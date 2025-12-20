Maple Leafs Need to Hire Bruce Boudreau (or Someone Like Him)

Let me start by saying this clearly: I’ve never been a big Bruce Boudreau supporter as a coach.

I’ve never looked at his teams and thought, now there’s a group that knows exactly who they are and what they’re doing every night. Structure has never been his calling card. Details aren’t what people remember about his coaching stops. But there is one thing you can’t deny, no matter where you land on him.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Lack of Assets and Overall Play Not Worth Investing In

Bruce Boudreau gets a response.

Bruce Boudreau Is a Motivator

Everywhere he goes, there’s a spurt. Not forever. Never sustainable enough to keep him around for the count. But it is real. We saw it most recently in Vancouver with the Canucks, and we’ve seen it elsewhere, too. Players loosen up. The room exhales. Offence comes back to life, at least for a while. Right now, an offensive spurt might be exactly what this Toronto Maple Leafs team needs.

Bruce Boudreau, when he was the Vancouver Canucks head coach.

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

This version of the Maple Leafs looks tight. Scared, even. The so-called mistake-free, north–south hockey has slowly turned into low-event, fear-driven hockey. The team settles on safe plays, chipped pucks, and passed-up chances. Everyone is afraid to be the one who screws up. That’s not discipline. That’s paralysis.

It’s strangling a team that is far more talented than it looks.

Related: Maple Leafs Are Out of Excuses: 3 Problems That Must Be Fixed

Boudreau isn’t a systems-first coach. He’s a let-them-play coach. For some teams, that’s a flaw. For this team, right now, it might be on point. This roster was never built to grind out 2–1 wins by playing scared. It was constructed to tilt the ice, to attack, to take calculated risks because it believed its best players were better than yours.

I’d love to see a coach who’s willing to do that.

Right Now, the Maple Leafs Have No Confidence

Right now, that belief is gone. I see no swagger at all.

Fans say, “You don’t just fire the coach, and suddenly everything fixes itself.” That’s true — if the coach isn’t part of the problem. But if the system itself is the issue, if it’s actively suppressing what players do well, then changing the voice matters. Changing the voice might be the complete cure, but it can act as a release valve. Right now, the voice of the Maple Leafs admits he doesn’t know what to do.

Look at what we’re seeing. Fans are criticizing Auston Matthews — maybe fairly, maybe not. I don’t know for sure. But when John Tavares, one of the most professional players this organization has had in decades, looks muted, something deeper is wrong. When William Nylander seems unsure what his game even is, that’s not just a slump — that’s confusion. When guys are overthinking instead of reacting, that’s coaching showing up in the wrong way.

Fans Ask: Who Would Want to Take This Team Now?

Fans are looking at the situation and asking themselves this: Who would want to take over this mess midseason? Injuries everywhere. There’s no clear plan that has been publicly stated. Fans furious. The media is circling. It’s not exactly a dream job in December.

Related: Where Do The Maple Leafs Go From Here?

But if you’re Boudreau or Peter DeBoer? You’d have to be licking your lips.

Because the talent is still here. Matthews. Nylander. Tavares. Matthew Knies. Easton Cowan. Even a player like Matias Maccelli. Give Scott Laughton some rope. There is speed. There is skill. There is upside. What’s missing is permission to try things, to make mistakes, to play like they actually believe they’re good.

Playing Risky Hockey Is Not Reckless Hockey

Risk isn’t recklessness. Risk is adjustable. If you genuinely think your players are better than the other team’s players, you let them push the game. You don’t coach them into fear. You don’t turn a creative group into a tentative one.

This Maple Leafs roster isn’t built to survive by avoiding errors. It’s a roster built to overwhelm when it’s confident. Not long ago, we believed Matthews might be the next thing since Alex Ovechkin. How did his game go south so fast? I happen to think the old Matthews, the one who almost hit 70 goals and won a Hart Trophy, is still there.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maybe it works. Perhaps it doesn’t. Maybe the bump only lasts a few weeks. But at this point, ask yourself honestly: could it really be worse than watching a team this talented play this scared and be this boring?

Related: Control Replacing Instinct: The Maple Leafs and the Cost of Low-Event Hockey

Let them go. Let them play. Let’s see what they actually are — before the season slips away completely.