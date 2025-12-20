Blue Jackets Trade For Marchment Shows They Still Believe in This Season

Right before this season’s Christmas roster freeze went into effect, the Columbus Blue Jackets made a move to bolster their NHL roster. It didn’t cost them very much to do it either.

The Blue Jackets have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for two draft picks, a 2026 fourth rounder (Rangers) and a 2027 second rounder (Wild). No salary was retained by the Kraken in the deal.

To understand why the Blue Jackets made this deal, we need to look at a couple of things. Those are the current state of the team as well as the structure in Marchment’s contract.

To make this kind of move now indicates that the Blue Jackets still believe they can make something out of this season.

Why Blue Jackets Made Trade

Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell has been searching for roster help especially in recent weeks. As the team continued their decent down the NHL standings, it became apparent that they wanted to do something to give the NHL roster a boost.

Let’s revisit Thursday night for a minute. While the desire to add has been there for a while, there was an unmistakable change in the Blue Jackets’ locker room after their 5-2 loss to the Wild. Despite being in the game most of the way, it ended the same way most games of late have. They lost another third period.

Zach Werenski, who has scored four of the last five Blue Jackets’ goals, vented his frustrations even going as far as wondering if they’re not a good team. You can watch the full postgame below.

Overall, the offense has struggled this season for the Blue Jackets. They enter Saturday’s game in Anaheim averaging 2.88 goals per game. That’s 21st in the NHL. Couple that with the 3.50 goals per game they allow and you can see why they’re last in the East. The goals against is the worst in the NHL.

Marchment is coming off consecutive 20-goal seasons for the Dallas Stars. He just wasn’t working out in Seattle scoring just four goals in 29 games with the Kraken.

With the Kraken tied at the bottom of the NHL standings with the Nashville Predators, they chose to make the deal with the Blue Jackets now acquiring some draft capital in the process. Here’s Waddell’s thoughts on acquiring Marchment.

“Mason is a player I know very well, and I think he will add a great deal to our team. He is a physical, hard-nosed competitor with proven offensive ability and we are very excited to have him join the Blue Jackets.”

The other part of this trade is Marchment’s contract structure. He is a pending UFA after this season. His cap hit is $4.5 million according to PuckPedia.

Because Marchment’s contract was front loaded, the Blue Jackets are not on the hook for the full dollars. His total salary this season is $3.6 million which included a $1 million signing bonus already paid. That means the Blue Jackets are only responsible for the prorated portion of $2.6 million. That comes out to around $1.5-$1.6 million based on a 191-day NHL season.

The Blue Jackets hope Mason Marchment can give them a boost. (Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

The Blue Jackets have yet to find consistency in their top-six. Head coach Dean Evason will have some different options available with Marchment in their lineup. We’ll see where in the top-nine they elect to start him.

Another noticeable thing missing especially with Mathieu Olivier and Erik Gudbranson out of their lineup was a physical presence. Marchment is listed at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds. He will help bring a little more physicality and bite to the lineup while adding some offensive punch.

Blue Jackets Not Out of It

While the Blue Jackets are last in the Eastern Conference, they are at hockey .500. They’re one longer winning streak away from being right back in it.

The gap to the second wildcard spot is just six points for the Blue Jackets. They have time to make it up with 48 games left. But they have to start winning now if they want that chance.

The Blue Jackets’ biggest issue of late has been their third period performances. They are an astounding -23 in the third period in goal differential. Their first two periods are both positive for perspective. It means they can hang with teams but can’t finish teams off.

By adding Marchment now, it signals a belief that the Blue Jackets can make something out of this season. They will get two chances before the Christmas break to add wins in California. Those points are massive given just how close they still are from the cutoff.

The Blue Jackets saw an opportunity to improve their roster without giving anyone up. Marchment’s contract is setup so that it’s a low-risk situation.

But more importantly, Waddell stepped up when he saw the message coming from the locker room. Now it’s on the players to do their part to help turn this season around.