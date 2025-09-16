Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Jonas Siegenthaler

All eyes are on the New Jersey Devils, as they seek to climb to the top of the Metropolitan Division and make a deeper playoff run. The team boasts a reliable goaltending duo, a rock-solid blue line, and plenty of offensive star power. Plus, after a few offseason acquisitions, they are in excellent shape headed into the 2025-26 season. In the weeks leading up to puck drop, this series will serve as a glimpse into what the upcoming season could hold for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment of player previews features Jonas Siegenthaler, who is widely considered the Devils’ best shutdown defenseman.

Jonas Siegenthaler: At a Glance

Drafted: 57th Overall (2nd Round) by the Washington Capitals in 2015

Contract Status: Year three of five, $3.4 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Two goals, seven assists (Nine points in 55 games)

Career Stats: 10 goals, 56 assists (66 points in 367 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Siegenthaler unfortunately fell victim to the abysmal puck luck that plagued the Devils throughout 2024-25. He missed a significant amount of time with a broken foot after blocking a shot. Then, shortly after his return, he suffered a season-ending concussion. Fans hoped that he would be able to remain healthy and play a full 82-game campaign last season, but his misfortune remained the same. He sustained a lower-body injury in February that required surgery during the 4 Nations Face-Off break, which sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season as a result.

However, in spite of the time he missed, Siegenthaler still had a strong bounce-back season, with metrics establishing him as an elite defensive defenseman. He acted as the counterbalance to Luke Hughes and Dougie Hamilton’s offense-driven play. Last season, he blocked 92 shots, landed 74 hits, and recorded nearly a shot on goal per game (.95).

With a combination of skill, poise, and top-notch positioning, Siegenthaler was able to limit opposing scoring chances, commanding all three zones. And despite not being a known point scorer, he still tallied two goals and seven assists, finishing the season with a plus-9 rating. He also played a key role on the Devils’ penalty kill, allowing 30.28% fewer opposing scoring chances against than the season before. In fact, he allowed the lowest rate of shorthanded shots against (SA/60) in his career, with 25.85 as compared to 57.35 in 2023-24.

Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Alongside Johnathan Kovacevic, the two formed one of the best shutdown pairs in the NHL. On average, they allowed just 1.28 goals and 7.46 high-danger chances against (HDCA) per 60 minutes. In addition, during 5-on-5 situations, Devils’ goaltenders had a .940 save percentage (SV%) alongside Siegenthaler-Kovacevic. But aside from their defensive prowess, this duo also had some offensive impact. Out of the Devils’ defensive pairings that played a minimum of 150 minutes, the two had the highest expected goals percentage (57.6 xGF%), along with a rate of 2.47 expected goals for (xGF/60).

His return to the ice came earlier than expected, with Siegenthaler joining the team in the playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes. Instead of playing in a limited role, he dove headfirst into the action, notching upwards of 32:27 ice time per game. Unfortunately, Kovacevic left with a knee injury during his first shift in Game 3, leaving him to play primarily with Hamilton and Simon Nemec. Even though his previous ailment stunted his defensive impact, Siegenthaler still showed commitment by returning to the lineup.

2025-26 Expectations

Despite injuries plaguing two consecutive seasons, Siegenthaler has proven he belongs in a top-four role, and the defenseman can take the Devils’ blue line far. His main priority should be staying healthy in order to avoid missing an extended period of time, especially since Kovacevic will miss the start of the regular season. There are a few possible candidates to fill this gap, with Nemec remaining the most likely replacement. It’s impossible to know at this point if the two will mesh well together, but their different styles of play could complement one another.

There’s no doubt that Siegenthaler is capable of another career season if he can continue his current upward trend. He is expected to record big minutes on the penalty kill—keeping his game simple, suppressing scoring chances, and denying opponents’ access to the defensive zone. With the likes of Siegenthaler and Pesce on the first unit, the Devils’ penalty kill will be in good hands.

Another factor that makes Siegenthaler an asset is his contract. His current $3.4 million cap hit secures a prime defenseman at a reasonable price for the next three seasons. For comparison, Pesce has an AAV of $5.5 million, while Hamilton remains their most expensive contract at $9 million per season.

Earlier this year, Siegenthaler earned a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, recording one goal and three assists in nine games. And now, he has the opportunity to represent his home country once again on an international stage. In June, he was named to Switzerland’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, alongside teammates Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, a group that fans have dubbed the “Swiss Trio.” It will be interesting to see how all three players balance the intensity of a full NHL season with the demands of the Olympics, but this is another factor that can impact Siegenthaler in the upcoming months ahead.

He will have an incredibly busy 2025-26 season as a shutdown defenseman and a veteran leader. Siegenthaler plays an invaluable role both at even strength and shorthanded, and his ability to read plays and break up prime scoring chances makes him a keystone for the Devils’ defense.