Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Abruzzese, Danford & Atlantic Preview

As the Toronto Maple Leafs look forward to the 2024-25 regular season, several changes have been made to the team. Will these lift the team higher in the Atlantic Division standings?

In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll examine why I think the Maple Leafs have improved this offseason. I’ll also look at three young players in the organization to speculate what might happen with them this season. One is Pontus Holmberg, whose summer success in international hockey might bode well for the team.

The second young player has not yet made inroads to show he can have a lasting impact on the organization. Might this be Nick Abruzzese’s last season with the team? Third, I’ll examine Ben Danford and what he brings to the organization. Finally, I will quickly review the Atlantic Division and where the Maple Leafs might stand compared to the other top teams.

Item 1: Are the Maple Leafs Improved Heading into the 2024-25 Season?

The Maple Leafs have significantly improved their roster and coaching staff, positioning themselves as contenders in the upcoming season. The additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have bolstered the team’s defense, providing a reliable, steady presence and offensive upside to complement the defensive core. Tanev’s experience and defensive skill and Ekman-Larsson’s ability to contribute offensively will both enhance the team’s blue line. On paper, the defense looks more formidable and balanced.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, with the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Devin Manky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In net, the Maple Leafs have formed a promising goaltending tandem with free-agent signing Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. This duo provides reliability and growth potential, stabilizing the team’s situation between the pipes. Stolarz brings size and consistency, while Woll’s development trajectory offers a glimpse of a bright future.

Craig Berube’s appointment as head coach brings the team a fresh perspective and a winning mentality. His track record suggests he can lift the team’s performance through strategic insights and a focus on disciplined play. These changes will collectively strengthen the Maple Leafs, making them a more competitive and well-rounded team.

Item 2: What Can the Maple Leafs Expect From Pontus Holmberg This Season?

The Maple Leafs can expect Pontus Holmberg to play a significant role in the upcoming season. Despite not being a high-ranking player, he’s likely to play most of the season. Holmberg outperformed expectations last season, especially as the second-line centre on Team Sweden at the 2024 World Championship. Despite not drawing much notice during the NHL season, he seems to have a higher upside than many fans might have thought, recording 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 54 games.

There is some discussion around his position, with general talk about him as a winger. Still, given the summer, he could find a steady role as a centre due to the team’s need for that position. Or, he could be paired with Fraser Minten, potentially moving him to the wing. Given Minten’s skill set, the two could form a more strategic line than a flashy one. Fans should expect Holmberg to contribute to the team’s efforts in the upcoming season.

Item 3: What Should Maple Leafs Fans Know About Ben Danford?

Ben Danford is an 18-year-old defenseman from Madoc, Ontario, selected by the Maple Leafs 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Known for his strong two-way game, Danford is a defense-first player with skating ability and a commitment to blocking shots. He previously played for the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he showcased his defensive skill. Look for him to gain further development in the Maple Leafs’ system.

Here’s what Maple Leafs fans should know about Danford: He’s a lifelong Maple Leafs fan whose style aligns perfectly with what the organization was seeking. Danford is a two-way defenseman who prioritizes defense. His game is characterized by hard work, shot-blocking, and versatility in different situations. Despite modest offensive numbers in the OHL, Danford has shown a strong work ethic.

Item 4: This Might Be Nick Abruzzese’s Last Season in the Maple Leafs Organization

Given where he is, this might be Nick Abruzzese’s last chance to make the Maple Leafs team this season. Abruzzese has played well in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies but hasn’t yet made the jump to the NHL. That is not a positive sign for his future with the organization. He’s in the final year of his contract as a restricted free agent, and this season might represent his last chance to make an impact during training camp.

While Abruzzese is considered a good AHL player and could earn NHL time with other teams, there’s a chance he won’t earn a spot with the Maple Leafs. To do so, he would need to pass other players like Alex Steeves, Minten, and Holmberg on the depth chart to make the NHL roster. That task might be too challenging.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Could the Atlantic Division title be up for grabs? While it’s the time of the year for Maple Leafs fans to have visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads, does the team have a real chance to make their mark this season?

Fresh off winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Florida Panthers have lost serious depth, especially on the blue line. On paper, they are weaker. Meanwhile, despite losing key players like Steven Stamkos and Mikhail Sergachev, the Tampa Bay Lightning brought in Jake Guentzel and brought back veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh. They have solid players, but their overall strength might be less than it’s been.

The Boston Bruins always seem to rise close to the top. They eliminated the Maple Leafs in the first round last postseason and brought in Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov. However, they, too, face question marks. Given these developments, where does that put the Maple Leafs? How well-positioned are they to contend for the division title?

It’s hard to tell this time of the offseason.