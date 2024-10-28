5 Key Questions the Maple Leafs Must Answer to Beat the Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ start to the season hasn’t been nearly as smooth as many fans would have wanted. The team’s ongoing transformation under head coach Craig Berube has been an up-and-down experience. While some encouraging moves have been made, the Maple Leafs must address some core issues to compete successfully against a tough team like the Winnipeg Jets.

The test tonight against the Jets will be tough. They are unbeaten and hope to stay that way. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs are trying to stop their losing streak. If Toronto hopes to come out on top in tonight’s battle, it must find answers to the unanswered questions haunting the team.

In this post, I’ll share five questions the team must answer to win this challenging game.

Can the Maple Leafs Show up With Consistency?

Perhaps the biggest problem with this Maple Leafs team has been inconsistency. While their early season performance showed flashes of brilliance, there have been recent lapses in focus and intensity. Against a physical team like the Jets, known for their hard forecheck and solid structure, the Maple Leafs can’t play anything less than their best game if they are to win.

Related: NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers

Whatever Toronto’s version of consistency under Berube’s coaching might become, it’s time for all the Blue & White players to buy in. Captain Auston Matthews and veterans like Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (OEL), and John Tavares must lead by example. The Maple Leafs have a core of good players, but the framework for the team’s pushback has seemingly been missing. Can the team find it, and can they rally around it?

Will the Maple Leafs’ Defence Hold Up?

The Jets’ offence is potent. They have skilled scorers, and they play a high-energy game. The big question for tonight is whether the Maple Leafs’ revamped blueliners, featuring newcomers Tanev and OEL, can stand up against Winnipeg’s pressure. The defence has been an Achilles’ heel for the Maple Leafs in past seasons, with games slipping away due to untimely defensive breakdowns and an inability to handle physical opponents.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Under Berube, the Maple Leafs’ defence must play with grit. The mantra of “keep things simple” is spoken often. The blue line must avoid flashy plays in favour of hard, smart, and simple hockey. Tonight’s game against the Jets will test whether the new defensive acquisitions can deliver stability and composure.

Will Berube’s Tough Love Make a Difference?

Berube, known for his tough-love approach, was brought in to shake up a culture general manager Brad Treliving believed was plagued by softness and complacency. Toughness is one of the most significant adjustments the Maple Leafs must make. That’s especially true tonight if they hope to counter the Jets’ intensity.

Related: Are Matthews and Marner Struggling to Adjust to Berube’s System?

Is Berube’s style the answer? We don’t know yet, but it’s still early. From what fans have seen, the Maple Leafs haven’t fully embraced it. The fact also is that we haven’t yet seen much from Berube that approaches tough love. Outside the locker room, he’s been quite kind and gentle.

However, if his team doesn’t start to respond to the culture change on the ice (as in winning), will fans soon see a core player who’s not meeting expectations sit out a game or two? How will Berube gain the team’s commitment to changing this mindset? Against the Jets, fans should hope to see the grittier side of the Maple Leafs that showed up against the Tampa Bay Lightning just a week ago. Can the team continue shifting from puck-possession, skills-based play to all-around, team-first hockey?

Can the Maple Leafs’ Offence Step up Under Pressure?

The Jets are known for their defensive resilience, and their goalie can make it a frustrating night for any team. The Maple Leafs’ offence is talented. However, Berube noted that it often relies on cute, flashy plays and skill. Sometimes, these fall flat against disciplined teams like the Jets.

Related: Maple Leafs Commentary: What Makes Mitch Marner Underrated?

For the Maple Leafs to win tonight, their offence must be willing to grind, win puck battles, and capitalize on rebounds rather than just searching for the perfect play. Berube’s most significant success would be his charges adopting a “go-to-the-net” mentality to break through Winnipeg’s defence. The question tonight is whether the team has fully committed to this approach or will fall back on old habits.

Can the Maple Leafs Rally Around Their New Identity?

The broader question for this team is whether it can fully embrace its evolving identity as a tougher team with more pushback. This game against the Jets will be a litmus test for whether Toronto’s roster changes and Berube’s coaching style are beginning to take root.

Thus far, there is a space for optimism. Matthews and Mitch Marner’s last game was solid. Anthony Stolarz has been reliable in the net. However, the complete culture shift won’t happen overnight and requires commitment from the entire roster. This game is more than just a regular-season matchup; it’s a chance to prove that the Maple Leafs are finally moving toward the grittier identity fans have been waiting for.

The Bottom Line: When Is Change Coming?

For all the angst of the past week, the Maple Leafs enter tonight’s game with a 4-4-1 record. There have been promising signs of change, and fans have little choice but to remain patient and watch how their Maple Leafs respond to physical, high-pressure teams like the Jets.

Culture change will likely take time and hard lessons, and the Maple Leafs must learn from their mistakes. Is the transformation coming? If the Maple Leafs can answer these five questions, they’ll be one step closer to the identity they’ve been striving for.

One way or another, as Orphan Annie once sang, “The sun will come up tomorrow.”