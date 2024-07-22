Counting Down the 10 Most Impactful Devils for 2024-25 – No. 8 – Brenden Dillon

Welcome to the The Hockey Writers’ Countdown of the 10 most impactful New Jersey Devils of the 2024-25 season. This is not a countdown of the 10 best but rather a list of players slated to have the biggest impact. These 10 players offer unique contributions, are difficult to replace, and are essential to the Devils’ quest to return to the postseason. The list continues with number eight, Brenden Dillon.

After trading behemoth defenseman Kevin Bahl to the Calgary Flames as part of the trade for Jacob Markstrom, the Devils needed a physical, left-shot defenseman who could provide shutdown minutes and kill penalties. On the first day of free agency, they found their man, signing Dillon to a three-year contract worth $4 million annually. The contract exceeded his AFP Analytics projection, but adding a player like Dillon to their defense corps was necessary, even at the cost.

Dillon Is the Type of Defenseman the Devils Have Lacked

Dillon mostly closely resembles former Devil Ryan Graves in size at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, but even though he is six years older, he is still a better, faster skater than Graves (per NHL Edge) and brings more edge and aggression. Dillon has never been shy about standing up for his teammates, which is a quality New Jersey values. Last season, he participated in seven fights, many of which were in response to liberties taken by opponents on Winnipeg Jets’ teammates.

He is also a premier penalty killer and defensive defenseman without sacrificing mobility and the ability to move the puck out of danger by passing or skating. Last season, he was credited with 241 hits and 111 blocks; both would have led New Jersey, as would his 82-game average of 198 hits and 110 blocks. He is a complete defenseman, totalling at least 20 points in every full season since 2017. Add to that his plus-53 rating throughout the last four seasons while often playing against the opponent’s top lines, and his value is clear.

Dillon has also demonstrated durability throughout his 13-year career, having played at least 76 games every full season since his rookie season. His penalty-killing prowess is one of the reasons New Jersey was willing to go above his projected salary. 2023-24, with Dillon on the ice for penalty-killing, the Jets saved nearly three goals more than expected per 60 minutes. The team stopped pucks at a .895 save percentage and gave up only 18 goals in nearly 180 minutes. At even strength, he held opponents to 12 goals below expected on the season while his team scored five more than expected, taking an expected 51% share up to almost 60%.

Dillon’s Impact on the Devils’ Success in 2024-25

Two seasons ago, the Devils learned how much value they could glean from playing a top-four-level defenseman in their third pair. That season, Damon Severson had his most productive two-way campaign and earned himself a lucrative contract from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Where and with whom will the new head coach, Sheldon Keefe, deploy Dillon is unknown. General manager Tom Fitzgerald indicated that the pairs have not yet been determined. It is easy to see a place for Dillon with each of the right-shot defensemen. He would be a good defensive anchor for Dougie Hamilton, could form an elite shutdown pair with Brett Pesce, and could help develop Simon Nemec as he fully acclimates to the NHL. This versatility and flexibility will be key for a roster learning a new system and a coach learning new players.

His flexibility isn’t the only attribute that brings value. Far too often in recent years, the Devils have been victimized around the crease and have been unable to clear away opponents trying to take away the eyes of their goalie. With Dillon on the ice, that should not be a problem and will translate to an advantage on the penalty kill. Fitzgerald focused this offseason on making his team tougher to play against and Dillon is the centerpiece of that strategy. He has a reputation for defending his teammates and will help ensure teams face consequences should they target the Devils’ stars. He serves as much as a deterrent as anyone else regularly in the lineup.

The Devils also seemed to crave maturity and leadership last season, and both are areas where Dillon will supplement the roster. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, having turned himself from an undrafted player into a veteran of 892 games over 13 seasons. He is an undisputed success story, and he carries himself with an infectious spirit off the ice, which should help coalesce the locker room and lead to a more cohesive team on the ice. He brings 83 games of playoff experience, including multiple 20-game postseason runs. His determination and understanding of what is needed to get the Devils where they need to go is vital for the young defensemen on the Devils roster currently and in their prospect pool. While not the most expensive player acquired this offseason, there is reason to believe he was the most necessary other than Markstrom.

What They Are Saying About Brenden Dillon

One does not rise from being undrafted to becoming a fixture on playoff teams without a measure of determination. One also needs to improve and provide value continually. Dillon’s value lies in how he controls the defensive zone and his skating. Here are thoughts from Jets captain Adam Lowry when Dillon first joined Winnipeg:

“You’ve seen what he’s done in his career. He’s a great defender. He moves the puck well, he’s big and he’s hard to play against. He makes going to the net really miserable.” Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets

The Devils have needed a big, physical defenseman who can move the puck out of trouble and is formidable in protecting his crease. They seem to have finally found that player in Dillon. While his acquisition did not garner the biggest headlines of free agency, his impact will certainly be substantial and enhance the other additions. For those reasons, Dillon is eighth on the list of most impactful Devils. Stay tuned for number seven, which is coming soon.