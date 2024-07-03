Devils Lose Veteran Leader Brendan Smith to Free Agency

Following a lackluster 2023-24 season, the New Jersey Devils are looking to bounce back after not qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team has already solved their glaring issue between the pipes by acquiring goaltender Jakob Markström. However, once free agency opened, they needed to make quite a few roster decisions, one of which involved the oldest member of the team: Brendan Smith. His time in New Jersey came to an end after he became a free agent on July 1, signing a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars, worth $1 million.

Smith’s Impact in New Jersey

The Devils acquired Smith in 2022, following his season with the Carolina Hurricanes as an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He signed a two-year deal with New Jersey in July 2022, worth $2.2 million. During his time as a Devil, Smith put up 20 points, 15 of which he scored during the 2023-24 season. He racked up a total of five goals last season, tying his career-high.

Even though the Devils were open to offers pertaining to Smith, the veteran defenseman remained on the roster past the NHL trade deadline. Apart from his point production, he provided a blunt physicality that the team was previously lacking. He was exceptionally dangerous on the penalty kill, and brought grit to the Devils’ blue line. He was never afraid to lay brutal hits or drop the gloves at any given moment.

Brendan Smith, former New Jersey Devil (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Smith served as a veteran presence, which was especially needed during this injury-prone Devils season. After Dougie Hamilton suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle, he was there to guide young guns Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. This past weekend, the Devils drafted Anton Silayev 10th overall, proving that the organization is building a line of young defensemen. Now that the Devils traded John Marino and signed Brett Pesce, it’s clear they are in the midst of a major defense makeover. Unfortunately, this meant that Smith’s time in New Jersey was up.

Back to the Beginning

Smith was drafted 27th overall in the first round by the Detroit Red Wings in 2007. He signed his first NHL contract in 2010, after playing for the University of Wisconsin. He played for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League (AHL) for one season and made his NHL debut on Nov. 27, 2011. After playing six seasons in Detroit, he was traded to the New York Rangers, where he remained for five seasons. Following his brief stint as a Carolina Hurricane, he spent the last two seasons as a Devil, which brings us to the present. The question remained: Would Smith be able to sustain his NHL career? Or did he unknowingly play his last season?

The End of an Era

During his exit interview, Smith said that he would love to remain a part of the Devils organization, but his main priority was to keep playing in the NHL for as long as possible. Following the end of the season, he did not have any conversations about a contract extension with the Devils, and became a free agent on July 1. The Stars were quick to negotiate a one-year deal with the former Devil, in the hopes that he would add experience and depth to their defensive grouping.

There’s no denying that Smith will be an excellent fit for the Stars. With 117 hits and 101 blocked shots last season, the seasoned defenseman will bring tenacity to Texas. He will join the likes of Matt Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin, and the up-and-coming Lian Bichsel. At 35, Smith’s NHL career lives to see another season, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.