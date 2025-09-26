Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Connor Brown

Excitement continues to build as the New Jersey Devils gear up for their season opener on Oct. 9. The club is looking to come back better than ever after acquiring a few missing pieces during the offseason to bolster their lineup. Now, the Devils boast stellar goaltending, offensive star power, and a reliable defensive core. As the countdown to puck drop continues, this series will serve as previews and predictions of what the upcoming season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment focuses on Connor Brown, who will play a crucial role as a bottom-six depth scorer.

Connor Brown: At a Glance

Drafted: 156th Overall (6th Round) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2012

Contract Status: Year one of four, $3 million average annual value (AAV)

24-25 Stats: 13 goals, 17 assists (30 points in 82 games)

Career Stats: 107 goals, 151 assists (258 points in 601 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Following a torn ACL in his right knee in October 2022, Brown struggled to bounce back. Not only did he miss the rest of 2022-23, but he totaled just 12 points with the Edmonton Oilers the following season. However, he redeemed himself with six points in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This upward trend carried over into last season, where he had a compelling 30-point performance. He played a full 82-game campaign, recording the first overtime goal of his career, as well as tying his personal best of four game-winning goals. In fact, his goals for percentage (GF%) has risen 33.04% over the last two seasons, indicating his positive on-ice impact.

Brown was an important depth scorer for the Oilers, averaging 1.57 points per 60 minutes of play. But he also demonstrated strong defensive tendencies, particularly with positioning to suppress scoring chances. He was even a difference maker shorthanded with his exceptional two-way play. Head coach Kris Knoblauch had nothing but good things to say about his elite penalty killing skills, calling his contributions and versatility in the lineup “second to none.”

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His impact was notable during the postseason as well. However, it was uncertain if he would be able to play in the Stanley Cup Final. He sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final after being sent into the boards by Dallas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic. Despite missing Games 4 and 5, he returned for the Oilers’ final six playoff games, where his veteran experience proved beneficial.

In the end, Brown tallied five goals and four assists in 20 postseason games, the highest amount of his career. Continuing his penalty kill dominance, he led all Oilers’ forwards in shorthanded ice time, adding an occasional spark by creating scoring chances off the rush. Another notable aspect of his playoff performance was his speed. He had 39 more speed bursts over 20 miles per hour than the average NHL forward, and ranked in the 89th percentile in top skating speed. Overall, Brown is both a reliable veteran and a valuable depth scorer, making an impact at both ends of the ice.

2025-26 Expectations

Devils fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Brown signed a four-year contract at the start of free agency. At long last, the team was addressing the one issue that had continuously plagued them last season: a lack of depth scoring. General manager Tom Fitzgerald did not acquire secondary scoring at the trade deadline, so Brown was the perfect offseason addition. Having a potential 30-point player is a huge improvement for their bottom-six. Along with fellow newcomer Evgenii Dadonov, the Devils will have offensive depth that packs a powerful punch.

Throughout his ten NHL seasons, Brown has made it to the playoffs five times, amassing 20 points in 59 postseason games. This experience will be invaluable as the Devils seek to become serious Stanley Cup contenders. Plus, his $3 million AAV is the perfect low-risk, high-reward, cap-friendly contract.

Despite donning black and red for only one preseason game so far, Brown made a great first impression. He scored his first Devils goal on a cross-ice feed from Ondrej Palat, giving the Devils a 3-1 lead in the second period against the New York Islanders. Brown’s chemistry with his new linemate was palpable, and the two instantly clicked. If they can continue to generate scoring chances together, it could help Palat find a permanent spot in the lineup—something that proved difficult last season. During his postgame interview, he shared that they were on the same level of understanding, clearing space and maintaining puck possession. “When you see the game similar to somebody, it makes it just that much easier to have a learning curve,” said Brown. Centered by Luke Glendening, the trio breathed new life into the third line, and this veteran combo could become another source of offensive depth.

A Brownie Blast! 💥 pic.twitter.com/gXZzOfYItF — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 24, 2025

Another area where Brown could have an impact is on the penalty kill. Last season, the Devils had the second-best penalty kill in the league, a statistic that can only improve by adding another veteran to the mix. Brown could force turnovers with his defensive positioning, especially on the forecheck. More importantly, he can ease some of the workload from the team’s top players, including Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt.

Brown has already given fans a glimpse into what he can contribute to the lineup, and his added scoring could be a deciding factor in the Devils making a deeper playoff run. He can bolster the third line while logging a high amount of shorthanded ice time, which makes him one of the team’s most valuable offseason additions.