Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs. Wild – 04/24/25

The Minnesota Wild battle the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of their first round matchup at Xcel Energy Center this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (1P) at WILD (WC1)
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
9 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, TVAS2, SN360
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brandon Saad –Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Pearson, Akira Schmid, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Status report:
Pacioretty will return after being out since Feb. 8 because of an undisclosed injury; he took reps at the net front on the second power-play unit during the Maple Leafs’ morning skate. … Robertson, a forward, will come out.
Latest from THW:
- Wild Exploit Golden Knights’ Miscues, Even Series with 5-2 Victory
- Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Golden Knights – 4/22/25
- NHL Head Coaches Are Having to Manage the Game More in the Playoffs
Wild Projected Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin — Marco Rossi — Justin Brazeau
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Declan Chisholm, Vincent Hinostroz, Devon Shore, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: None
Status Report:
The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday.
Latest from THW:
- 3 Restricted Free Agents Flyers Should Offer Sheet in 2025 Offseason
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 5-2 Game 2 Win Over the Golden Knights
- Wild Exploit Golden Knights’ Miscues, Even Series with 5-2 Victory