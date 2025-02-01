New Jersey Devils’ 3 Stars of January

The New Jersey Devils hit a rough patch in January, rounding out the month with a 5-5-3 record. They remain in a playoff spot, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points. However, the Devils must resolve their inconsistencies if they want to remain Stanley Cup contenders. They suffered a four-game losing streak and dealt with overtime struggles, but finished strong with a 5-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. But the Devils were dealt a few devastating blows, namely losing their starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom and captain Nico Hischier.

But who stood out as the Devils kicked off 2025? In the first edition of the “Three Stars of the Month” series for The Hockey Writers, here are a few players that deserve recognition for their January efforts.

Third Star: Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt was an instrumental part of the Devils’ success in January. With six points in his last four games, his skill and versatility are invaluable. Bratt remains on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat, otherwise referred to by fans as “PB&J.” This line recently combined for two goals against the Flyers, and has been fairly reliable in terms of point production.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made a brief line change at the end of January, opting to put Bratt with Hischier and Stefan Noesen. Bratt picked up three points in two games with this line combination but was returned to the “PB&J” line following Hischier’s injury.

Related: Devils’ Nico Hischier Out With Undisclosed Injury

Bratt recorded two goals and nine assists across January with 33 total shots on goal. With an average of 2.54 shots on goal per game, Bratt generates numerous scoring opportunities. He has been excellent at setting up plays in the offensive zone, but his power-play impact was especially noteworthy. He scored five assists on the man advantage and remains a critical part of the Devils’ first power-play unit.

Bratt ranks second on the team in points, with 58 so far this season. Currently, he is on pace to record 90 points, which would be a career-high. Bratt even surpassed Bobby Holik with his 271st assist, and now holds the record for 10th-most assists in Devils’ franchise history.

Second Star: Jake Allen

There’s no denying Jake Allen stepped up in the Devils’ time of need. After Markstrom suffered a knee sprain, Allen took over and led the team to a 5-1 victory against the Boston Bruins. He then started the next three games with Isaac Poulter as his backup.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen saved 127 out of 137 shots faced, and has a 3-1-0 record since Markstrom’s injury. Likewise, he finished the month with a 1.81 goals against average (GAA). He also had a .927 save percentage (SV%) in January, an improvement from his .878 SV% in December. He even recorded his third shutout of the season when the Devils faced the Flyers for the last time in January, making a total of 24 saves.

Even though losing Markstrom for four to six weeks is far from ideal, Allen has embraced his role as a temporary starting goalie. It appears that general manager Tom Fitzgerald made the right move acquiring Allen from the Montreal Canadiens for a conditional third-round 2025 draft pick.

Allen’s January performance proves that the club can rely on him when it counts. It shouldn’t come as a surprise if he starts in net more often to lighten Markstrom’s workload following the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

First Star: Jack Hughes

The Devils might have dealt with a few January difficulties, but one thing is certain: Hughes shined. Even though he was absent from practice after needing stitches mid-game against the Bruins, he is back and better than ever.

Unsurprisingly, Hughes led the team in points, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. This also marks the fourth-consecutive season where Hughes has hit the 20-goal mark, making him the fourth player 23 years old or younger to do so for the Devils.

We have Jack Hughes. And you do not. pic.twitter.com/kexWvNOkop — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 26, 2025

Throughout January, Hughes had four multi-point games, most notably scoring one goal and adding two assists against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 16. Hughes was even the hero in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens. On a pass from Timo Meier, Hughes raced ahead to score the game-winning goal on a breakaway. Hughes also had a hand in the first and last goals against the Flyers on Wednesday night, assisting Palat’s goal and netting the last goal at the start of the third period.

Hughes recorded 49 shots on goal in January and averaged 3.77 shots per game. He finished off the month with a four-game point streak with two goals and three assists. His speed and agility remain two of the Devils’ greatest assets, and there’s no doubt Hughes will play a monumental role in the Devils’ upcoming playoff push.

Looking Ahead to February

The Devils have just four games remaining before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Key players must keep delivering so the team can remain on a playoff track. With Allen standing strong in net and the Devils’ power play staying red-hot, it appears the team can continue its recent upward trend in February.