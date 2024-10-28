Devils’ Brenden Dillon Scores 200th NHL Point

Nearly one week after skating in his 900th game against the Washington Capitals, Brenden Dillon has reached another career milestone. In Sunday night’s game, he scored his 200th NHL point against the Anaheim Ducks. His assist on Erik Haula’s goal helped extend the Devils’ lead to 6-2 in the third period.

In just 12 games, the 33-year-old has already made positive contributions for New Jersey. As of right now, he has recorded 28 hits and 27 blocked shots. Dillon remains on the top defensive pairing alongside Dougie Hamilton.

At 225 pounds, Dillon brings a level of physicality that the team lacked throughout the 2023-24 season. Likewise, he thrives in front of the net and makes responsible defensive plays.

Dillon had an untraditional road to the NHL. He went undrafted in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Entry Draft, instead joining the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2007. He scored 94 points across four seasons and signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars in 2011.

In 2014, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks, where he remained for six seasons. He also spent a brief stint with the Washington Capitals, before heading to the Winnipeg Jets. He set a career high with the Jets during the 2022-23 season, with 23 points across an 82-game campaign.

The Devils signed the unrestricted free agent (UFA) to a three-year, $12 million contract on July 1. General manager Tom Fitzgerald believed the veteran defenseman would complement his up-and-coming young stars, Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. So far, he has carved out a spot for himself on the Devils’ roster, providing a helpful mixture of seasoned physicality and defensive discipline.