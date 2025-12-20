Devils News & Rumors: Deal(s) Hampered by No-Trade Clauses, Jack Return Timeline & More

The New Jersey Devils have won four of their last six games, moving them back into a Metropolitan Division playoff spot and within just one point of the Washington Capitals for second place.

Related: 3 Takeaways from Devils’ Markstrom-Fueled 2-1 Victory in Utah

In this edition of Devils News & Rumors, we look at whether a potential deal was hampered by a no-trade clause, Jack Hughes‘ return getting closer and Timo Meier being activated off the non-roster list.

Did Dougie Hamilton Prevent a Deal from Happening?

It was recently reported by Elliotte Friedman on an episode of ’32 Thoughts’ that the Devils likely had “a couple of deals vetoed”. For months, it had been widely rumored that Ondrej Palat and Dougie Hamilton’s contracts were the most likely to be shopped in order to free up cap for a potential deal. Kevin Weekes confirmed as much on Tuesday.

Recently, NJ Advance Media approached Ondrej Palat to ask whether he was asked to waive his no-move, no-trade clause. His answer was pretty direct: “No, no nothing … I don’t know anything about it. I’m off social media. Fitzgerald isn’t talking to me or anything, so I don’t know anything.”

When NJ Hockey Now approached Dougie Hamilton with a similar question, he seemed to beat around the bush: “You know, nothing’s changed since the start for me. I had the same comments at the start of the year. So, I’ll stay with what I said at the start, and it’s simple as that.”

Earlier in the season, Hamilton expressed a desire to remain in New Jersey but never addressed anything directly related to vetoing a potential trade. Using context clues, it seems pretty obvious which of the two refused to waive their clause.

Hamilton is fully within his right to do so; if the Devils can’t clear up cap for key additions, the onus is on general manager Tom Fitzgerald and his 15 no-trade/no-movement clauses, which is the most in the NHL according to PuckPedia.

Jack Hughes Nearing Return?

With the Holidays approaching, there is no gift Devils fans want more than a Jack Hughes return. A recent update from Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s ‘The Point’ explained that Hughes’ date of return — provided a final doctor’s appointment goes well — will be in the month of December.

Including Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres, the Devils have five games left in the month. But to further throw a wrench in things, there are two reasons to believe Jack can return as early as literally tomorrow.

First, Luke Hughes said on Wednesday’s TNT broadcast that his brother Jack “should be back pretty soon.” After Friday night’s contest against Vegas, head coach Sheldon Keefe said to NJD.TV, “I think we’ll get some bodies back when we get home for Sunday, which will be great.”

‘Bodies’ is, obviously, plural. In addition to Meier, could that mean Jack? Could that mean Arseny Gritsyuk? Simon Nemec? The icing on the cake was the Devils’ team account posting this cryptic tweet:

Timo Meier Returns from Leave of Absence

Once Jack Hughes went down, Timo Meier stepped up with six goals and nine points in 13 games — a ~38-goal pace over a full season. However, Meier had to recently step away from the team to tend to a “family health matter.”

After missing the last five games, the Devils announced today that Meier will now make his return:

“Prior to the roster freeze, New Jersey assigned F Xavier Parent and D Calen Addison to Utica (AHL).The club has activated F Timo Meier off the non-roster list.”

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This will be a much-needed boost for the Devils, who have struggled to consistently score goals for over a month now. Meier has the capability to single-handedly take over a game.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.