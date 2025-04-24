Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs. Senators – 04/24/25

The Ottawa Senators welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 3 of their first round matchup at Canadian Tire Centre this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

MAPLE LEAFS (1A) at SENATORS (WC1)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN2

Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Bobby McMann
Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, David Kampf, Artur Akhtyamov, Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report:

Pacioretty will return after being out since Feb. 8 because of an undisclosed injury; he took reps at the net front on the second power-play unit during the Maple Leafs’ morning skate. … Robertson, a forward, will come out.

Senators Projected Lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status Report: 

Greig also missed the morning skate but is likely to play.

