Kraken Sign Cale Fleury to a 2-Year Extension

On June 20, the Seattle Kraken announced they have signed Cale Fleury to a two-year extension. The 26-year-old defender received a contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $890,000.

Fleury was one of the first players to join the Kraken, as he was selected by Seattle from the Montreal Canadiens during the Expansion Draft. He played nine games in Seattle’s inaugural season and earned a minus-3. He played in 58 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he recorded 33 points via seven goals and 26 assists. He also went positive with a plus-13. In 2022-23, he played 12 games with the Kraken and recorded one assist.

In the 2023-24 season, Fleury spent the majority of the season with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s AHL affiliate. It was only the second season for the Firebirds, and he played in 65 games and scored seven goals and earned 29 assists. The Firebirds made it to the Calder Cup Final, and Fleury played in 18 postseason games, scoring five goals and earning nine assists. He only touched NHL ice for one game and recorded a plus-1.

In this past season, Fleury played the most games he has with Seattle yet, with 14 games. He recorded one assist and earned a plus-1. The majority of his season once again was played in Coachella Valley, playing in 39 games and recording 26 points via seven goals and 19 assists. The Firebirds once again made it to the postseason, but they did not make it past the second round. Fleury played in three postseason games and was a minus-1.

As Fleury has now re-signed with Seattle, he no longer has to worry about hitting the free agency market, which begins on July 1. He would have become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) otherwise. He is now signed with Seattle through to the 2026-27 season.

It seems likely Fleury will once again be playing most of the season with the Firebirds. Seattle has five defenders already signed, and now it is a waiting game to see if they will also re-sign Ryker Evans, who is a pending restricted free agent (RFA). Regardless of whether they re-sign Evans or not, the Kraken would get more benefit out of an NHL-ready defender, as Fleury doesn’t seem to be quite there yet.