Devils Gameday Preview: Hosting the Mammoth to Close the Season Series

On Saturday, Jan. 3, the New Jersey Devils will host the Utah Mammoth. The Devils are returning from a two-game road trip where they were shut out by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 30, but then beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Dec. 31. They’ll look to repeat this winning behavior today in front of their home fans.

Related: Devils’ Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom Join Team Sweden’s Olympic Roster

The Mammoth are currently on one of their East Coast road trips for the season. They just annihilated the New York Islanders 7-2 on New Year’s Day and will look to continue this performance against the Devils.

The season series began on Dec. 19, when the Devils beat the Mammoth 2-1 at the Delta Center. The Devils will have to play at their best level today to ensure they sweep the season series.

Devils Storylines

At practice on Friday ahead of this game, Paul Cotter exited the lineup, and Juho Lammikko entered. Per Amanda Stein, she confirmed Cotter will sit this game out, and Lammikko will play on the fourth line instead. Cotter was on the ice at practice, skating with Johnathan Kovacevic, so he doesn’t appear to be injured. Hopefully, this move benefits the Devils and doesn’t hurt them.

While Cotter was on the ice, Luke Hughes was not. It turns out this was just a maintenance day for him, and he will be in the lineup for today’s game. Dennis Cholowski skated with Brett Pesce at practice in Hughes’s absence. Cholowski will likely be a healthy scratch in this game.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The player to watch in this game is Connor Brown. He opened the scoring for the Devils in their first game against the Mammoth. Against the Blue Jackets, he recorded an assist. We’ll see if he can begin a point streak with this game. His last point streak was recorded on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19, when he scored two goals in two games. He’s due for another streak, and this could be the game that starts it off.

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 21-17-2

Top Scorers:

Nico Hischier – 11 goals (G), 20 assists (A), 31 points (P) Jesper Bratt – 8 G, 23 A, 31 P Timo Meier – 11 G, 13 A, 24 P Dawson Mercer – 10 G, 14 A, 24 P Jack Hughes – 11 G, 11 A, 22 P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 11-8-1, 2.52 goals-against average (GAA), .912 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 9-9-1, 3.32 GAA, .884 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Utah Mammoth

Season Record: 19-19-3

Top Scorers:

Dylan Guenther – 20 G, 16 A, 36 P Nick Schmaltz – 14 G, 22 A, 36 P Clayton Keller – 13 G, 23 A, 36 P JJ Peterka – 15 G, 14 A, 29 P Mikhail Sergachev – 6 G, 23 A, 29 P

Goalie Stats:

Karel Vejmelka – 17-10-2, 2.68 GAA, .896 SV% Vitek Vanecek – 2-9-1, 2.92 GAA, .879 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gritsyuk

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Juho Lammikko — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Simon Nemec, Johnathan Kovacevic

Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller — Nick Schmaltz — JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse — Barrett Hayton — Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone — Jack McBain — Daniil But

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt — John Marino

Ian Cole — Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto, Olli Maatta

Injured: Logan Cooley, Terrell Goldsmith, Anson Thornton

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Jan. 4, for the second game in a back-to-back.