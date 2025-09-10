Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Cody Glass

Fans are impatiently waiting to see what the upcoming season has in store for the New Jersey Devils. The team is on the hunt for redemption, looking to reach new heights as they set their sights on the Stanley Cup. There’s no doubt they have the skill and the manpower to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference; it’s only a matter of putting all the moving parts together. In the meantime, this series will serve as both predictions and previews of what 2025-26 could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

For this installment, we’ll take a closer look at Cody Glass, who has already made a positive impact since being acquired by the Devils in March.

Cody Glass: At a Glance

Drafted: 6th Overall (1st Round) by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017

Contract Status: Year one of two, $2.5 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: Six goals, 16 assists (22 points in 65 games)

Career Stats: 35 goals, 58 assists (93 points in 252 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Glass was part of a larger trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where the Devils received him and Jonathan Gruden in exchange for Chase Stillman, Max Graham, and a third-round 2027 Draft pick. There’s no doubt that Glass made a good first impression after the trade deadline. He provided immediate depth scoring as the team sought to make a final playoff push, while also filling roster holes as a result of Jack Hughes’s season-ending injury. He scored a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during his first game wearing black and red, then kept the momentum going, with six points in eight games.

Last season marked a massive offensive improvement for Glass. His point production saw a 69.23% increase from 2023-24, totaling 22 points last season. According to NHL Edge, he even ranked in the 93rd percentile in offensive zone time. His ability to contribute at both ends of the ice, particularly his defensive awareness, was a valuable addition to the Devils. Glass also improved in the faceoff circle, rounding out last season with a 51.2 win percentage (FOW%). This statistic in particular was a welcome development, considering the Devils were in desperate need of a third-line center.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another reason that Glass became such a key player for the Devils was his versatility. He was able to generate chemistry with a multitude of different linemates, both in a top-six and bottom-six role. In terms of ice time, he played the most minutes alongside Jesper Bratt, Daniel Sprong, and Erik Haula. And Glass certainly held his own on the Devils’ second line. In 5-on-5 scenarios with Bratt, the two had a 66.67 goals for percentage (GF%). What’s even better is that goaltenders had a .931 save percentage (SV%) with Glass and Bratt on the ice.

Along with many other Devils, Glass was injured during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Game 1, he suffered an unfortunate altercation with Jacob Markstrom. The goalie intended to go after Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, but he accidentally slashed Glass instead. He suited up for the Devils’ remaining postseason games, despite being plagued by a lower-body injury. But aside from his playoff misfortunes, he had a positive start to his stint in New Jersey, proving his worth as a reliable player.

2025-26 Expectations

The biggest question heading into this season is whether or not Glass can succeed in a full-time bottom-six center role. If he can develop chemistry with newcomers Evgenii Dadonov or Connor Brown and begin 2025-26 with a high point production, there’s a chance Glass can fall somewhere within the 30-40 point range. His defensive responsibility and effective puck-handling can take the Devils’ third line to another level. And in turn, it could help relieve some of the offensive burden that falls on top players like Hughes and Nico Hischier.

Expectations for Glass will be higher than ever, especially after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract in July. This deal solidified depth scoring at a reasonable price. He exhibited flashes of potential throughout the season, so it was a wise decision not to let him walk during free agency. His new contract also proves the notion that the Devils believe in their current group of players, making an effort to keep those who made a positive impact.

Admittedly, his sample size of just 14 regular-season games with the Devils represents only a small portion of what Glass could be capable of. Likewise, he had a revolving door of linemates, which also could have made it more difficult for him to find his footing in terms of offensive production. Similar to Dawson Mercer, he should find a permanent role in the lineup, as opposed to frequently switching lines. So long as there are no major injuries this season, Glass should remain a third-line center for the foreseeable future.

One element Glass can improve to increase his value is contributing on the penalty kill. Since he has a knack for transitioning the puck out of the defensive zone, he could bolster the Devils’ second penalty kill unit. This concept is not new to head coach Sheldon Keefe, who exponentially increased Hughes’s penalty kill ice time last season. Glass played just 11:28 shorthanded in 2024-25, but it would certainly be worth it to see if he can handle becoming a permanent addition to the penalty kill.

Glass has quickly become a fan favorite, with his solid two-way play and his ability to take on additional responsibilities in a pinch. He remains an asset for the Devils and has the potential to be an important depth center this season.