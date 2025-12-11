Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Lightning for Xavier Parent’s Debut

The New Jersey Devils return from a two-game road trip to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, closing out the season series. The Devils finally ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Dec. 9. They will be looking for their first win at home since Nov. 26.

This game marks game three of four on the road for the Lightning. They trounced the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Tuesday. The season series with the Devils is tied 1-1.

Devils Storylines

Earlier today, the Devils announced that Timo Meier will be taking a leave of absence to attend to a family matter. Our thoughts are with him during this time.

The Devils also announced that Evgenii Dadonov was placed on injured reserve (IR) with a wrist injury, suffered on Nov. 24 against the Detroit Red Wings. He has only played five games this season after suffering an injury in the Devils’ season opener on Oct. 9. The Devils are hoping to have him back soon.

The Devils have since recalled forward Xavier Parent from the Utica Comets, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, to fill the empty roster spot. He was a full participant in practice this morning and will make his NHL debut tonight against the Lightning. This season, Parent has played 20 games with 12 points to lead the Comets.

The player to watch in this game is, of course, Parent. He has worked hard to earn a call-up and will, hopefully, take it all in and enjoy the moment.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 17-12-1

Top Scorers:

Nico Hischier – 10 goals (G), 16 assists (A), 26 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 5 G, 21 A, 26 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 12 A, 23 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 11 A, 21 P Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 8-6-0, 2.52 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 8-6-1, 3.48 GAA, .880 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Tampa Bay Lightning

Season Record: 17-11-2

Nikita Kucherov – 13 G, 23 A, 36 P Brandon Hagel – 17 G, 12 A, 29 P Jake Guentzel – 14 G, 15 A, 29 P Darren Raddysh – 5 G, 15 A, 20 P Anthony Cirelli – 9 G, 9 A, 18 P

Goalie Stats:

Andrei Vasilevskiy – 11-6-2, 2.31 GAA, .917 SV% Jonas Johansson – 6-5-0, 2.53 GAA, .907 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Paul Cotter

Arseni Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Xavier Parent — Luke Glendening — Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Colton White — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic, Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Pesce, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Scratched: Gage Gonclaves, Jack Finley

Injured: Dominic James, Victor Hedman, Erik Cernak, Ryan McDonagh, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Next Up for the Devils

This is the first of three home games for the Devils, who will head into the weekend with back-to-back matinee contests against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday and the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.