Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Wild – 4/26/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Minnesota Wild for Game 4 of their first round playoff matchup at the Xcel Energy Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P) at WILD (WC1)
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
4 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Minnesota leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Akira Schmid, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights Stumble, Wild Take Control: 3 Thoughts Ahead of Game 4
- Wild’s Top Line Leads Way in 5-2 Win Over Golden Knights in Game 3
- Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs. Wild – 04/24/25
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Declan Chisholm, Vinnie Hinostroza, Devin Shore, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: None
Status report
Johansson left during the third period of Game 3 because of an undisclosed injury following a hit from McNabb and is questionable.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 5-2 Win Over the Golden Knights in Game 3
