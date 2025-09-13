Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Stefan Noesen

With veterans reporting to training camp in less than a week, New Jersey Devils hockey is right around the corner. The team is set to begin a crucial 2025-26 season, as they seek to remain Stanley Cup contenders following a first-round playoff exit. The action will begin on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes. There are still a few weeks left until puck drop, so why not take a deep dive into player previews in the meantime? This series will serve as a sneak peek into the upcoming season, providing insight and predictions for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features Stefan Noesen, an unsung veteran player who was a major part of their success last season.

Stefan Noesen: At a Glance

Drafted: 21st Overall (1st Round) by the Ottawa Senators in 2011

Contract Status: Year two of three, $2.75 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 22 goals, 19 assists (41 points in 78 games)

Career Stats: 80 goals, 88 assists (168 points in 444 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Last year, the Devils signed Noesen as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), reuniting with the forward for a three-year deal. This was undeniably one of their most underrated offseason moves, as he went on to be an offensive powerhouse for the team. In October alone, he had five goals and seven assists, and his goal-scoring touch only improved as the months continued. By the end of December, he had totaled 16 goals, which surpassed the 14 he scored throughout the entire 2023-24 season. But even though his point production became spotty during the second half of the season, Noesen remained a vital part of the Devils’ success. He even closed out Round 1 with a strong performance in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, earning one goal and one assist against his former team.

Noesen set numerous career-highs, including goals (22), points (41), power-play goals (11), game-winning goals (5), and time on ice per game (15:56). Noesen also scored the first overtime goal of his career against the Tampa Bay Lightning, securing a 3-2 win for the Devils.

He excelled in high-danger scenarios, particularly on the power play. His tenacity and net-front presence are virtues, especially when they result in deflections, rebounds, and gritty goals. In fact, Noesen ranked in the 98th percentile in high-danger shots on goal, recording 92 as compared to the league’s 29.8 average among forwards.

Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s no doubt that Noesen has what it takes to succeed in a top-six role. The Timo Meier–Nico Hischier-Noesen line was a force to be reckoned with, averaging an impressive 71.44 shot attempts per 60 minutes. They were especially dominant in 5-on-5 scenarios, with a 60.42 on-ice high-danger scoring chance percentage (HDCF%). Despite only being deployed for a total of 41 games, this line was a lethal combination of speed, talent, and grit. Meier is a high-volume shooter, Hischier is an elite two-way center, and Noesen is able to command the area around the net, combining for a dangerous trio.

Another important aspect of his game that strengthened the Devils was his physicality. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Noesen set a career best last season with 149 hits. This not only helped the team adopt a tougher mindset, but it also made them harder to play against. Similar to Paul Cotter, Noesen’s strong forecheck ability clears the ice and makes it easier to force turnovers. Overall, his resilience and physical nature made him a well-rounded player last season, leading by example with a balance of aggression and defensive responsibility.

2025-26 Expectations

For the upcoming season, there are two options for Noesen. Either he can remain in the top six alongside Meier and Hischier, or he can provide depth scoring for the Devils’ bottom-six. Coming off of so many career bests, expectations for the veteran forward will be incredibly high, and fans are curious to see if he’s capable of another 20-goal season.

Noesen’s main focus for 2025-26 should be to establish a sustainable point pace. Alternatively, if he isn’t contributing offensively, he should prioritize hard-nosed play, using his size and physicality to drive the puck. Even if he doesn’t manage a large amount of goals, having another player who can win difficult puck battles will improve the Devils’ chances of consistently making the playoffs.

His most important contributions will be on the man advantage, likely on the second unit. Noesen was a key factor in the Devils’ surge last season, helping them rise to the third-best power play in the league. Exactly half of his goals last season came on the power play, and 2025-26 should be no different. To put his contributions into perspective, Noesen scored more power-play goals than Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt combined. He can generate countless scoring chances by commanding loose pucks and forcing plays surrounding the net.

In his exit interview, Noesen expressed how important his second stint in New Jersey has been, especially after spending time in the American Hockey League (AHL). After parting ways with the Devils in 2019, he spent time with a few different organizations, then remained in the minors until the Hurricanes gave him another chance following a 48-goal season with the Chicago Wolves. “That whole wild rollercoaster of emotions that I went through for those couple years, and coming back here, giving my experience, helping these guys, it’s been great,” said Noesen. He also mentioned that his main goal moving forward is to take some of the offensive burden off of star players like Hughes and Hischier, as well as focusing on consistency.

Noesen has already proven that he’s willing to fulfill whatever role the Devils expect of him. Whether it be as a physical net-front player, a goal-scorer, or just a gritty forward, fans can rest assured that the veteran will give it his all this season.