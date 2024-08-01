Devils’ Luke Hughes Can Become Team’s Cornerstone Defenseman

From the moment Luke Hughes joined the New Jersey Devils at the end of the 2022-23 season, it was clear his elite skills would be a valuable addition to the team. With an overtime goal that sent the Devils to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the youngest Hughes immediately made a name for himself in the NHL. He had a phenomenal rookie season in 2023-24, where he played in all 82 games. Whether he’s scoring coast to coast or being nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy, Hughes has lived up to franchise expectations, and there is no doubt he will remain a part of the Devils organization for years to come.

During his first full season in the NHL, Hughes became a key defenseman for the Devils. In the wake of Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton’s injuries, he provided offensive and defensive coverage. He also stepped up to lead the top power-play unit, taking the demanding role in stride.

Hughes averaged 21:28 in ice time for the 2023-24 season, the highest among all Devils defensemen. At the 2024 NHL Awards, Hughes finished third overall in Calder Trophy votes. He was even named to the 2024 NHL All-Rookie Team, alongside players such as Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley, Marco Rossi, Brock Faber, and Pyotr Kochetkov. Under the guidance of new head coach Sheldon Keefe, Hughes will continue to develop and hone his talents. Last season marked him as a promising defenseman for the Devils’ young core, and he will only improve as he gains more experience playing in the NHL.

From a Wolverine to a Devil

Hughes attended the University of Michigan, where he played D1 hockey for two years, making it to the Frozen Four in both seasons. He put up impressive numbers throughout his college career, leading all defensemen in scoring for the 2021-22 season. Throughout his time at Michigan, he played a total of 80 games, scoring 27 goals and 60 assists. Before becoming a Wolverine, he also played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (USNTDP), following in the footsteps of his older brothers Quinn and Jack. In 86 games, he earned 62 points and went on to represent the United States at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he won a silver medal. At the 2023 World Junior Championship, Hughes won a bronze medal while serving as captain for Team USA. He also spent time on the men’s national hockey roster at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and was even named Player of the Game against Slovakia.

Star Power in New Jersey

Aside from his top-notch skating abilities, Hughes is also known for his speed. In terms of top skating speed, he maxed out at 24.19 miles per hour, ranking in the 99th percentile within the NHL. He also had a total skating distance of 269.44 miles during the 2023-24 season, compared to the 136.33-mile average for all NHL defensemen. Last season, he also blocked a total of 57 shots, which came in handy while the Devils suffered from inconsistent goaltending. There is also something to be said about his offensive talent, considering Hughes had 135 shots on goal. He was responsible for 47 points last season, tying Faber for the most points among rookie defensemen.

Looking Ahead

While there are some aspects of the game Hughes needs to work on, including turnovers, his rookie year was still extremely encouraging for the future of the Devils. There’s no denying that he will elevate his game in the coming seasons, especially with the return of Hamilton and the acquisition of veteran defensemen Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon. It’s up to Keefe to create the correct line combinations that will ensure success, unlike former head coach Lindy Ruff. Hughes has the potential to become a top-pairing defenseman, and I believe he will have a stellar 2024-25 season. If he continues to log over 20 minutes of ice time per game and has an adequate linemate, his point production could increase significantly.

Something else that sets Hughes apart as an up-and-coming star is the impact he has both on and off the ice. He is focused on making a difference in the community and serves as an ambassador for Hockey in New Jersey along with his older brother, Jack. This organization is focused on providing children with a positive environment to learn how to play hockey, and the program has grown exponentially under his endorsement.

Hughes has continuously proven his dedication to the Devils, representing the next generation of New Jersey’s franchise. As his talent continues to develop, he will make noteworthy contributions for years to come. He is entering the last year of his entry-level contract and will become a restricted free agent (RFA) in 2025. If he continues to maximize his potential, there is no question he will cement his role in New Jersey with a long-term extension.