Devils’ Brenden Dillon Set to Skate in 1,000th NHL Game

New Jersey Devils’ defenseman Brenden Dillon is on the verge of an important career milestone. In tonight’s (Dec. 1) matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he will play in his 1,000th career NHL game. This achievement comes just days after his two-point contest against the Buffalo Sabres, where he earned his third goal of the season.

Dillon’s path to the NHL began as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Dallas Stars in 2011, where he spent the next four seasons. For the following 11 seasons, he played with three other teams: the San Jose Sharks, Washington Capitals, and Winnipeg Jets.

Brenden Dillon, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He joined the Devils in July 2024, agreeing to a three-year, $12 million contract. Dillon was sought after for his veteran presence, physicality, and defensive responsibility — and he’s certainly delivered in New Jersey thus far. His willingness to defend teammates, kill penalties, and provide guidance to Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec has strengthened the team’s overall dynamic.

His return to the ice at the start of the season was nothing short of remarkable. After suffering a neck injury during Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he used the offseason to recover from disc replacement surgery. But he hasn’t missed a beat in 2025-26, already landing 65 hits and blocking 42 shots so far this season.

In 25 games, he has recorded three goals and six assists, while also making franchise history. Last month, he earned two consecutive game-winning goals in back-to-back contests against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Minnesota Wild — becoming the first defenseman in Devils’ history to do so.

As the Devils seek to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference, they will look toward veteran players like Dillon to lead the way. He’s been exactly what the team needs, showcasing a strong combination of playmaking ability and grit.