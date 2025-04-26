Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Wild – 4/26/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild for Game 4 of their first round playoff matchup at the Xcel Energy Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P) at WILD (WC1)

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

4 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Minnesota leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Akira Schmid, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Declan Chisholm, Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status report

Johansson left during the third period of Game 3 because of an undisclosed injury following a hit from McNabb and is questionable.

