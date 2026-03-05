Devils Place Dadonov, Glendening, and Tsyplakov on Waivers

It appears that the New Jersey Devils are on the verge of a trade ahead of the NHL’s March 6, 2026, Trade Deadline. Earlier today (March 5), the team announced that they have placed three players on waivers: forwards Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, and Maxim Tsyplakov.

Dadonov had a rough start to the season, suffering a hand fracture during the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. After returning in November, he was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a wrist injury and did not rejoin the lineup again until January.

The Devils signed him to a one-year, $1 million contract as a free agent last July. This season, he has not recorded any points in 17 games despite being brought on to provide veteran depth scoring.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Luke Glendening (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

Glendening officially joined the Devils’ roster in October, after impressing the organization at training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Like Dadonov, he was awarded a one-year, one-way deal worth $775,000. He’s tallied four assists this season in 52 games.

Tsyplakov was the Devils’ most recent trade acquisition from the New York Islanders, in exchange for Ondrej Palat and selections in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Entry Drafts. Despite going pointless since being traded, Tsyplakov has had a positive impact for the Devils, including a 53.03 shots for percentage (SF%) and an on-ice save percentage (SV%) of .903.

All in all, the Devils should be making a few major moves ahead of the deadline. Currently, they have just under $3 million in cap space available and should try to acquire a long-term solution for their group — either by acquiring a top-six forward, investing in younger players, or solidifying their blue line.

As always, be sure to follow The Hockey Writers for all the latest news and analysis as the rest of the NHL season unfolds.