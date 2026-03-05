Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner Focused on Upcoming Playoff Chase

The Columbus Blue Jackets had to overcome a sluggish start to their game Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators. It was the second half of a back-to-back set. They played without both Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski. Yet, they found a way to win.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the third to defeat the Predators 3-2. That puts them in position to potentially get closer to the playoff cutoff when they host the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

While coach Rick Bowness said that Werenski will be a gametime decision Thursday, Jenner is ready to return. Although Bowness didn’t give any specifics to the lineup because of other potential gametime decisions, the captain declared himself ready to go.

“Great. Ready to go,” Jenner said when asked how he was feeling.

Jenner missed Tuesday night’s game against the Predators due to what the Blue Jackets called “maintenance.” Jenner acknowledged that he was dealing with a lower-body injury that cropped up in New York. But he has no concerns of it being a lingering thing and feels good now.

Managing Another Deadline

Jenner is no stranger to having to deal with the NHL Trade Deadline. He’s been on both sides when the Blue Jackets have bought and when they’ve had to sell.

This season, it appears things will fall somewhere in the middle from a team standpoint. It will be somewhat different for Jenner in the sense that he is a pending unrestricted free agent after this season. While there has been some talk about a potential extension, nothing has been signed.

Jenner’s focus remains as it does every season with doing his part to help the Blue Jackets make the playoffs despite the chatter and business that could go on.

“For myself, I just focus on what’s at hand here,” Jenner said. “It’s a huge game for us tonight. That’s the way I look at it. Just looking to go out there tonight. I’m happy to be back with the group.”

Boone Jenner said he’s ready to go for Thursday night. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

The Blue Jackets are not expected to do a lot at this trade deadline. They may bring in another veteran if the opportunity and price fit. No matter what the team does, Jenner remains confident that this group can get it done.

“We’re very confident in the group in here and very confident in management,” Jenner said. “I think we know what’s at stake right now and we’re excited for the challenge. The games are only going to get harder and we’re ready for that. Looking forward to it.”

Task At Hand

Thursday night’s game against the Panthers is massive. If everything out of town works in their favor, the Blue Jackets could end the night one point out of a playoff spot and three points in back of a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Werenski didn’t take part in the morning skate so there is a real chance he won’t play Thursday night. No matter if he plays or not, Jenner says it’s up to them to be the same team.

“Other guys have been stepping up,” Jenner said. “No matter who’s in the lineup, we want to be the same team with playing the same way and the same details. Obviously, we hope to get him back soon. It’s that next man up mentality.”

Without Werenski, the Blue Jackets have found a way to get a pair of wins this week. Both of them, 5-4 in New York and 3-2 over Nashville, involved a level of resiliency.

“We have a lot of resilience in this room,” Jenner said. Good teams find a way to win those games. A little adversity there in New York. Obviously, we didn’t want to give up four in the third. But (we) find a way to come back and get the two points. Last game into the third, down 2-1, we find a way to get it done and that’s what good teams do. We’re a resilient group in here and you could see that in that game.”

Jenner skated on the right wing at the morning skate with Sean Monahan at center and Kent Johnson on the left. They know they need to help contribute offensively when the opportunity presents itself. What is the key to do that?

“It’s tough to pinpoint one thing or another,” Jenner said. “We want to be a line that’s dangerous and chipping in offensively too without giving anything up defensively. I think with us with our skill set, it’s more of getting down there, getting some zone time, getting to the net, banging in some dirty goals and inside at their net making it difficult for their goalie. We want to do that as well.”

Gameday Notes

It will be former Blue Jacket Daniil Tarasov starting for the Panthers tonight opposite Jet Greaves. Panthers’ coach Paul Maurice said he wouldn’t know his lineup until they got to the rink. “It’s that time of year,” Maurice said. He couldn’t say for certain if anyone would be scratched for roster management purposes.

Sergei Bobrovsky and A.J. Greer both took part in the morning skate. Bobrovsky is slated to backup Tarasov. It remains to be seen if Bobrovsky will be traded by Friday’s deadline.