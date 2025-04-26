Grading the Anaheim Ducks’ Young Players’ 2024-25 Seasons

The Anaheim Ducks are quickly building a strong, reliable, and talented young core. Eleven of their players in the 2024-25 season were aged 25 or under, and those players were among the top performers of the season. In fact, the players aged 21 or under tallied an impressive 64 goals and 152 points this season–both of those stats put them first in the league. Let’s take a look back at the seasons of the 25-and-under crowd, while also looking forward to their bright futures in Anaheim.

Leo Carlsson: B+

20-year-old Leo Carlsson appeared in 76 games in his sophomore season with the Ducks. He tallied a total of 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) and showed tremendous growth in his confidence and ability to read plays. Carlsson got off to a relatively slow start to the season, really only picking up his game after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Less than half of his season’s point total came prior to the NHL break in February. The young forward was an important factor in the Ducks winning as many games as they did this season, as five of his goals ended up being game winners. He could work on improving his shooting accuracy, as he only scored on 17.5% of his shots this season. If he continues to improve and progress the way he did, however, he is on track for a solid season in 2025-26.

Cutter Gauthier: B

Much like Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier had a slow start to the season. In fact, he did not score his first NHL goal until Nov. 15, 2024. Once he got on track, he performed decently, but he has lots of room to grow. The 21-year-old appeared in all 82 games, tallying 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists). One of Gauthier’s best performances came on April 9 against the Calgary Flames, where he scored twice to effectively extinguish the Flames’ playoff chances. He tends to be a “streaky” player, tallying points in chunks rather than consistently. If he can show up every game in the same way he shows up on his best nights, he will be a critical factor in the Ducks’ future success.

Mason McTavish: A

At just 22 years old, Mason McTavish played his fourth season in the NHL in 2024-25, and it was a standout one for him. He ended the season with 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) across 76 games played. He ended the season first in both goals and power-play goals among his teammates and second in overall points (following Troy Terry) and joined the list of youngest Ducks with a 50-point season.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Though the Ducks struggled with their power play as a whole, McTavish was a key piece when they did find success, adding 12 power-play points to his stat sheet. He also became significantly more disciplined this season, cutting his penalty minutes to just 38, down from 86 in the previous season. McTavish has only continued to grow stronger and improve since his rookie season, and he is on track to be among the greatest members of the Ducks’ squad if he continues.

Trevor Zegras: C

Unfortunately, Trevor Zegras was sidelined by injury once again this season. The 24-year-old played in 57 games and notched 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists). While he started his NHL career off very strong, injuries and tough contract negotiations in the 2023-24 season significantly halted his growth and progress. While 32 points in a shortened season is not bad, per se, it is nowhere near the level of play that we saw from him in previous seasons. While he does not always appear on the stat sheet, he has improved his defensive game and does make a noticeable difference on the ice when he is in the lineup. Perhaps, with a new coach in the upcoming season, the forward will be able to find his groove again, stay healthy, and get himself back to the elite performances he is capable of.

Sam Colangelo: A-

23-year-old Sam Colangelo was not nicknamed “Goalangelo” for no reason. In 32 games, he scored 10 times on just 41 shots– a pretty impressive stat for a player who is so new to the NHL. When he bounced down to the San Diego Gulls, he was a point-per-game player (22 goals, 18 assists in 40 games). He is a reliable, heavy shooter and a strong forward that, when called up full-time, will be an elite member of the Ducks’ core group.

Pavel Mintyukov: B-

Young defenseman Pavel Mintyukov had a solid second season with the team. He appeared in 68 games and totaled 19 points. While he is not one of the team’s most offensive defensemen, the 21-year-old is a reliable member of the team’s blue line. He improved significantly this season in his ability to defend and block the opponent’s puck, blocking 92 shots (up from 65 last season). He keeps the puck in the zone and has found himself to be a consistent anchor of the Ducks’ defense. If he can improve his offensive ability, he will become an even more valuable member of the team.

Olen Zellweger: B-

Another 21-year-old defenseman, Olen Zellweger, rotated with Mintyukov in and out of the lineup throughout the season. He played 62 total games, scoring seven goals and tallying 13 assists. He became noticeably more physical this season, using his body to hit opponents and block their shots. He blocked 72 shots this season–not a bad performance, but could be better. He definitely began to show great promise and did a stellar job at keeping the puck in the zone and taking it away from opponents. With more ice time, he will likely develop into a strong, reliable defenseman for the team.

Drew Helleson: C

24-year-old Drew Helleson drew into the lineup for 56 games this season, but tallied only 13 points. While offense is not a defenseman’s primary job by any means, it was still a disappointing performance in comparison to other young defensemen on the team. Where Helleson did shine, though, is in his physicality. At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, his size is an advantage to be used. He registered 99 hits this season and blocked 73 shots. He does need more ice time, increased confidence, and continued development in his offensive abilities if he is to stay on the Ducks’ blue line.

Jackson LaCombe: A+

If there were an award for “most improved” in the NHL, 24-year-old Jackson LaCombe would be a top candidate. In his 75 games this season, he totaled 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists)–a massive improvement from last season’s 17 points in 71 games. LaCombe found his confidence and improved his ability to read plays and find open lanes for his teammates, becoming a reliable playmaker for the team. He averaged 22:18 on ice each night, only adding to his chances to prove his value for the Ducks. He is a true two-way player, shining both offensively and defensively. LaCombe blocked 129 shots this season while still attempting 268 shots himself. He found his groove, improved consistently, and became one of the most important players on the ice, no contest.

Lukas Dostal: A

The Ducks would not have finished the season where they did without the help of goaltender Lukas Dostal. With veteran goalie John Gibson being in-and-out of the lineup due to injury, Dostal played in 54 games this season (started 49), ending with a 23-23-7 record. For a team that is still developing its defense, a record like that is nothing to shake your head at. Dostal faced a whopping 1,625 shots this season, saving 90.3% of those. He plays with a keen eye and an ability to dive, sprawl, and stretch in mind-blowing ways to make saves. He is, no doubt, the future of the Ducks’ goalie tandem and will likely only improve from where he is.

The Ducks’ young core has room to grow, but they are off to solid starts. With drafted talent like Beckett Sennecke and Stian Solberg still to come, it is not unlikely that the Ducks could see the playoffs in the near future. As veterans begin to age out of the hockey club, these young guns will hold their own and create a new, bright future in Anaheim.