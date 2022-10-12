Devils Prospects Preview: Holtz, Nemec, Bahl, Zetterlund & More

In the last edition of the New Jersey Devils Prospects Preview, I’ll be focusing on the prospects who secured NHL roster spots and ones who will play in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets.

Holtz Fitting in on Top Line

Alexander Holtz finally cracked the Devils’ NHL roster, skating on a line with Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes. After two years of anticipation, Holtz is finally preparing to make an impact at the NHL level.

The former seventh-overall draft pick from 2020 recorded one goal and two assists in five preseason games and was visibly more comfortable and effective than he was last season. Holtz’s Corsi percentage (CF%) of 50 percent in his preseason stint signifies that when he was on the ice, the Devils generated the same amount of shot attempts as they gave up, which is a substantial improvement from his 37.65 Corsi percentage during his nine regular-season games last season.

Alex Holtz, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Lindy Ruff said in order for the Swede to consistently produce with the Devils, he would have to improve his pace of play to keep up with his hopeful linemate in Hughes and increase his strength to win board battles and create offense for himself.

Although it’s only the preseason, Holtz demonstrated his improvements in both areas and proved he has the capabilities to consistently score goals and create offense alongside Hughes, which is the type of player Devils management has been looking for. If he can continue his momentum into the regular season, he may find himself in the Calder Trophy conversation.

Nemec Adapting To the NHL Style

The Devils’ second-overall pick had a very up-and-down preseason, with moments where he looked extremely comfortable and poised but others where he looked a little lost and out of position. Ruff said Nemec has the tools, but the biggest adjustment for him is to learn how to play within the Devils’ defensive system.

Nemec failed to record a point in his three preseason games and finished with a CF% of 43.16 percent. He also had three shots, three hits and four blocks. His stats aren’t outrageously good or outrageously bad, but it was evident he has a lot of potential with plenty of room to grow.

The 18-year-old was included in the Devils’ opening night roster but is expected to be sent to Utica before he plays his 10th NHL game so his entry-level contract will be eligible for a contract slide, meaning it won’t begin until next season. Keeping Nemec on the initial roster also helps the Devils maximize their long-term injured reserve space.

The #NJDevils just confirmed a few things to me:



– Don’t be shocked if Bahl gets called up soon.



– If Nemec wasn’t called up now, he likely wouldn’t have been this year, since cap hit for him would be MUCH larger later on. Doing it now gives them max. cap flexibility for LTIR. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 10, 2022

Unless Nemec overachieves early on with the Devils and sticks in the NHL, he will be relied upon to log heavy minutes and likely quarterback the Comets’ first power-play unit. The best option for Nemec’s development is to play in the AHL while adjusting to life in North America instead of trying to juggle lifestyle transition with the learning curve of the NHL.

Bahl Dominating in High-Danger Chances

Kevin Bahl is in a similar boat as Holtz in that the Devils have been waiting for him to take that final step to secure an NHL position. The 6-foot-6 defenseman was one of the centerpieces of the Taylor Hall trade with the Arizona Coyotes but has been developing mostly in the AHL, aside from a few scattered NHL call-ups here and there.

The Devils dominated high-danger chances 21-3 in the preseason when Bahl was on the ice. He also recorded a 62.75 shots for percentage, which measures the percentage of total shots while a player is on the ice for his team, which is an improvement from the 21.74 percent and 44.12 percent he recorded in the games he played over the previous two seasons.

Bahl projects to be a shutdown, shot-blocking defenseman, which is exactly what the Devils are missing from their lineup. Last season, they only recorded 12.3 blocked shots per 60 minutes, which was 25th in the NHL. Expect him to be called up to New Jersey very soon, potentially when or if Nemec gets sent down, even though he wasn’t included in the opening night roster.

Better Late Than Never For Zetterlund

Fabian Zetterlund arrived in New Jersey late after some immigration complications that caused him to miss the Devils’ first preseason scrimmage. However, the 23-year-old didn’t miss a beat when he suited up for the Devils’ scrimmage game the very next day.

“I thought he skated well. He looked a lot like he did when he skated for us last year,” Ruff said. “We were a little worried about him flying back and only skating yesterday but I thought he handled it well.”

Fabian Zetterlund, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Zetterlund went on to record two assists, four hits and a CF% of 52.17 percent in five preseason games, which proved to be enough to secure him a spot on the Devils’ opening night roster. He is expected to play on the third or fourth line but has the capabilities to contribute further up the lineup and on special teams if needed.

The former third-round pick’s versatility will certainly be a more valuable asset for the Devils than what other bottom-six options like Andreas Johansson and Mason Geertsen will offer.

The Best Of The Rest

Graeme Clarke was sent down to the AHL but looked extremely impressive in the preseason, where he recorded two goals and 10 shots on goal, which was tied for the Devils’ team lead. The former Ottawa 67 scored in the Comets’ first preseason game and should be a huge part of their offense with Holtz and Zetterlund now in New Jersey.

Nikita Okhotyuk was expected to push for a roster spot with the Devils but was ultimately sent down to Utica after an underwhelming preseason. The physical defenseman recorded eight hits but was a minus-3 in three games. However, he scored a goal in Utica’s first preseason game on a slapshot from the half wall.

Nolan Foote and Michael Vukojevic also added a goal each, and Reilly Walsh recorded a goal and an assist in the Comets’ 5-1 win over the Rochester Americans.

Although the Devils submitted their opening night roster ahead of Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, many prospects may be recalled and sent down before the 10th game of the season. Which players may still be on the move, and which have the most to prove within the first few games of the season? Be sure to leave your thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

