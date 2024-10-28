Maple Leafs Sign McCabe to a 5-year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday (Oct. 28) that they have signed defenseman Jake McCabe to a five-year contract extension worth $4.51 million per season.

The 31-year-old had a career-best 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with the Maple Leafs last season.

Jake McCabe has signed a five-year contract extension with the @MapleLeafs! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/dv9FK2l3ns — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) October 28, 2024

The defenseman is in the final season of a four-year, $16 million contract ($4 million average annual value) he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on July 28, 2021. He was traded to the Maple Leafs on Feb. 27, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

McCabe has three assists, is averaging 21:09 of ice time, and leads Toronto with a plus-6 rating in nine games this season. This contract is unsurprising, as he revealed in training camp that talks on an extension were underway.