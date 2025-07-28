Does Dougie Hamilton Still Have a Place on the Devils 4 Years In?

On July 28, 2021, the New Jersey Devils made one of the most significant free-agent signings in franchise history, inking star defenseman Dougie Hamilton to a seven-year, $63 million contract, making him the highest-paid player on the roster.

Four years later, Hamilton is no longer the player the team thought they were getting. His game has changed dramatically, largely shaped by injury setbacks, and what was once seen as a franchise-altering move has now led to trade rumours.

Hamilton’s Evolution

When Hamilton arrived in New Jersey from the Carolina Hurricanes, he was one of the league’s premier offensive defensemen. In his final season with the Hurricanes (2020-21), he tallied 42 points in 55 games and finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting. Expectations were high: he would be the superstar blueliner the team desperately needed. In many ways, he delivered, especially in his first two seasons with the team.

In 2021-22, he played only 62 games after suffering a broken jaw. Still, he put up 30 points (9 goals, 21 assists), showcasing his two-way talent and effectively using his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame. The 2022-23 season marked a career high for Hamilton, with 74 points (22 goals, 52 assists), ranked fourth among NHL defensemen. He was dangerous from the blue line, lethal in overtime, and the engine that drove the Devils’ top power play unit.

However, despite his offensive success, cracks in Hamilton’s game began to draw attention, particularly in the defensive zone. He struggled with positioning, was frequently caught during odd-man rushes, and often made questionable decisions under pressure, leading to high-danger chances and breakaways for opponents.

While his offensive instincts have remained a core part of his value, the defensive side of his game has drawn criticism — a trend that has intensified over the past two seasons. Once considered a capable two-way presence, Hamilton’s defensive lapses have become more costly, especially as the NHL continues to become faster and more transition-driven.

In the 2023-24 season, Hamilton played only 20 games after being sidelined with a pectoral injury, and since then, his role and reliability as the team’s top defender have diminished.

Hamilton’s New Role with the Devils

The shift in Hamilton’s game is no longer about how he plays, but how his role on the team has evolved. Heading into the 2025-26 season, an influx of talent — including Luke Hughes, Brett Pesce, and Brenden Dillon — has reshaped the team’s defense, and Hamilton is no longer its backbone.

Hughes, in particular, has emerged as a younger, faster and rapidly ascending force, and there’s growing speculation that the Devils could explore trading Hamilton to create cap space for a long-term extension for Hughes. Hamilton, once the unquestioned top defender, is now part of a rotation. He still has a role on the team, but now there is other talent available. As the Devils tighten up defensively and prepare for more postseason success, there’s less room for mistakes, especially from their once-reliable top defenseman.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hamilton still has a lethal shot from the point and all-around talent, but there’s no denying he has become a safer, quieter presence on the team. Whether this shift is due to injuries, coaching changes, or simply his age is up for debate.

Hamilton’s presence helped the Devils through a transition phase – from rebuilding to contending – when they needed it. His leadership, offensive ability, and experience have value, even if he’s no longer logging 25 minutes a night. However, four years into his seven-year deal, questions about his long-term future in New Jersey are beginning to surface. As the team evolves and younger, more cost-effective defenders take on larger roles, Hamilton’s place in the lineup is now uncertain.