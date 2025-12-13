Devils’ Simon Nemec Injured, Defenseman Calen Addison Recalled From Utica

Ahead of the New Jersey Devils‘ matinee game hosting the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Sheldon Keefe made some shocking announcements. Defenseman Simon Nemec was injured in yesterday’s practice and will miss today’s game.

#NEWS: Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Simon Nemec will not play today. pic.twitter.com/2Q4JPtVLxi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 13, 2025

Keefe confirmed that it will not be a day-to-day injury, but the exact status is still yet to be determined. The team is waiting for him to be evaluated to see just how long Nemec will be out. He has played in all 31 games for the Devils this season and has recorded 18 points via seven goals and 11 assists.

In addition to Nemec getting ruled out for today’s game, the Devils placed Timo Meier on the non-roster list. Earlier this week, the team announced he was stepping away from the team to take care of a family matter. Wishing for the best for Meier as he navigates this situation.

Since Meier was taken off the roster, this move allowed for the Devils to make an additional call-up from the Utica Comets, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team. Defenseman Calen Addison received the call-up. So far, he has played 21 games with the Comets and has recorded nine points via two goals and seven assists. Addison signed with the Devils as a free agent during the 2025 offseason.

Since the status of Nemec’s injury is still to be determined, it makes sense for the Devils to call up another defenseman. Hopefully he is not out long and can be back on the ice with New Jersey soon.

Since the Devils play at 12:30 PM ET today, Addison will likely not be in the lineup today. Tomorrow, the Devils host the Vancouver Canucks at 12:30 PM ET for another matinee matchup. There’s a chance he makes his Devils debut in this game.