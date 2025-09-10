Buffalo Sabres 2025-26 Season Preview: Forwards

Tensions are high in Western New York, and rightfully so. After all, the Buffalo Sabres have a North American sports record 14 season playoff drought (and counting). Each offseason, the stakes feel higher than ever, adding another layer of pressure to an already tough situation.

After reviewing the goaltending and defensemen for the Sabres, it is time to take a long look at the forwards. With J.J. Peterka out the door in a trade, the forward ranks look a bit different as the Sabres attempt to get the 1,000-pound gorilla off their back in 2025-26.

Top Line

As it stands now, the top line is a major question mark, no matter how you look at it. The one certainty is that he is thankfully among the best at his position in the league. Tage Thompson returns, fresh off a 44-goal season. He looks poised to take a run at 50 goals, no matter who he plays with, and should lead the Sabres in goals once again.

Beyond that, things are dicey. It is almost certain that Zach Benson will occupy the other wing. Though the numbers don’t show it – he had 10 goals, 28 points a season ago – Benson played on the top line to end last season and didn’t look out of place. Can he make the jump to the 25-goal level in 2025-26?

Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The third piece of the puzzle will either be Jiri Kulich or Josh Norris. The 21-year-old Kulich flashed potential last season, but it may be a tall ask to slot him as the No. 1 center. That said, Norris – acquired in a trade for Dylan Cozens – has a long and troubling history with injuries. He suited up in just three games for the Sabres after the trade and has only played more than 56 games once in his six-year NHL career.

The Sabres are counting on a lot in any event. A healthy Norris feels like the best fit given his speed and two-way ability. Whether he can remain in the lineup is the million-dollar question.

Second Line

The second line is more proven, even with one of Kulich or Norris slotting in at center. The biggest reason for that is Alex Tuch playing right wing. Tuch is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, tying a career high with 36 goals while playing some of the best two-way hockey in the league.

On the other side is veteran winger Jason Zucker. Signed as a free agent last summer, Zucker was a revelation. With 21 goals and 53 points, he gives a young team a veteran presence that can be counted on to play in all situations.

Once again, center is the wild card here. Kulich may benefit most from slotting between a pair of responsible, veteran, two-way wingers. Though the top line has more potential offensively, this is likely to be the best line on a consistent basis.

Third Line

The third line is, without a doubt, the biggest question mark for this team. Ryan McLeod is the proven commodity having taken a massive step forward in 2024-25. He tallied 20 goals and 53 points after being traded to the Sabres, a rare home run for general manager Kevyn Adams.

On his right is Jack Quinn. Quinn is undoubtedly the most disappointing Sabre from the 2024-25 season. He was a total non-entity for the first third of the season, though it is a wonder whether he had fully healed from an Achilles injury. He showed life down the stretch, and many believe that he still has 30-goal potential.

Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

On the other side is Josh Doan. The other piece in the Peterka trade, the Sabres are reportedly very high on him because of his ability to provide quality defensive play. Fans of his believe he has the potential to be more effective offensively, giving the Sabres the potential to have a young, energetic two-way line.

Fourth Line

The Sabres completely transformed their fourth line going into 2024-25, and it wound up being one of their worst units. Back is Peyton Krebs, who has shown growth as an all-around player under head coach Lindy Ruff.

Jordan Greenway is back on the left side, capable of being an energetic forechecker that brings size and speed. Justin Danforth is known as one of the better forecheckers in the league, an area in which the Sabres desperately need help. If this group can provide energy and improved forechecking, it would be a big upgrade.

Putting a Lot of Faith in This Group

The Sabres need a lot of things to go right for this group to be a positive. Sure, Tuch and Thompson will carry the group, but can Kulich continue to develop? Can Benson elevate his game offensively? Can Norris stay on the ice and live up to the potential we all heard about in the wake of the Cozens trade?

Historically, positive things don’t happen for the Sabres. With the pressure on and the need to make the playoffs, it isn’t necessarily the best position for this young group to be in. If Kulich and Benson can top 20 goals and Quinn can get over the 25-goal mark, there may be enough offense to get the Sabres over the hump.