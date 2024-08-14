Devils’ Nolan Foote Must Prove Himself in 2024-25

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has been active this offseason, with no signs of slowing down before training camp begins in four weeks. Continuing a flurry of activity, the Devils have re-signed Nolan Foote to a one-year, two-way deal.

On Monday, the team announced that the 23-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) will remain with the Devils organization for the 2024-25 season. Foote’s deal is worth $825,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with $200,000 guaranteed. After sitting out most of last season with a back injury, he now has a chance to prove himself in September to secure a spot on the roster.

Nolan Foote, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Foote was selected 43rd overall by the Kelowna Rockets in the 2015 Western Hockey League (WHL) Draft, where he played four seasons, scoring 83 goals and 88 assists across 195 games. In the 2019 NHL Draft, Foote was chosen 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning and signed a three-year entry-level contract, although he never played an NHL game for the Lightning. The Devils acquired Foote and a first-round 2020 Draft pick from Tampa Bay in exchange for Blake Coleman.

He has earned three international medals, including gold with Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

During the 2020-21 season, Foote joined the Binghamton Devils, where he scored 17 points in 24 games. In April 2021, he made his NHL debut against the New York Rangers and scored his first assist. He played five more NHL games with the Devils that season but spent most of the following campaign in the AHL with the Utica Comets.

Foote saw some success with the Comets, tallying 73 points across three seasons, and his development has not gone unnoticed. His continued improvement and hard work could translate to a spot on the Devils roster.

While Fitzgerald had high expectations for him heading into 2023-24, Foote was victimized by injuries like the rest of the roster. During training camp, he suffered a lower back injury and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. In February, he was cleared to skate but was sent to the Comets for a conditioning loan. Nonetheless, he returned at the end of the season, scoring one goal in four games.

Even though Foote has only played in 23 NHL games throughout his career, he could become an asset for the Devils. I expect him to see more games this season, and if his previous injury doesn’t become a long-term problem, the Devils could put his size and skills to good use. Having another 200-pound left-winger will ensure the Devils don’t get pushed around as much. However, he must prove that his size is supplemental to his talent, not the other way around, especially with the recent acquisitions of Paul Cotter and Adam Beckman. Foote has a high level of competition to secure a spot on the Devils’ bench.

A stellar performance during training camp should earn Foote a roster slot for opening night. His presence would allow Fitzgerald to shake up the bottom six, but he needs to show the team he has the skill set and drive to compete at an NHL level. He has shown bits and pieces of potential in the past but has been unable to sustain momentum due to injuries, and he could spend much of the season with the Comets. However, he would remain a priority call-up in case of injury.

Foote’s contract leaves the Devils with about $4 million in cap space as the offseason winds down. There is still a major question in the form of RFA Dawson Mercer, who has not yet put pen to paper on a new contract. Does Foote’s deal leave enough space for Mercer to sign a long-term contract, or will he be offered a bridge deal instead? Negotiations will continue, but Mercer’s contract will most likely be Fitzgerald’s last move to conclude a busy summer. Re-signing Foote was a smart move that will provide the team with another depth-forward option.