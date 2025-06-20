Devils Should Give Shane LaChance a Long Look at Training Camp

On Mar. 4, 2025, the New Jersey Devils acquired Edmonton Oilers‘ left wing prospect Shane LaChance in exchange for facilitating a trade between the Oilers and Boston Bruins for Trent Frederic. The Devils had to retain 50% of Frederic’s contract for the rest of the 2024-25 season. LaChance, 21, is the son of Scott, who is currently the Devils’ Head of U.S. Scouting. But rest assured: this isn’t a nepotism move as some may think. He’s a very legitimate prospect.

At the time of the deal, LaChance was the captain of Boston University (BU). After BU got eliminated in the championship game, he went on to sign his entry-level contract with the Devils, which ends following the 2026-27 season.

So, You’re Saying There’s a LaChance!?

It’s not super common for a player as young as LaChance to crack an NHL lineup, especially when they were a fifth-round pick like him. His college numbers were solid, but nothing earth shattering: he had 12 goals and 30 points in 40 games for BU in 2024-25.

However, it’s how he creates offense that makes him so enticing. He’s a menace in and around the crease, using every bit of his 6-foot-5, 218-pound frame to generate chances. The reality is that he probably won’t ever be more than a bottom-sixer, but he has all the tools to be an effective one.

He excels defensively, meaning even at his worst, he won’t be a liability. Think like a Nate Bastian-type role, but with potential for more offense than that. LaChance is also an inch taller and 13 pounds heavier, leading some to believe he’s capable of a Tage Thompson-esque breakout one day.

His brief two-game stint with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL) gives an inkling that the adjustment to pro shouldn’t be too difficult for him; he notched a goal and an assist in that span.

If Shane Lachance is going to become a full-time NHLer, it’ll be because he’s scoring a lot of goals like these.



Congrats to Shane on his first pro goal, fittingly, a redirection in front of the net.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/WOl4cWBi7j — Daniel Amoia (@daniel_amoia) April 20, 2025

“My job is to continue to build and knowing that we’ve got a couple of young players (in Arseni Gritsyuk and Lenni Hameenaho), even a Shane LaChance that has been added to the mix, that’s where you want to go,” said general manager Tom Fitzgerald at his end of season presser. “You want young players like this to step up and grab spots. That’s what the good teams do.”

There’s no question that the Devils are extremely tight in terms of cap. Assuming they extend Luke Hughes, every penny afterwards must be allocated correctly to ensure a winning roster. If LaChance is able to thrive in a fourth line role, that certainly helps.

He’s a natural born leader, as he became captain in only his second college season. During his freshman year, he hosted Thanksgiving for a bunch of teammates who didn’t have anywhere to go, including 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini.

BU held a 52-24-4 record when LaChance was in the lineup across his two seasons. And he always seemed to rise to the occasion when it mattered, including scoring a goal in the national championship game.

BU CUTS THE LEAD IN HALF! pic.twitter.com/Zt4PXytGYg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 13, 2025

Searching for Depth Scoring

At exit interviews, Devils’ pending free agent goaltender and former Stanley Cup champion Jake Allen was asked to evaluate what would help the Devils take the next step. “I think the thing we had (when I won the cup in St. Louis) was four lines that were rolling (…) I think that’s what championship teams need and that’s where we’ll probably have to get to.”

The Devils struggled to get scoring all season, especially from their bottom-six. Since the new year at even strength, these players combined for just two goals: Bastian, Justin Dowling, Curtis Lazar and Stefan Noesen. Cumulatively, they played 1,527 minutes and 46 seconds at even strength in that span, meaning they scored once every ~764 minutes. (via Natural Stat Trick)

Including Erik Haula and Tomas Tatar, who had four goals each in that span, that’s a total of 10 combined goals from six lineup regulars, meaning one every 231 minutes and 14 seconds of combined ice time, or more simply, one combined goal every 4.2 games from half (!!) of the lineup. When you look at it that way, it’s almost remarkable that the Devils were able to make the playoffs, and a testament to the performance of their top players keeping them afloat.

Haula was traded and Tatar signed in Europe. The remaining players are unrestricted free agents now, except for Noesen, who at least still holds great value on the power play (11 power play goals in 2024-25). No matter what the Devils do for their bottom-six, it’s near impossible to get worse production than they had.

Keep an eye out for LaChance this preseason. You might be surprised. But even if his transition to pro ends up a little slower, there’s not much doubt that he’ll carve out a successful NHL role one day.