Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Dawson Mercer

The New Jersey Devils have a crucial season ahead of them, as they set out to prove that they can be serious Stanley Cup contenders. Despite having a few loose ends to tie up, they are in a fairly good position heading into the 2025-26 season. So long as they can generate chemistry among their new additions and sort out their depth scoring problems, the team can go far. But before the action begins, this series will take a deep dive into what the upcoming season could look like for each member of the Devils’ roster.

The second installment of Devils previews features Dawson Mercer, a versatile forward who could fill their need for a third-line center.

Dawson Mercer: At a Glance

Drafted: 18th Overall (1st Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2020

Contract Status: Year two of three, $4 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 19 goals, 17 assists (36 points in 82 games)

Career Stats: 83 goals, 84 assists (167 points in 328 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Mercer has been the Devils’ tried and true player for the last four seasons. Since making his NHL debut in 2021-22, he has played four full 82-game campaigns, a streak that will hopefully remain intact moving forward. On a team with so many injury-prone players, having Mercer in the lineup continues to be a major advantage. However, his offensive decline is certainly a cause for concern. Last season, his numbers saw minor improvement from a disastrous 2023-24 season, with a total of 36 points. He earned 19 goals and 17 assists, which is still a far cry from his career-high 56 points in 2022-23. But despite not being able to crack the 20-goal mark, Mercer remains a strong candidate to have a breakout season.

Mercer started the 2024-25 season strong, posting seven points in 13 games throughout October. This stretch of games included three goals, one of which was shorthanded against the Vancouver Canucks. From that point onward, his point production plateaued, but not for lack of trying. He fired a total of 141 shots on goal, his highest since 2022-23. However, according to NHL Edge, he ranked below the 50th percentile in offensive zone time. He also recorded a career low in takeaways (18), along with a career high in giveaways (56), nearly half of which were in the defensive zone.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nonetheless, there were still plenty of positive outcomes for Mercer last season. He recorded a career high in power-play goals (six) and hits (41), along with a major improvement on the man advantage. His goals for percentage (GF%) increased by 39.58%, and he had an on-ice goal differential of 21 in 5-on-4 scenarios. Likewise, he was also on the ice for 73.68% more high-danger scoring chances on the power play as compared to the year before. Slowly but surely, he’s showing flashes of the player who scored 27 goals two seasons ago. For example, Mercer had two goals in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with a 25.0 shooting percentage that put him 12.2% above the league average.

Mercer’s consecutive below-average seasons aren’t the end of the world, nor are his spotty scoring contributions. Entering his fifth NHL campaign, there’s a high likelihood that he hasn’t even reached his full potential yet. The health of the Devils’ roster as a whole could also be a factor in his declining point production. Mercer was constantly alternating between the top and bottom six, and his mercurial role may have made consistent scoring more difficult. Still, he remains a durable, dependable player who’s committed to improvement.

Mercer’s 2025-26 Expectations

Mercer’s name has been associated with trade rumors in the past, and this offseason was no different. Some believed that his underperformance warranted a trade, but the Devils’ franchise has shown nothing but confidence in him thus far. Last year, Mercer signed a three-year, $12 million contract, and he remains a vital part of their young core.

Though his ability to switch between playing wing and center is a potential asset, the Devils need to finalize a decision and avoid any guesswork. At the moment, Mercer has the potential to fill two needs on the Devils’ roster: a third-line center or a top-six wing. Both options have potential drawbacks, but could ultimately make New Jersey a stronger contender.

Mercer has spent the majority of his professional career as a winger, but the Devils originally drafted him as a center in 2020. However, certain aspects of his game must improve before he can become a full-time center. He needs to hone his skills in the faceoff circle, especially considering that his 40.5 win percentage (FOW%) from last season was his lowest total since 2021-22. Mercer also must focus on generating scoring chances instead of relying on his linemates.

The other option is that the Devils utilize him as a top-six wing. Historically, his best performances came on a line with either Nico Hischier and Tomas Tatar, or Jack Hughes and Erik Haula. The Devils already tried rekindling the magic of the Tatar-Hischier-Mercer line last season, with no amount of success. But it still poses the question of whether or not he could benefit from having more skilled linemates. If Paul Cotter and Cody Glass can successfully center their third and fourth lines, it could become Mercer’s ticket back to a top-six role. This particular storyline would also mean that the Devils won’t have to outsource additional depth scoring before the trade deadline. Meaning, whichever position Mercer ends up playing poses its own set of risks and rewards.

Headed into the 2025-26 season, many questions remain about Mercer. Can he surpass his career-high point production? Should he continue to play as a wing, or transition to center? And most importantly, can the upcoming season serve as his redemption arc?