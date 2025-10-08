Devils Sign Luke Glendening to a 1-Year Contract

On Oct. 7, the New Jersey Devils announced they signed Luke Glendening to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2025-26 season. He received an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

One Luke wasn’t enough. We had to double down.



Before training camp began, the Devils signed Glendening to a professional tryout (PTO). Clearly, he made a strong impact to receive a contract for the 2025-26 season.

This season will be Glendening’s 13th in the NHL. Amongst his last 12 seasons, he has played for three different teams: the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning. He has played a total of 864 games and recorded 166 points, including 83 goals and 83 assists. On top of this, he has played in 50 playoff games and recorded ten points, via six goals and four assists. The Devils have several players with veteran experience, but they are getting a strong, seasoned player in Glendening.

In the preseason with the Devils, Glendening played in six games and scored one goal and recorded one assist. He performed well with New Jersey in the preseason; he will fit in with the team for the regular season as well.

The Devils are already down a couple forwards due to injury to start the season. On the opening night roster, Stefan Noesen is listed as injured, and Marc McLaughlin is listed on injured reserve. With the absence of these two forwards, New Jersey will need a couple players to step up. This is where Glendening will slot in nicely. He will likely play with the bottom-six forwards, and he will add great depth to the third or fourth line.

Devils Open the Season on Oct. 9

The Devils will start the season on the road, where they will take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 9 at 7:30 P.M. EDT. This will be a matchup to watch, as the two teams last faced each other in the playoffs. Carolina knocked the Devils out in five games in the first round, so New Jersey has to be on their A-game to start the season.