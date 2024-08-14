Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Tavares, Samsonov & Schultz

In today’s edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll dive into today’s biggest headline: Auston Matthews being named captain. After this significant decision, I’ll also explore what’s next for John Tavares. Where does he fit into the team’s leadership picture?

I’ll also touch on Ilya Samsonov, the often-criticized goaltender who has moved on to the Vegas Golden Knights but still has fans rooting for him in Toronto. Finally, I’ll briefly discuss a potential addition to the Maple Leafs’ blue line—a highly experienced right-shot defenseman who remains unsigned but could bring valuable depth to the roster. That’s Justin Schultz.

Item 1: Why Auston Matthews Is the Right Captain Now

As the new season approaches, the Maple Leafs are set to announce a significant change in leadership: Auston Matthews will be named the team’s captain. This decision coincides with Matthews’ four-year contract extension and the beginning of a new era under head coach Craig Berube.

Matthews has been the face of the Maple Leafs for several seasons, and his impact on the ice is undeniable. With a franchise-record 69-goal season and a Hart Trophy under his belt, he is the team’s best player. He’s also one of the top centers in the NHL. His maturity, endurance, two-way play, and ability to handle pressure make him a natural fit for the captaincy.

By naming Matthews captain now, rather than waiting until John Tavares’ contract expires next year, the Maple Leafs are sending a clear signal that they are committed to building a future around their star player. The timing of this decision is critical; it allows Matthews to step into his leadership role at the start of a new chapter for the team, creating a strong foundation for the years ahead.

Item 2: What About John Tavares in the Transition?

The decision to hand the captaincy to Matthews is not a slight against Tavares, who has served as the team’s captain since 2019. Reports indicate that Tavares has supported the decision, understanding the importance of passing the torch to the team’s best player. No surprise there to anyone who’s watched the team. Tavares has consistently been a class act since he first donned the blue and white sweater.

Tavares’ willingness to relinquish the captaincy a year before his contract expires speaks volumes about his character and his commitment to the team’s success. He recognizes that Matthews is poised to lead the team into the future and that the transition is necessary for the team’s growth.

While Tavares may no longer wear the “C,” his leadership and experience will remain invaluable to the team. As a veteran, he can continue to mentor younger players and contribute on and off the ice. His role may evolve, but his presence in the locker room and on the bench will still be vital as the Maple Leafs aim for postseason success.

In this new era, Tavares’ legacy as captain will be remembered fondly, and his continued support of Matthews’ leadership will be crucial to the team’s cohesion and drive for a Stanley Cup. A likely secondary move coming next off-season is for Tavares to sign a team-friendly contract allowing him to retire with the team he grew up loving.

Item 3: Could Samsonov Leverage This Into Positive Energy?

After a challenging playoff run with the Maple Leafs, Ilya Samsonov found himself at the center of some unexpected criticism. Linus Ullmark, then a goaltender with the Boston Bruins, expressed surprise during an interview that former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe continued to start Samsonov in their first-round series. Ullmark noted that he found Toronto more formidable when Joseph Woll was in the net, implying that Samsonov struggled against Boston.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Shows Human Side of Professional Sports

These comments came after the Bruins eliminated the Maple Leafs, and Samsonov’s performance was under scrutiny. Now, with the Vegas Golden Knights, Samsonov didn’t let Ullmark’s words go unnoticed. In response to a social media post about Ullmark being a top-10 goaltender, Samsonov fired back. He then referenced their upcoming matchup on Nov. 21, when the Golden Knights will face Ullmark’s new team, the Ottawa Senators. This exchange has added a rare personal layer to Samsonov’s relationship with another goalie. Usually, you don’t hear one goalie criticizing another on the media.

Over his time with the team, fans have seen a lot of emotions from Samsonov, but not anger. It’s clear that he, who I appreciated as a human even more than as a goalie, has had his fair share of challenges. Samsonov’s response on social media suggests he’s taking those words to heart – enough to strike back. For his many fans still in Toronto, hopefully, it will fuel some positive energy for his upcoming season with the Golden Knights. Wouldn’t it be great if this marked the start of a fantastic season for him? I hope this motivation helps him excel and succeed in this new chapter of his career.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs prepare for the 2024-25 season, shoring up the team’s blue line is never a bad idea. Adding a seasoned depth defenseman like Justin Schultz makes sense, given the team’s focus on defensive stability. Schultz, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has the experience and reliability that could bolster the team’s defence, particularly in a third-pairing role.

At 34 years old, Schultz might not command a high salary. If he still wants to play, he’d be an affordable option. His veteran presence and playoff experience could provide valuable leadership, similar to what Mark Giordano has offered in recent seasons. If the Maple Leafs want a solid, low-risk addition to their defence, Schultz could be a perfect fit.