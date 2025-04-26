3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 3-2 Game 3 Double OT Win

On Friday, April 25, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of their Round 1 playoff series. With the Hurricanes already up by two games, this was a big one for the Devils; they were counting on their hometown crowd to bring them the good vibes they needed. In their longest game in Prudential Center history, and the longest game of the playoffs thus far, the Devils won Game 3, 3-2, in double overtime.

Nemec Was on Fire

Simon Nemec was the first star of the game for the Devils, and for good reason. In the Devils’ second overtime round, Nemec ended the game just two and a half minutes in. As Carolina tried to pass the puck out of the Devils’ offensive zone, Nemec picked it up at center ice. He skated it back into the Devils’ offensive zone, through two Carolina players trying to defend him, and up to the net. With a shot under Frederik Andersen’s arm, Nemec scored the overtime winner to give the Devils their first 2024-25 playoff win.

When asked by the media about how he feels getting more ice time, Nemec stated, “I just feel better each period, and I had a couple of chances in the first overtime… I just felt good and this is my game. I have to jump to the play, I think my defense was also pretty good tonight.” This quote rings true, for Nemec has certainly stepped up in the playoffs. In this game, he took 26 shifts and earned a total time on ice (TOI) of 22:39. Taking five shots on goal in total, his fifth one was the one that mattered the most and won the game for the Devils.

After a less-than-stellar regular season, Nemec earned a minus-10 in 27 games. He only racked up four points from two goals and two assists. In two playoff games, Nemec is finally positive with a plus-1 and already has a goal to his name.

Markstrom Kept the Devils Alive

With 18 shots for the Hurricanes in the first two periods, Jacob Markstrom stopped every one. On their six shots in the third period, two squeaked past Markstrom to tie the game and send it into overtime. The Devils had clear puck possession in the first overtime chance, outshooting the Hurricanes nine to two. Markstrom made two huge saves to keep the Devils alive and send the game into a second overtime. Once again, the Devils had more chances, taking three shots in the first two and a half minutes to Carolina’s one. Markstrom made a huge save and it was on that third shot that the Devils took home the victory.

New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a post-game interview, Markstrom stated, “…I think that the fans at the Rock tonight, they carried us for that overtime and that we played a hard-fought game…” Although the fans’ energy might have helped the Devils stay positive throughout over 80 minutes of game time, it was Markstrom who kept them in the game. He kept making exceptional saves. This was his best game in the series so far; now he has to keep that performance up.

Devils Defense Cannot Take Anymore Hits

In the second period, Johnathan Kovacevic was absent from the bench. He did not return for the duration of the game, and New Jersey was down yet another defenseman. With Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes out for this game, the Devils’ defense was down to just five players, and all five stepped up in a big way.

#NJDevils were down to five defensemen tonight… here's their final time on ice tallies:



Brian Dumoulin: 36:29

Brett Pesce: 32:25

Dougie Hamilton: 31:16

Jonas Siegenthaler: 27:09

Simon Nemec: 22:39 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 26, 2025

Although Nemec had the least TOI of all five defensemen, he scored the game-winning goal; his offense was stellar and so was his defense. Three defensemen had over 30 minutes on the ice. Although Brett Pesce occasionally appeared tired, he didn’t let the Hurricanes get the best of him. Just like the rest of the defensemen on the ice, Pesce continued to excel and keep the Devils’ playoff chances alive. Pesce averaged a 21:19 of TOI for the duration of the regular season. In the previous two games of this playoff series, Pesce was on the ice for 23:07 and 23:14, respectively.

All five Devils defensemen worked hard, and the final result demonstrated this. However, they can’t keep playing like this. They will need to build back up to seven defensemen so they can find success in this playoff series. The Devils cannot have tired defensemen on the ice if they wish to continue in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Devils Are Back at It on Sunday

The Devils will host the Hurricanes at the Prudential Center for Game 4 on Sunday, April 27 at 3:30 P.M. EST.