Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs. Wild – 04/24/25

The Minnesota Wild battle the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their first round matchup at Xcel Energy Center this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

9 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Golden Knights Projected Lineup



Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Akira Schmid, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Status report:

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroz, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: None

Status Report:

The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday.

