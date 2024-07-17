Devils Sign Former Wild Prospect Adam Beckman

In late June, the New Jersey Devils acquired left wing Adam Beckman from the Minnesota Wild, in exchange for Graeme Clarke. These two players were only separated by five picks in the 2019 NHL Draft, and both were top prospects for their respective teams. Clarke was the leading goal scorer for the Utica Comets during the 2023-24 season, but he did not score in any of the three NHL games he was called up to play in. Beckman, on the other hand, has far more experience, with 23 NHL games under his belt. Beckman could be a positive asset to the Devils, if he can earn a spot on the roster for the 2024-25 season. At 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds, he has what it takes to bring more physicality to the Devils, something that the team lacked this past season.

Adam Beckman, former Iowa Wild (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Beckman was selected 75th overall in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 30, 2021, and earned his first NHL assist. In three seasons, he played 23 games with the Wild, and had an average of 9:24 in ice time last season. While he had a promising stint with the Iowa Wild, signing with the Devils offers Beckman the chance to kick-start his NHL career. If he can secure his spot on the Devils bench, the young forward could have the chance to develop consistency and become a seasoned NHLer.

Deal With the Devils

On Monday (July 15), Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald and assistant GM Dan MacKinnon announced that Beckman signed a one-year contract. The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level, $125,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, and has a guarantee of $150,000. This two-way contract could be viewed as another attempt by Fitzgerald to have a higher level of strength and size at the ready. Even though the Devils have a lot of star power on the front lines, it’s still important to secure more players who can improve their fourth line. Reworking line combinations from the bottom up can ensure that the Devils become a persistent, driving force heading into the 2024-25 season.

In March 2020, Beckman signed a three-year entry-level contract, worth $2.775 million with a cap hit of $894,167. Looking back on Beckman’s time with the Wild, he played 11 games during the 2023-24 season. During those games, he recorded two assists, 13 blocked shots, and ten shots on goal. Only time will tell if he can become a long-term NHL player, but he needs the opportunity to prove he can be a part of the Devils organization.

Beckman’s Success in the AHL

In four seasons with the Iowa Wild, Beckman played in 181 games. During this time, he scored a total of 108 points. The 2022-23 season marked his most successful year, where he notched 24 goals and 12 assists. While he saw a slight point decrease in 2023-24, he still finished the season with 33 points. He also had two separate five-game scoring streaks, and was even named an alternate captain for the 2023-24 season. A fresh start with the Devils could be exactly what Beckman needs to have a breakout season.

Beckman previously spent some time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and was drafted 96th overall by the Spokane Chiefs in 2016. During his first season with the Chiefs, he scored 62 points and later set the record for longest goal streak over the course of 10 games in 2020. Beckman also received the Bobby Clarke Trophy during the 2019-20 season, finishing the year as the top scorer in the WHL. Within the same season, he was named WHL Western Conference Player of the Year, and was added to the Western Conference First All-Star Team.

Where Will Beckman Fit in New Jersey?

Beckman will try and secure a spot on the roster at training camp in September. If not, he will most likely become a valuable up-and-coming prospect within the AHL. He can either play alongside the likes of Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian or head to the Comets on standby as a backup fourth liner. Hopefully, he will have the chance to prove himself as a valuable left winger, while also landing hits and checks. Nonetheless, signing Beckman makes a statement that the Devils are focused on strengthening their roster, instead of holding on to assets and prospects who aren’t compatible with their current lineup. With Fitzgerald making so many offseason moves, it becomes more certain this year’s incoming lineup is a far cry from its unsuccessful 2023-24 predecessor. Signing Beckman is another development that leaves fans hopeful about what the 2024-25 season may bring.