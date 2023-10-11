Devils Season Preview – The Best Forward Group in the NHL

During his exit interview press conference, general manager Tom Fitzgerald proclaimed that his goal was to have the best top nine in the NHL. If you consider depth, flexibility, and talent, he may have constructed the best 13 forwards in the league. This forward group is built to be interchangeable. Almost every player has experience as both a power play participant and a penalty killer, and head coach Lindy Ruff is not timid in mixing his lines and creatively deploying his units. Ruff said as much today after practice. “At four lines deep you’re looking at a group of probably nine or ten forwards who have been involved on the power play either in junior or on a previous team. I welcome that, it just means you’re a stronger club, deeper, that you can be more dangerous down the line.” Here is a preview of what to expect from the Devils forwards in 2023-24.

Top Six(ish)

As with most Lindy Ruff teams, the lineup and line combinations are fluid. When fully healthy, the Devils have consistently deployed the same top six all preseason, however even Ruff conceded that their depth will allow him to move pieces around to find favorable matchups and weather injuries. With that in mind, here is a preview with a prediction for the Devils’ top seven.

Alexander Holtz

Alexander Holtz has entered camp with a different mindset and it has shown on the ice. He is noticeably faster and has been quicker in his decision-making. As with any 21-year-old, he has deficiencies in his game, specifically puck management, but his elite shooting and playmaking will offset the rookie mistakes as long as his compete level remains high. He spent much of the preseason alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier but finished on the third line with Ondrej Palat and Erik Haula. He fits in both places but allowing him to play on the third line and be held accountable by Palat and Haula is ideal. Also, look for him to be a big contributor on the power play.

Prediction: Holtz will find a permanent role on the team and post a 45-point season.

Dawson Mercer

The only Devils player to play every game the last two seasons, Dawson Mercer has become the Devils’ Swiss Army knife. He can play center and wing, can play on the power play and the penalty kill, and is equally comfortable playing on any of the top three lines. Mercer can use his speed and deceptive strength to get to pucks in the dirty areas and finish around the net. Now entering his third season, and nearing the expiration of his entry-level contract, he is the next contract priority for Fitzgerald who has indicated a desire to lock up Mercer long-term and avoid free agency.

Prediction: Mercer went from 17 goals his first season to 27 last season, this season he will join the 30-goal club and reach 70 points.

Tyler Toffoli

The veteran right-hand shot forward was the biggest offseason acquisition for New Jersey. He is coming off a career-high 34 goals last season. Toffoli brings Stanley Cup pedigree and is a proven power play producer. He has played the entire preseason on a line with Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, both at even strength and on the power play.

Tyler Toffoli, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The line has drawn praise around the league and dispelled the concerns that Toffoli was not able to skate well enough to keep up with Bratt and Hughes.

Prediction: Toffoli will reach double-digit goals on the power play and will end the season with 30 goals for the second time in his career.

Timo Meier

At the end of the disappointing 2021-22 season, Fitzgerald concluded that his team needed to be tougher to play against, and needed to add some grit and sandpaper to their game. That summer he spoke with the San Jose Sharks and relayed his interest in Timo Meier. About eight months later, the Swiss power forward joined the Devils and showed why he was coveted by Fitzgerald. Meier brings a unique blend of speed, grit, and skill possessed by no more than five players in the NHL.

RELATED: Devils’ Ideal Power Play Units for 2023-24

Latest News & Highlights

He is also smack amid his prime, just having turned 27 earlier this week. Last season across two teams, he lit the lamp 40 times including 17 times on the power play. He arrived in New Jersey injured and took some time getting acclimated to the team but still was the team leader in goals from the date he was acquired through the end of the regular season. He demonstrated his mettle in the postseason by first rattling Igor Shesterkin and then playing through a broken nose. Meier is a difference-maker and adds a dimension the Devils lacked for most of last season. Now feeling more comfortable, he is primed for a monster season paired with the perfect foil for him in fellow countryman Hischier.

Prediction: Meier will set a career-high in goals, and break the Devils’ franchise record ending the season by crossing the 50-goal mark.

Jesper Bratt

For the first time in three years this was a summer devoid of ‘will he or won’t he’ contract drama surrounding Jesper Bratt. The speedy Swede inked an eight-year deal in June leaving the rest of the summer to focus solely on training. He admittedly did not have the production he expected in his first foray into the postseason since his rookie year. His new deal was reflective of his back-to-back 73-point seasons and his emergence as one of the most consistent wingers in the NHL. His growth from sixth-round pick to the cusp of being elected an All-Star could be a script for a Disney movie, but Bratt is not satisfied.

“He sees the ice very well. He can score, he can skate, he sets up people, basically he can do it all, but the biggest point for me is the work ethic he puts in, all the time, every day. It’s just something that’s there but he has worked for it so hard and it is so well deserved.” – Alexander Holtz on Jesper Bratt, October 3, 2023

Few players work harder in the offseason and this year was no exception as Bratt returned to camp noticeably bigger and astoundingly faster on the ice. His work translated to results as he was the NHL leader in goals (five) and points (nine) this preseason despite only playing in four games. He has also added the title of penalty killer to his arsenal. Bratt said that he spoke with Ruff and asked for the opportunity to use his speed on the kill, and so far he has played well in his opportunities. Hischier was excited at the prospect of Bratt joining him on the penalty kill unit saying, “[H]e’s a smart player, he reads the game well. You gotta make a lot of reads (on the penalty kill). He will be dangerous.”

Prediction: Bratt breaks 40 goals and 80 points, and he will lead the team in shorthanded goals.

Nico Hischier

Make no mistake, despite Hughes’ gaudy numbers, and the vets who have won Cups, this is Nico Hischier’s team. He is definitively the leader on the ice and in the room. Last season he served notice throughout the league that he would be the heir apparent to Patrice Bergeron. Hischier set career highs in goals (31) and points (80), and despite often being matched against the top line of the opponent, finished the year plus-33. The captain plays almost 20 minutes a game and turned in his fourth straight season winning at least 52 percent of his faceoffs.

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier Celebrate a Goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s also at his best in the clutch as shown by his team-leading nine game-winning goals. Despite being the favorite to capture the Selke Trophy as the league’s best two-way forward, the impact of his defense is understated. The Devils’ dominance at 5v5 last season was in large part due to Hischier’s ability to deny opportunities to the opponent’s top line.

Prediction: Hischier’s offensive numbers remain close to the 80 points he scored last season but a greater percentage will come from the power play. He will also see a reduction in ice time to keep him fresher for the stretch run and playoffs due to the depth of the forward group.

Jack Hughes

Simply put, Jack Hughes has the opportunity to be the best offensive forward in the history of the Devils franchise. Last season he set the team record for points in a season (99) and likely would have eclipsed the century mark had he not missed some games coming out of the All-Star Break. Hughes proved his detractors wrong last season breaking through the 40-goal barrier. He will provide a moment of brilliance that makes fans question what they just saw at least once a game. His enthusiasm is infectious, and though his style differs from Hischier’s, he has also accepted a leadership role. What most don’t understand about Hughes is his competitive fire. He left no questions about his toughness after the playoffs. Whether it was lining up Chris Kreider for a hip check or wrestling Sebastian Aho to the ground, Hughes was willing to put his body in harm’s way.

His appearance at the NHL Awards will certainly not be his last. He has received praise throughout the league including from Wayne Gretzky who likened Hughes’ vision to his own. He is listed as a contender for the Hart Trophy on most preseason lists and will be for the considerable future. His one weakness has been in the faceoff dot, though he did increase his win percentage by almost 10 percent in the playoffs. Should he be able to maintain that improvement, it will allow Ruff to keep him with natural wingers rather than pair him with another center for draws.

Prediction: Hughes gets his 100-point season and joins teammate Meier in breaking the franchise record for goals ending with 49 for the season. He will also end the season above 46 percent on faceoffs as he thrives on being told he cannot do something.

Third Liners

Erik Haula

The Devils escaped the preseason unscathed by major injury, however, Erik Haula has been suffering from a “nagging” injury for most of training camp. The injury has caused him to miss several practices. To have him miss time this early in the season is certainly concerning, but the Devils have the depth to get by while Haula returns to full health. Snakebitten by incredibly awful puck luck, Haula couldn’t buy a goal in the first two-thirds of last season. He came on strong in the final third of the season finishing with 14 goals.

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He is in many ways the poster child for the versatility in the Devils forward group. He played center, wing, power play, penalty kill, top six, and bottom six over the course of last season. This season he is set to anchor the third line and will likely see time on the penalty kill and the power play. Never shy to express his opinion, he is often cited as the vocal leader of the team by the younger players. His toughness and faceoff success have made him an integral part of the team’s success.

Prediction: After finally finding a home in New Jersey, Haula will settle in and eclipse 20 goals and continue his streak of nine seasons above 50 percent on faceoffs.

Ondrej Palat

In the summer of 2022, after losing out in the Johnny Gaudreau free agency sweepstakes, Fitzgerald pivoted and signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year, $30 million contract. Palat was expected to provide leadership and secondary scoring to a young team looking to join the NHL’s elite. He was never able to get on track, ending the season with only 23 points. He did turn his season around in the playoffs, contributing seven points in 12 games, including creating the opportunity that resulted in Michael McLeod’s series-winning goal in Round 1.

“He’s skating really well, probably coming off that injury to get back in the lineup he never really got to 100% (Now) he looks like a guy that is skating better than when he came back last year.” Lindy Ruff on Palat’s Training Camp Performance

In his expected third-line role, he is poised for a huge bounce-back season in which he has less pressure on him and can focus on the areas that made him successful with the Tampa Bay Lightning. His intangibles are not lost on his teammates or Ruff. Bratt was effusive in his praise for what Palat means in the dressing room saying, “He’s such an easy guy to play with, you can trust him all the time on the ice, he’s always in the right spot, he makes the tough plays along the wall. He makes the tough plays that not a lot of people talk about. He is a leader on and off the ice.” Palat is poised for a huge season and will deliver.

Prediction: Palat’s play will more than justify his contract, as his leadership in big games cannot be overstated. He will end the season with 15 goals and 40 points but his real impact will be felt in the playoffs.

The Deepest Fourth Line in the NHL

The Devils’ fourth line consists of an amalgam of five veterans who form the deepest, most talented unit in the NHL. The depth will allow each of them to play a gritty, physical game knowing that if they need a break there is reinforcement in the wings ready to contribute. It is important for Ruff to have a fourth line that he can deploy to energize the team and crowd and that can help tilt the ice. With the grit, skill, and speed of this group, he should have the ability to roll all four lines.

Michael McLeod

Last season McLeod was the X factor for the Devils. His evolution from first-round pick with high expectations for offensive output to one of the best fourth-line centers in the league and the top returning faceoff taker is remarkable. He was so exceptional in the dot that the Devils used him in all three zones and often to start overtime just to gain possession. He is beloved in the dressing room for his work ethic and his toughness.

“He’s carved out a role for himself and a really important role… So he’s a guy that everyone in this locker room really respects because every night he brings it, he’s a complete gamer.” Jack Hughes on Michael McLeod

Last season he dropped the gloves with more accomplished fighters to defend his teammates. He was a revelation in the playoffs, dominating at 5v5 and driving play from his fourth-line role. He scored the series-clinching goal, stickhandling around a sprawling Igor Shesterkin to give the Devils a lead they would not relinquish. He has picked up right where he left off and has impressed in the preseason.

Prediction: McLeod will lead the league in faceoff win percentage and will get votes for the Selke Trophy.

Nathan Bastian

The injury bug bit Nate Bastian in late November last season and his shoulder was never the same for the remainder of the season. His impact when on the ice is undeniable, though. He is the biggest forward on the team and is not afraid to play with physicality. Bastian contributed on both the power play and penalty kill units last season and nearly tied a career-high with 15 points despite only playing in 43 games.

Nathan Bastian, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There were no guarantees that Bastian would be ready for the start of the season. He was unable to skate for most of the summer and was brought along slowly in training camp. He only played in two preseason games but seems ready for game action now that the season is beginning. It would be a surprise to see Bastian play in back-to-back games early in the season, but his return is a huge boon for the Devils.

Prediction: Bastian will play in at least 60 games and will pot double digit goals and end up second amongst forwards in hits.

Curtis Lazar

Anything that could have gone wrong for Curtis Lazar after being traded to the Devils at the deadline did. He had visa issues joining the team, his wife was put on bed rest for the final trimester of her pregnancy and he suffered two knee injuries shortly after arriving. He did recover in time to be able to contribute in the playoffs highlighted by a goal against the Rangers.

This season, Lazar figures to see the ice much more. He was deployed by Ruff in every preseason game and given ice time both at center and wing. While Haula has missed practice, Lazar has filled in as the 3C. He brings a unique skill set to the team as a prototypical bottom-six forward that will do what it takes to win. He epitomizes the Bill Belichick mantra of “Do your job”. Lazar is positionally sound and willing to sacrifice his body. The ten-year veteran was the team leader in hits in the preseason, and despite playing six games was only on the ice for one goal against at 5v5.

Prediction: Lazar will lead the team in hits, and blocked shots amongst forwards.

Tomas Nosek

The Devils signed Tomas Nosek late in the free agency period. Many speculated that he was signed as insurance for McLeod when it is just as likely he was brought in as insurance for Bastian’s injury. Nosek is essentially a clone of McLeod but a left-hand shot. He is tall, rangy, skates with speed, and is a tremendous defensive forward who is a top-five faceoff taker in the NHL. He is one of the few forwards who is unlikely to see any power play time but will be used on the penalty kill. The one advantage Nosek has in terms of playing time is that he is the only left-hander. McLeod, Lazar, and Bastian are all right-hand shots.

Prediction: Nosek will split time this season with Lazar and Bastian and serve to push McLeod for ice time. He will end up with 16 points including three shorthanded goals.

Chris Tierney

The veteran center was not high on most people’s lists of final forwards to make the opening night roster but his solid play in preseason convinced the coaches to keep him rather than subject him to waivers. The nine-year veteran has scored 40 points twice in his career and has 40 games of postseason experience.

Prediction: Absent injury, Tierney will not see much ice time and could be waived once Nolan Foote is available.

The Devils forward group is the deepest and most versatile in the NHL. Eleven different players in the group have seen power play time with the team, or in their prior organizations. At least 10 different players have been part of penalty kill units, 11 if you count Hughes who Ruff likes to deploy at the waning moments to try and catch the opponent in a change or at the end of a long shift. There are no discernible holes in the lineup, and they are poised to be one of the top-scoring teams in the league. As long as they remain healthy, this group is on the precipice of greatness.