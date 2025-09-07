Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Brenden Dillon

With sights set on training camp, the New Jersey Devils are in for a wild ride during the 2025-26 season. Facing tough competition in the Metropolitan Division, they must prove themselves in order to remain serious Stanley Cup contenders. They have stellar goaltending, paired with explosive offense and a rock-solid blue line, which can take the team to new heights. This series will serve as a guide, analyzing each player on the roster and examining what their upcoming season could look like.

The fourth installment of Devils previews and predictions features none other than Brenden Dillon, a heavyweight defenseman who brings both physicality and veteran leadership to the lineup.

Brenden Dillon: At a Glance

Drafted: Undrafted

Contract Status: Year two of three, $4 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Two goals, 14 assists (16 points in 82 games)

Career Stats: 39 goals, 173 assists (212 points in 974 games)

2024-25 Recap

Last year, the Devils acquired Dillon as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) during the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $12 million contract. He was brought on to be a tough, gritty player, and he certainly delivered his first season in New Jersey. Not only did he bring a new level of experience to their defense, but he also acted as an enforcer, setting the tone that the Devils would not be pushed around like in seasons prior. Instead, he set an example and actively defended his teammates, a trend that the rest of the roster quickly caught on to. He proved early on that he was willing to engage in tenacious, dirty plays that only made the team stronger.

Dillon played in all 82 games last season, averaging 18:35 ice time per game. As compared to 2023-24, his point production dipped slightly, but he still finished last season with two goals and 14 assists. Similar to his tenure on the Winnipeg Jets, he filled a crucial top-four role, shutting down opposing scoring chances while also using his considerable size to his advantage. His physicality shone, with 108 blocked shots and 188 hits, second only to Paul Cotter.

Brenden Dillon, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Despite not being a known point scorer, his offensive stats improved thanks to his linemate, Dougie Hamilton. Together, the two had a 58.75 goals for percentage (GF%), and Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom averaged a .906 save percentage (SV%) while they were on the ice in 5-on-5 scenarios. According to MoneyPuck, Hamilton and Dillon also led defensive lines in scoring metrics, recording 3.57 goals per 60 minutes (GF/60).

Unfortunately, Dillon’s time in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was cut short due to a neck injury. In Game 1, he landed awkwardly on his back and was sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs. In his exit interview, he appeared optimistic that he would be able to return in time for training camp. Likewise, he expressed pride in what he was able to accomplish with the team during the regular season, particularly on the penalty kill. Last season, he led the Devils in shorthanded ice time, while also recording the most hits on the penalty kill (16). Overall, Dillon had a positive first season with the Devils, making a name for himself as a heavy-hitter who has what it takes to strengthen their blue line.

2025-26 Expectations

It’s clear that Dillon has already fine-tuned the physical aspects of his game, but he should focus on defensive awareness for the upcoming season. He had the worst on-ice rate for both shots against (31.59 SA/60) and unblocked shot attempts (49.51 FA/60). This raises the question of whether or not Dillon could benefit from a different defensive partner.

With Johnathan Kovacevic missing the start of the regular season, there’s already a chance that other lines can be adjusted. Head coach Sheldon Keefe must decide if Dillon should continue trying to find his footing alongside Hamilton, or play alongside a less offensive-driven defenseman. Last season, he spent a fair amount of time with Simon Nemec due to various injuries, under the pretense that Nemec could benefit from a veteran partner. However, this decision was met with mixed results, and the duo was on the ice for more goals against than for. But since Nemec appeared to have found his game in the playoffs, maybe the Dillon-Nemec pairing should be given an opportunity for redemption.

Another aspect of Dillon’s game that should take another step in 2025-26 includes his penalty kill contributions. Even though he’s able to muscle the puck away and block shots, his positioning in the defensive zone needs work. His on-ice stats have been declining for the last few seasons. Based on data from Natural Stat Trick, the Devils surrendered 17 high-danger goals and 100 high-danger scoring chances against with Dillon on the ice.

His strengths may lie in physicality, but the Devils need shutdown capability, especially since the Kovacevic-Siegenthaler pairing won’t be available at the start of the season. Not only does Dillon need to have a stronger net-front presence in 2025-26, but he should also focus on discipline, considering he finished with the club’s second-most penalty minutes. This season should be about finding the precarious balance between his toughness being effective or a hindrance to the team’s overall performance.

Moving forward, Dillon will likely remain a physical presence, but hopefully, he can refine his defensive game and be able to contribute in high-stakes situations. Nonetheless, he remains a crucial veteran leader who can elevate his game with a few minor adjustments.