendar flipped, something seemed to click for him because he has been on a scorching pace for Carolina in their last 19 games. Since the Rangers game back on Jan. 2, he has tallied nine goals and 12 points with him leading the team in goals (six) in January. He also has been a plus-10 over that stretch as well. Furthermore, he even had a four-game goal streak at one point during the first month of 2024.

Related: Hurricanes’ Martinook Living His Best Life in 2023

The surge that Martinook has seen in the first two months of the new year has seen his points total rise to 21. He also now has double-digit goals with 10 after the first three months only scoring one. Ever since head coach Rod Brind’Amour added Seth Jarvis to the “third line”, Martinook and Jordan Staal both have seen their points total go up. The “J Line” as they’re called has been a solid line for Brind’Amour to go with in all situations over the last few games.

Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes scores on Vitek Vanecek of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A game over the last few weeks that stands out for Martinook was on Jan. 24 versus the Boston Bruins during the Mom’s Trip in Boston. It was 2-2 with under eight minutes left and he was sprung on a breakaway and was able to get the puck past Linus Ullmark for his sixth goal in January and be the game-winner. Even after the game, Martinook said, “I just tried to shoot quick. I didn’t really hit the spot I wanted to hit, but sometimes you catch the goalie off guard, and I feel like that’s what it did… It went in, so that’s all that matters.” What put the cherry on top was doing a post-game interview on TNT alongside his mom Wendy. Talk about a perfect way to end the day with a win in Boston with your mom interviewing with you.

Related: Hurricanes Whip Golden Knights – Martinook Gets Winner

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Hurricanes do with Martinook who, as mentioned earlier, will be UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season. His current contract right now has a $1.8 million cap hit that takes up 2.21% of the Hurricanes cap space. General manager Don Waddell and company have a good number of players who will UFAs at the end of the season with some guys being restricted free agents (RFA) as well. It makes sense to bring Martinook back for next season at least.

As one of the alternate captains and someone who the Hurricanes lean on for veteran presence along with bringing the vibes, he is someone the team will need in the future. What could a deal look like for Martinook and the Hurricanes? Best case scenario, a three-year, $7.5 or $8 million deal could work for both sides. It gives him a pay raise while giving Carolina some flexibility with other contracts as well. If he can keep this pace going for the last 27 games of the regular season and the playoffs, there is a chance that number could go higher.

The way he is playing right now, it is very likely for a repeat performance of the 2023 Playoffs for Martinook in 2024 for the Hurricanes. It’ll be something to keep an eye on as the season gets closer to the next phase in the quest to win the Stanley Cup.