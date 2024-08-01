4 New York Rangers Storylines to Follow in 2024-25

With the start of the 2024-25 season getting closer and most of the NHL teams getting their offseason work done, it’s time to look to the future and what this season can bring. The New York Rangers will be one of the more interesting teams to watch as they look to build off the success of last season and try to get over the hump and bring the Stanley Cup back to New York for the first time since 1994.

They won the Presidents’ Trophy and made it to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, but they also had some drama this offseason. They got rid of Barclay Goodrow via waivers and it looked as if they were about to trade the captain, Jacob Trouba, but a deal never came to be. With this drama and lack of big-impact offseason moves, the Rangers will enter this season with the same core players. Here are four interesting storylines to watch for as the 2024-25 season gets closer.

Can Alexis Lafreniere Build Off His Breakout Season?

Last season, the Rangers finally got to see what Alexis Lafreniere could truly do when given consistent top-six playing time and when he got a chance to play with Artemi Panarin. He finally had the breakout season that fans were hoping to see from him. He scored 28 goals and 57 points in 82 regular season games. He followed it up with a great playoff performance, scoring eight goals and 14 points in 16 games. He is entering the final year of a two-year contract and if he wants to cash in, he needs to build off his performance from last season.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It seems likely that he will start the season once again on a line with Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. This was the highest-scoring line at five-on-five in the NHL last season and they will look to continue their dominance this season. However, if head coach Peter Laviolette wants to try and get the most out of Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider at five-on-five, moving Lafreniere onto their line could be the spark they need. He will be one of the most interesting Rangers to watch as next season gets underway.

Will Mika Zibanejad Have a Bounce Back Season?

Last season was a disappointing one for the Rangers “number one center.” Mika Zibanejad saw a drop in points and goal scoring, going from 39 goals and 91 points during the 2022-23 season to just 26 goals and 75 points last season. He was also lackluster in the playoffs, scoring just three goals in the final 11 games of the team’s playoff run. It truly was shocking to see him drop off after he had been such a consistent and underrated goal scoring threat over the past few seasons. His defensive game was still very good, but he could never put both together and that needs to change this season.

The Rangers can’t afford another season from Zibanejad where he is not seen as a threat. They need him to get back to how he was playing two seasons ago, where he was a great goal scorer and two-way center at the same time. They also need him to start scoring more goals in the playoffs, as he has only four goals combined over the Rangers’ last two playoff runs. The pressure will be on him to prove his doubters wrong and it starts with having a great start to this season and building off of it as it goes along and as the team gets into the playoffs.

How Will the Leadership Group React to the Offseason Drama?

The Rangers’ leadership group almost went through some massive changes this offseason. They did move on from Goodrow, who was an alternate captain and they almost moved on from Trouba, who is entering his third season as captain. The leadership group also consists of Panarin, Kreider and Zibanejad, who all are alternate captains depending on whether the team is playing a home or away game. The big question now is how will this group react after the departure of Goodrow and the total mess that the Trouba saga turned out to be.

This question is especially aimed at Trouba, who now knows that the Rangers don’t see him as part of the long-term future and this will likely be his last season in New York. Will this have an impact on his play or will he be able to overcome the adversity and have a bounce-back season of his own after a horrible playoff performance? This group of players has been together for three straight playoff disappointments and it seems as if they will have one last chance to get the job done. If they want to stay together, they need to show that they have learned from their mistakes and help bring the Stanley Cup back to New York.

How Will Igor Shesterkin Play Entering a Contract Season?

As of this writing, the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin have yet to agree on a contract extension. If this doesn’t get settled before the season starts, it could have an impact on how he plays this season. Over the past two regular seasons, we have seen him go through slumps where he looks off his game and then suddenly, he finds his form as we get later into the season and closer to the playoffs.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He has arguably been the best goalie of the past two playoffs and there is also an argument that he is the best overall goalie in the entire league. If he wants to get paid like it and get the largest goalie contract in NHL history, he needs to have a strong all-around season and not let this potential extension loom over him. It would be best for both parties to get a deal done before the season, but if it doesn’t happen, Shesterkin will be a player to watch in 2024-25.

The Rangers are entering yet another season where it is Stanley Cup or bust. They got close once again last season, but not close enough. As we get closer to the 2024-25 season, these will be the storylines to watch as these players could have the biggest impact on whether or not the Rangers can win it all this season. This core has one last chance to get the job done.